Bars & Lounges

Frasers Pub Inc.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2045 Packard Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket
1/3 Pound Fraser Burger
Fraser's Turkey Club

Appetizers

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Lightly fried chicken tenders served atop a mound of fries.

Chicken Wings

$13.75

Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Classic Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet and Spicy

Nachos

$12.00

A generous portion of nacho chips topped with Muenster cheese, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served with sour cream and salsa. | Add Beef or Chicken

Quesadilla

$12.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef. Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch.

Spicy Wisconsin Cheese

$10.00

Lightly breaded cheese curds with a spicy kick, choice of Ranch or Marinara for dipping.

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Perfectly seasoned and battered, served with a side of Southwest sauce.

Egg Rolls

$11.00

Three large egg rolls stuffed with black beans, peppers, onions, and chicken, cut in half and served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.00

Slow roasted pork with homemade BBQ sauce and topped with cole slaw

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.00

3 pieces. Slow roasted pork topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese with Southwest sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

A healthy plate of chips surrounding a large cup of salsa.

Fraser Tots

$10.00

Supreme crispy potato tots, topped with Muenster cheese, bacon, onion, and tomato served with salsa and sour cream.

Cheesy Cajun Fries

$10.00

French Fries tossed in Cajun spices, topped with melted Muenster cheese, bacon and jalapenos.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Classic Reuben

$13.75

Corned beef stacked high on rye bread, served with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.

Georgia Reuben

$13.00

A generous portion of turkey piled high on rye bread with homemade coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and French dressing.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

6oz chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and bacon. Served with honey mustard.

Fraser's Turkey Club

$12.75

Turkey and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon piled high on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or available as a wrap.

BLT

$11.00

A pub classic! Applewood bacon served on your choice of white or wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

For cheese lovers, we stack four cheeses, Swiss, Monterey Jack, cheddar, and American on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Tender roast beef and Swiss cheese served on a fresh hoagie roll, served with au jus for dipping.

Steak Hoagie

$13.00

Shaved rib eye steak served on a hoagie roll with grilled onions, then topped with American cheese.

Fraser's Slim Jim

$12.00

Lean ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce with homemade tartar sauce, grilled on a hoagie roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled buffalo chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served with a side of blue cheese for dipping.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sliders

$14.00

6oz mahi-mahi filet, portioned over three slider buns with mixed greens, tomato, red onions and southwest sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slow roasted pork on a brioche bun, with homemade BBQ sauce and topped with cole slaw.

Coney Dogs

$10.75

Two Coney dogs smothered in Detroit Coney sauce topped with onions, and Muenster cheese .

Gyro

$12.00

Slices of gyro meat or grilled chicken breast on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber sauce.

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

A bed of mixed greens topped with carrots, red onion, tomato, Muenster cheese with croutons.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Topped with homemade croutons.

Steak Salad

$17.75

A bed of mixed greens, with tomato, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese and topped with a 5 oz. sirloin.

Burgers

1/3 Pound Fraser Burger

$11.00

Our hand crafted burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.

1/2 Pound Fraser Burger

$13.00

Our hand crafted burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.

Sliders Burger (3)

$11.00

THREE 2oz ground beef patties served with grilled onions and pickles.

Fraser's Melt Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb. of ground beef on rye bread, with Swiss cheese and sauteed onions.

Fraser Mac Burger

$13.00

Two 1/4 lb. ground beef patties, with cheese, lettuce, pickles and 1000 island dressing.

Southwest Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb. ground beef with Cajun seasoning, pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce

Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb. ground beef topped with BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, and onion rings with lettuce and tomato.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$13.00

A mixture of black beans, corn, tomatoes and green chili peppers, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato and spicy ranch dressing

Turkey Burger

$13.00

6oz. Turkey burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh mixed greens.

Slider Burger (4)

$14.00

FOUR 2oz ground beef patties served with grilled onions and pickles.

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Made from 100% plant based ingredients, with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Soups & Sides

French Fries

$5.00

French Fries/w Cajun Seasoning

$5.50

Onion Rings

$7.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Side Tots Only

$5.50

Vegetable

$3.50

Bowl Homemade Chili

$7.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Dinners

Slow Roasted Wigleys Corned Beef, served with red skin potato, carrot and fresh boiled cabbage.

Pub's Fish & Chip

$14.00

Lightly battered cod fillets, cooked to perfection then paired with French fries and coleslaw.

Wet Burrito

$12.00

A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, tomato, and onion, topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips and salsa. Substitute chicken.

Fraser's Pub Sirloin

$20.00

An 8oz sirlion, served with red skin potato and seasonal vegetables.

Desserts

Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.75

Drizzled chocolate icing topped over four layers of moist cake and fudgy frosting. A chocolate lover's dream

Key Lime Pie

$7.75

Gourmet key lime pie baked and served with real whipped cream on graham cracker crust.

Carrot Cake

$7.75

Three layers of carrot cake made with delicious cream cheese frosting then garnished with walnuts and white chocolate

Carry Out Beverage

Coke can

$2.25

Diet Coke can

$2.25

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Bell's Oberon 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock

Bud Light 6 pack

$9.00

Labatt 6 pack

$9.00

Labatt light 6 pack

$9.00

Coors light 6 pack

$9.00

White Claw Lime 6 pack

$12.00

White Claw Mango 6 Pack

$12.00

White Claw Raspberry 6 pack

$12.00

White Claw Black Cherry 6 Pack

$12.00

EXTRA SAUCE

Caesar Dressing

Balsamic Dressing

Ranch $$$

$0.95

Bleu Cheese $$$

$0.95

Caesar Dressing $$$

$0.95

French $$$

$0.95

Italian $$$

$0.95

1000 Island $$$

$0.95

Balsamic Dressing $$$

$0.95

Mayo $$$

$0.95

Sour Cream $$$

$0.95

Salsa $$$

$0.95

Tartar Sauce $$$

$0.95

Sweet & Spicy $$$

$0.95

Classic Buffalo $$$

$0.95

BBQ $$$

$0.95

Honey Mustard $$$

$0.95

Southwest $$$

$0.95

Marinara $$$

$0.95

Gyro $$$

$0.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
Frasers Pub Inc. image
Frasers Pub Inc. image

Map
