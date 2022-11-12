Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fratelli Cafe

7200 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Order Again

Popular Items

SIDE OF 2 EGGS
The New Burrito
California

Omelettes & Scrambles

Wayans'

$10.00

Eggs any way you like em

Bee Gees

$17.00

eggs, turkey bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta

Jacksons

$17.00

eggs, chicken breast, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, monterey jack

Denver

$17.00

eggs, black forest ham, onion, bell peppers, cheddar

Tofu Scrambler

$16.00

tofu, spinach, broccoli, onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas

Steak Omelette

$20.00

eggs, filet mignon, black beans, cilantro, mushrooms, poblano peppers, parmesan cheese, chipotle aioli

California

$17.00

eggs, avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, bell peppers

Abrahams

$18.00

eggs, lox, capers, red onion, spinach, goat cheese

Smothers'

$18.00

choose any 5 ingredients from the following

Breakfast Specialties

Avocado Toast

$12.00

sunny side up egg, smashed avocado, arugula, topped with crushed chili flakes, served with a side of lemon wedge and salad

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

two eggs any style served with a biscuit topped with bits of fried chicken gravy and a side of potatoes

Bacon Hash

$19.00

two eggs any style on top of applewood-smoked bacon, potatoes, bell peppers, spinach, black beans, cheddar

Steak Hash

$22.00

two eggs any style, filet mignon, rice, beans, bell peppers, potatoes, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream

Chilaquiles

$16.00

scrambled eggs, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and choice of red or green sauce served with potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

two eggs over-medium on fried corn tortillas, avocado, black beans, cheddar, pico de gallo served with potatoes

Shakshuka

$16.00

two eggs over-easy slow roasted in tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, topped with feta, served with a side of wheat toast and potatoes

Croissanwiches

The Basic Croissant

$16.00

eggs, avocado, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle aioli, mozzarella

The Chicken Croissant

$17.00

eggs, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, onions, jack cheese, chipotle aioli

The Classic Croissant

$17.00

eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar

Eggs Benedict

Green Eggs & Ben

$18.00

two soft-poached eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed spinach

Smokey Ben

$18.00

two soft-poached eggs, lox, tomatoes

Norwegian Benedict

$18.00

two soft-poached eggs, black forest ham

Big Ben

$22.00

two soft-poached eggs, filet mignon, sautéed spinach

Biscuit Benny

$18.00

two scrambled eggs, fried chicken, gravy on a biscuit

Breakfast Tacos

Chiquito

$13.00

3 tacos served with eggs, chorizo, avocado, house-made salsa, queso fresco

Cruzilito

$14.00

3 tacos served with eggs, rice, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, queso fresco, chipotle aioli

Breakfast Burritos

Allmans Burrito

$17.00

eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar

The New Burrito

$17.00

eggs, chorizo, black beans, red onions, jalapeños, potatoes, cheddar

The Senorita Burrito

$17.00

eggs, blackened chicken, rice, beans, jack, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Veggie Delight Burrito

$16.00

eggs, tomatoes, spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, avocado, salsa verde

Enrique Burrito

$17.00

eggs, turkey sausage, black beans, cilantro, bell peppers, red onion, queso fresco

Pancakes/French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

two pancakes topped with powdered sugar

7 Grain Almond Pancakes

$12.00

two pancakes topped with powdered sugar

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Brioche French toast topped with powder sugar

Croissant French Toast

$16.00

croissant, blueberries, strawberries, topped with powdered sugar

Choco Croissant

$16.00

croissant, nutella, bananas, topped with powdered sugar

Waffles

Gone Bananas

$12.00

belgian waffle, bananas, nutella®, powdered sugar

Berry Blend Belgian

$15.00

belgian waffle, blueberries, strawberries, topped with whipped cream, and powdered sugar, served with maple syrup

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

belgian waffle, two pieces of fried chicken breast, served with maple syrup

Sweet & Savory

$18.00

belgian wafﬂe, 2 eggs any style, choice of bacon, turkey bacon or turkey sausage

Crepes

Chocolat Crepe

$11.00

crepe filled with nutella®, strawberries, topped with powdered sugar

Napoleon Crepe

$11.00

crepe filled with blueberries, strawberries, topped with lemon custard

Bagels & Oats

Bagel

Choose any bagel and topping

Oatmeal

$9.00

rolled oats topped with bananas, blueberries, strawberries, granola, and a side of brown sugar

Sides

SIDE OF 2 EGGS

$5.00

SIDE OF TOAST

$1.50

SIDE GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$2.00

SIDE 1 BISCUIT

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE APPLEWOOD BACON

$4.00

SIDE OF TURKEY BACON

$4.00

SIDE OF TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE LOX

$5.00

SIDE OF POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE BERRIES BOWL

$6.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

SIDE OF 1 EGG

$2.00

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$0.75

SIDE BANANA

$1.00

SIDE SLICED TOMATO

$0.75

Sauces

Sauces

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Brown Sugar Muffin

$4.00

Bran Muffin

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Oatmeal Walnut Choc Cookie

$4.00

Sandwiches

Fratelli

$12.00

avocado, tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella, olive oil

Chicken Avocado

$17.00

chicken breast, avocado, butter lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic aioli

Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

white albacore tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles

Chicken Club

$18.00

blackened chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, avocado, monterey jack, chipotle aioli

Nick's BLT

$16.00

applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo

Steak Parm

$20.00

filet mignon, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, parmesan, chipotle aioli

Wraps

Chicken Feta

$16.00

chicken breast, avocado, butter lettuce, carrot, pesto, feta

Fried Chicken Wrap

$16.00

fried chicken breast, avocado, butter lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes, cheddar, ranch

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$16.00

blackened chicken, butter lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, black beans, cheddar, chipotle aioli

Mexicali

$20.00

filet mignon, rice, beans, cilantro, pico de gallo, salsa verde, monterey jack

Burgers

The F Burger

$17.00

angus beef, applewood-smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheddar

Tom Tom Burger

$18.00

angus beef, egg over medium, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheddar, garlic aioli

Veggie Burger

$16.00

house-made veggie patty, butter lettuce, avocado, sauteed onions, house-made aioli

Fried Chicken Burger

$17.00

fried chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cilantro, pickles, chipotle aioli

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

iceberg lettuce, croutons, parmesan, tossed in caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

iceberg lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, feta, balsamic vinagrette

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

iceberg lettuce, carrots, fried wonton, sauteed onion, mandarin segments, cucumbers, sesame seeds, chicken breast, sesame-soy vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$17.00

mixed baby greens, avocado, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, feta, white albacore tuna, balsamic vinagrette

Wild Strawberry Salad

$15.00

arugula, spinach, strawberries, goat cheese, walnuts, balsamic vinagrette

Tacos

Crispy Fried Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

fried shrimp tacos with cabbage, carrots, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Quesadillas

Traditional Quesadilla

$8.00

cheddar and monterey jack

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

blackened chicken, cheddar, black beans, onions, chipotle aioli

Soup

Soup of the day

$6.00

Half Sandwich&Soup

$15.00

Coffee/Espresso

House Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Café Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$3.75+

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Honey Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

White Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla White Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$6.00

Nitro

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Organic Matcha Tea

$6.00

Milk

$2.50

Tea

House Brewed Unsweetened Peached Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Organic Breakfast

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

Tropical Green

$3.50

Jasmine

$3.50

Chamomile

$3.50

Ginger Twist

$3.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Essentia Water

$4.00

Coconut Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Orangina

$2.75

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Juice

OJ

$5.50+

Hangover Helper

$7.00+

Rooty Tooty

$7.00+

Bleeding Heart

$7.00+

Green life

$7.00+

For the Soul

$7.00+

Acid Bomb

$4.00

Smoothies

The Phoenix Effect

$7.00+

Berry Excited

$7.00+

Sweet Action

$7.00+

Age Defying

$7.00+

The Good Stuff

Mimosa Glass

$8.00

Mimosa Bottle

$30.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Micheladas

$8.00

Champagne

$7.00+

Mimosa Carafe

$3.00

Beer

Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

805

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Vino

Red Cab

$7.00+

White Sauv Blanc

$7.00+

Rose

$7.00+

Water

Water

Water w/ Lemon

Water No Ice

Water Togo

Hot Water

Cup of Ice

Dog Water

Fratelli Gear

Hats

$20.00

Shirts

$25.00

Sweatpants

$30.00

Sweaters

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fratelli Cafe is a casual upscale cafe, serving breakfast all day! Enjoy our signature croissant French toast, waffles, or a scramble anytime. Full lunch menu also available, with wraps, burgers, and salad options.

Website

Location

7200 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

