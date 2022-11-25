Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

1,141 Reviews

$$

3358 N Paulina St

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Conchiglie al Forno
Bolognese

Appetizers

Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$14.00

beef and pork meatballs, marinara, toasted ciabatta

Calamari

$14.00

lightly fried, spicy pomodoro

Arancini

$10.00

fried parmesan risotto, calabrian chile aioli

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower

$14.00

crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon

Old World Farmers Table

Small Butchers Platter (4)

$18.00

choice of 4 items (bruschetta, cheese, meat). served with jam, pickles, parmesan lavash

Grande Butchers Platter (8)

$32.00

choice of 8 items (bruschetta, cheese, meat). served with jam, pickles, parmesan lavash

Bruschetta Platter (3)

$13.00

choice of 3 bruschetta

A la carte Cheese

$3.00

choice of one. served with jam, pickles, parmesan lavash.

A la carte Cured Meat

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

hearts of romaine, torn garlic croutons, parmigiano reggiano

Spinach/Arugula

Spinach/Arugula

$14.00

light and fresh salad with apples, bacon, almonds, grated manchego

Wrightwood

Wrightwood

$16.00

field greens, chicken, tomatoes, raisins, avocado, corn, almonds, goat cheese, croutons

Small House

$7.00

field greens, citrus vinaigrette, grape tomato, croutons

Small Caesar

$8.00

hearts of romaine, torn garlic croutons, parmigiano reggiano

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grape tomato, basil

Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$15.00

roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, ricotta, red chili flakes

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

olive oil, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto

Porchetta Pizza

$17.00

smoked mozzarella, rapini, roasted garlic, calabrian chilies, red onion

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella

Rustica Pizza

Rustica Pizza

$18.00

prosciutto, oven dried tomato, basil pesto, provolone, mozzarella

Italian Sausage Pizza

Italian Sausage Pizza

$17.00

fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella

BYO Pizza

$13.00

tomato sauce, grated provolone, mozzarella. add your choice of toppings

Pastas/Entrees

Vesuvio a la Vodka e Burrata

$17.00Out of stock

Vesuvio pasta topped with vodka sauce, stracciatelle, parmesan and parsley

Bolognese

$18.00

wide ribbon pasta, nonna’s bolognese, parmigiano reggiano

Conchiglie al Forno

$17.00

baked shells, tomato cream, ricotta, mozzarella, sausage

Carbonara Risotto

$17.00

Risotto, mascarpone, speck, black pepper, peas, egg yolk

Black Spaghetti al Scoglio

$21.00

shrimp. clams, sungold tomato, green chiles, herb breadcrumbs

Sacchetti al Porcini

$17.00

ricotta cheese purses, porcini brodo, mascarpone, tallegio, spinach

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

crispy breaded chicken, red sauce, melted cheese, bucatini pomodoro

Salmon Siciliano

$27.00

grilled, spinach, lemon-caper white wine butter

Kids

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

bow tie pasta, butter, sides of parmesan & grapes

Kids Noodles Red Sauce

$6.00

bow tie pasta, marinara, sides of parmesan & grapes

Kids Pizza

$6.00

tomato sauce, grated mozzarella/provolone blend, side of grapes

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

cheddar cheese, side of grapes

Kids PB&J

$6.00

creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, side of grapes

Kids Salad

$6.00

field greens, citrus vinaigrette, grape tomato, croutons

Desserts

Kahlúa soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, espresso chocolate
Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

better than mom’s! served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Frasca is a neighborhood Italian influenced restaurant featuring specialty pizzas, hearty pastas, and an extensive selection of wine. We offer wines by the glass or bottle as well as a variety of beer and cocktails. Our main dining room is open and inviting with comfortable leather banquets, wood tables and large retractable windows, perfect for a cozy winters night, or a beautiful summer evening. Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a family gathering or an intimate evening, Frasca is the perfect place to relax and enjoy amazing food and great wine.

Website

Location

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 234
3450 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Breakfast House - Lakeview
orange starNo Reviews
3001 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Cody's Public House
orange starNo Reviews
1658 w Barry Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Finley Dunne's Tavern - CHI - 3458 N Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3458 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
orange star4.5 • 3,083
2011 West Roscoe Street Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Village Tap - Roscoe Village
orange star4.3 • 794
2055 West Roscoe Street Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston