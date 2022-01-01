Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Fraschetta 816 W Lancaster Ave

1,206 Reviews

$$

816 W Lancaster Ave

BRYN MAWR, PA 19010

Popular Items

Bucatini all' Amatriciana
Cotoletta di Pollo
Pappardelle alla Bolognese

Appetizer

Gnocchi alla Romana

$14.00

Gnocchi alla Romana Semolina dumpling truffle mushroom goat cheese truffle oil

Insalata di Prosciutto

$14.00

Baby Arugala Prosciutto di Parma Shaved Parmigiano Lemon vinaigrette

Calamari Inzimino

$16.00

Saute of calamari cannellini bean in a white wine lemon sauce over fresh baby spinach

Polpette

$14.00

House made meatball over creamy polenta & tomato sauce

Frittelle

$16.00

Crab & Corn fritters served with whipped lemon ricotta, calabrian chili honey

Rustico

$24.00

Cured Italian meats & cheese

App Special

$16.00Out of stock

Tuna tartare with pickled radish navel oranges, green olives topped with shaved Parmigiano and lemon vinaigrette

Polpo

$16.00

Mediterranean Octopus salad with farro, Feta, Cornichon, artichoke, tomato and spring onion tossed in a creamy lemon dressing

Salad Special

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER AND BROCCOLLI TOASTED WALNUTS FOCACCIA CROUTONS WHITE ANCHOVIES AND CAESAR DRESSING

Pasta

Housemade spaghetti, diver scallops, cherry tomatoes, oyster mushrooms, white wine scampi sauce.

Bucatini all' Amatriciana

$20.00

Spicy tomato & house made pancetta sauce pecorino and black pepper

Papperdelle ai Funghi

$23.00

Sautee forest mushroom in a truffled cream sauce finished with Parmigiano

Rigatoni alla Norma

$20.00

Tomato sauce burrata cheese eggplant fresh basil

Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci

$21.00

Spinach & ricotta ravioli in a brown butter sage sauce raisin and pecorino

Spaghetti al Granchio

$24.00

fresh crab meat, cherry tomatoes with Calabrian chili in a lemon cream sauce & herbed bread crumbs

Pasta Special

$23.00

FUSSILI PASTA HOUSE PORK SAUSAGE SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS CHERRY TOMATOES PECORINO AND CREAM

Pasta (red sauce)

$14.00

Pasta (butter)

$14.00

Pasta cacio e pepe

$19.00

Pasta with pecorino and black pepper

Pappardelle alla Bolognese

$22.00

Long ribbon pasta with a 3 hour beef/pork ragu tomato sauce finished Parmigiano

Meat/Fish

Tagliata di Manzo

$37.00

Grilled Grassfed ny strip steak with truffle fries lemon aioli

Ossobuco

$30.00

Braised lamb shank in herbed wine sauce roasted carrots, gremolata, creamy polenta

Cotoletta di Pollo

$24.00

Bread crusted chicken breast arugula sliced tomato fresh mozzarella & lemon vinaigrette

Involtino di Maiale

$30.00

Pork tenderloin stuffed w/ prosciutto sage marsala pan sauce garlic mashed potatoes & sauté greens

Grigliata di Pesce

$31.00

Grilled Jail island salmon octopus & gulf shrimp garlic mashed potatoes lemon oil

Fish Special

$35.00

PAN SEARED CORVINA ROASTED POTATOES ANNA AND CHERRY TOMATOES SAUTEE SPINACH LEMON BEURRE BLANC SAUCE

Sides

Prefix upcharge

Artichoke

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Extra bread

$5.00

Polenta

$8.00

Side cannellini beans

$8.00

Mashed potatoes

$8.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Vanilla panna cotta, caramel sauce, candied almonds

Gelato

$9.00

Tortino

$12.00

Warm chocolate cake served with vanilla gelato and strawberry coulis

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Sorbetto

$9.00

Cobbler

$11.00

Wild Berry cobbler served with Vanilla Gelato

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Quaint Italian BYOB

816 W Lancaster Ave, BRYN MAWR, PA 19010

