fratelli D'italia llc 8860 sw 72 place
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Fratelli D’Italia by Jholanos, a sister concept of Jholanos deli. Join us for a romantic and authentic Italian dining experience. Our cozy restaurant offers a menu of delicious pasta dishes, fresh seafood, and meat specialties, all made with love and using authentic recipes. Indulge in the flavors of Italy while enjoying our charming atmosphere.
Location
8860 sw 72 place, Kendall, FL 33156
Gallery
