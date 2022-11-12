Fratelli Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fratelli Cafe is a casual upscale cafe, serving breakfast all day! Enjoy our signature croissant French toast, waffles, or a scramble anytime. Full lunch menu also available, with wraps, burgers, and salad options.
Location
7200 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
