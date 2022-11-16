Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Ninja Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are your favorite homegrown, neighborhood frozen yogurt shop in Mission Viejo.
Location
24170 Alicia Parkway, inside karate studio, Mission Viejo, CA 92677
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scratch Bakery Cafe
4.6 • 2,631
24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8 Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mission Viejo
El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurant
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurant
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurant