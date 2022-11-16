Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Ninja Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

24170 Alicia Parkway

inside karate studio

Mission Viejo, CA 92677

Order Again

Popular Items

Master's Latte
Taro Milk Tea
Tamales (3 flavors)

Specialty Coffees

Our delicious specialty coffee drinks.
Italian Affogato

Italian Affogato

$5.95

A delicious base of Vanilla flavored frozen yogurt, 2 shots of espresso, topped with chocolate sprinkles.

Samurai Mocha

Samurai Mocha

$4.95

Delicious combination of Mocha chocolate sauce, double shot of espresso, and frothed milk. Perfect on a cold day. Iced or Hot available. Served on 16oz cup

Master's Latte

Master's Latte

$4.95

A delicious combo of Toffee flavoring, a double shot of espresso and frothed milk. Iced or Hot. Served on a 16 oz cup.

Hot Coffee

Our delicious coffee based creations
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Everyone needs to wake up in the morning, get a double shot of espresso. Served on a small to-go cup.

Americano

Americano

$2.00

A cup of black coffee ready for the morning. Served on a 12 oz to-go cup.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

Our delicious hot espresso with frothed milk on top. Served on a 12 oz cup to-go.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.95

Double shot of Espresso with frothed milk and vanilla syrup. Served Hot or over Ice. Choice of milk. Served on a 16 oz cup.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.95

Two shots of espresso, frothed milk and caramel syrup

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Start your morning with delicious fresh hot chocolate to go. Served on a 12 oz cup.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Nothing beats some delicious hot tea prepared right on the spot. We carry fresh seasonal flavors. Enjoy!

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95

A delicious blend of white chocolate sauce, milk and double shot of espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

A double shot of espresso marking steam milk, and on top, caramel drizzle.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Delicious latte with cinnamon and tea flavor.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Seasonal flavored tea

Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

$4.95

Delicious Original Flavor Milk Tea

Green Tea Milk Tea

Green Tea Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Matcha, Green tea flavored milk tea with Ice

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$4.95

Delicious mango flavored milk tea with Ice. Served chilled on a 16 oz cup. Take it with pearls upon request.

Lavander Milk Tea

Lavander Milk Tea

$4.95

Delicious Lavender flavored milk tea with boba. Served chilled over ice on a 16 oz cup.

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.95

Delicious Earl Grey tea with milk, condensed milk, and boba

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.95

Delicious combination of Thai tea, condensed milk, over ice on a 16 oz cup. Take it with boba pearls upon request. Yum!

Banana Milk Tea

Banana Milk Tea

$4.95

Delicious banana base with fresh milk and green tea. Served chilled over ice on a 16 oz cup. Add pearls upon request.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.95

Delicious taro base with fresh milk and black tea. Served chilled over ice on a 16 oz cup. Add pearls upon request.

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.95

A delicious base of Strawberry, milk and fresh green tea. Served chilled over ice on a 16 oz cup. Add boba pearls as you need.

Frapys Frozen Yogurt

Our most popular Yogurt combos
Big Waffle Cone

Big Waffle Cone

$6.95

A Delicious treat with some healthy frozen yogurt on a large waffle cone and toppings, as many as you can get on it :)

Large Yogurt Cup (16 oz)

Large Yogurt Cup (16 oz)

$12.95

Delicious frozen Frapys yogurt on a 16 oz cup. Perfect on a hot day! Three flavors and three toppings. Flavors change daily.

Tiny Ninja Cup (6 oz)

Tiny Ninja Cup (6 oz)

$5.95

Small 6 oz cup for kids. Includes 2 toppings and 2 flavors. Perfect on the go!

Acai Bowls

A delicious base of acai with granola, bananas and strawberries. You can add your own toppings too.
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Delicious combo of acai base, with granola topped with bananas and strawberries or your choice of toppings

Quick Bites

Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$5.00Out of stock

2 Delicious fresh made quesadillas and your choice of condiments

Tamales (3 flavors)

Tamales (3 flavors)

$3.50

Delicious Tamales with three options of chicken and green sauce, red pork or cheese with bell peppers. Homemade!

Smoothies

Tropical Samurai

Tropical Samurai

$6.99

A delicious combination of yogurt with fresh fruit flavors all blended in. Flavors vary depending on the season.

Choco Ninja Star

Choco Ninja Star

$6.99

Blended combo of chocolate gelato and oreo cookies. Yum!

Shogun Smoothie

Shogun Smoothie

$6.99Out of stock

Tasty combo of fresh strawberries and bananas with milk. To go!

Soft Drinks

Juice

Juice

$1.50Out of stock
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00
Soda

Soda

$1.00
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.85

Choice of Redbull. Flavors vary daily.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are your favorite homegrown, neighborhood frozen yogurt shop in Mission Viejo.

Website

Location

24170 Alicia Parkway, inside karate studio, Mission Viejo, CA 92677

Directions

Gallery
Frapys image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

