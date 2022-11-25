Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Restaurant info

Frasca is a neighborhood Italian influenced restaurant featuring specialty pizzas, hearty pastas, and an extensive selection of wine. We offer wines by the glass or bottle as well as a variety of beer and cocktails. Our main dining room is open and inviting with comfortable leather banquets, wood tables and large retractable windows, perfect for a cozy winters night, or a beautiful summer evening. Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a family gathering or an intimate evening, Frasca is the perfect place to relax and enjoy amazing food and great wine.

