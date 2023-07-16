- Home
Fratelli La Bufala 7300 N Via Paseo del Sur suite B
7300 N Via Paseo del Sur suite B
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Food
Per Cominciare
Polpette Al Sugo
USDA grass-fed beef meatballs in Italian tomato sauce topped with DOP Parmigiano cheese and basil
Scugnizzielli
Fried pizza sticks served with marinara sauce topped with shredded Parmigiano DOP and basil
Parmigiana in Carrozza
Fried eggplant parmigiana ball served with tomato sauce, DOP Parmigiano fondue, and fresh pesto basil
Le Bruschette FLB
Choose mix & match of 3
FLB Chips
Homemade potatoes chips topped with DOP provolone cheese fondue served with marinara sauce
Croccantino Caprese
Cous-cous deep-fried fior di latte mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and EVOO served on a bed of arugula
Fresh Mozz. Bufala DOP
Whole mozzarella di bufala DOP served with rucola salad, cherry tomatoes, and prosciutto di Parma DOP
Il Tagliere
Chef's selection of imported cold meats and cheeses served with fig jam, olives, giardiniera, and homemade focaccia
Fritto Misto
Calamari and shrimp lightly fried topped with fried seasonal vegetables and a side of basil cream sauce
FLB Bread
Homemade bread served with giardiniera, olives, balsamic, and EVOO
Side of Bread
Le Insalate e la Zuppa
Mista
Organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and pitted olives topped with shaved almonds served and with homemade yogurt dressing
Cesare
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons topped with shaved DOP Parmigiano served with homemade Caesar dressing
Spinaci
Organic fresh spinach, caramelized walnuts, crispy Italian pancetta, and cherry tomatoes with homemade balsamic dressing
Couscous
Couscous tuna salad with diced vegetables, shaved almonds, fresh basil, and EVOO
Zuppa del giorno
Daily fresh soup with seasonal vegetables from authentic Italian Chef's recipe
La Bufala Burger
Arizona Burger
Homemade pizza dough bun, grass-fed Angus beef patty, DOP provolone cheese, caramelized onion, arugula, and homemade aioli sauce
Polpetta Burger
Homemade pizza dough bun with beef meatballs, tomato sauce, and rapini topped with DOP Parmigiano fondue
FLB Burger
Homemade pizza dough bun, grass-fed Angus beef patty, with pancetta, Cheddar, and caramelized onion served with FLB chips
Chicken Burger
Homemade pizza dough bun, breaded organic chicken breast, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, and homemade basil aioli
Salsiccia Burger
Homemade pizza dough bun, homemade Italian sausage with smoked mozzarella and friarielli (rapini) served with FLB chips
I Primi
Paccheri Vegetariani
Paccheri pasta with organic seasonal fresh vegetables, topped with shaved smoked mozzarella and tomato sauce
Pappardelle Alla Bolognese
Pappardelle pasta with traditional Italian bolognese sauce topped with Parmigiano DOP
Bucatini Caciobufala E Pepe
Bucatini pasta in a traditional "Cacio e Pepe" sauce with fresh black pepper and DOP caciobufala cheese
Rigatoni Salsiccia E Friarelli
Rigatoni pasta with homemade Italian sausage, friarielli (rapini), and red pepper flakes
Spaghetti Alla Nerano
Spaghetti with fried zucchini and topped with provolone DOP, Parmigiano DOP, and EVOO
Spaghetti Al Pomodorino Fresco
Pasta with cherry tomatoes, garlic, and basil topped with Parmigiano DOP
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
Homemade ricotta gnocchi with tomatoes sauce, mozzarella, and basil (light baked)
Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with bolognese sauce, light béchamel, fresh ricotta cheese, Parmigiano DOP, and basil
I Secondi
Filetto
Grilled USDA beef tenderloin filet 8 oz topped with aglianico red wine reduction served with homemade roasted potatoes
Tagliata Di Manzo
Grilled USDA prime-rib 14 oz served with FLB chips and sun-dried tomatoes compote
FLB Grigliata Mista
Grilled USDA prime-tenderloin, homemade sausage, and organic chicken breast served with FLB chips and sun-dried tomatoes compote
Cotoletta Alla Milanese
Organic chicken breast breaded, topped with arugula and cherry tomatoes served with homemade roasted potatoes
Pollo Delicato
Organic chicken breast with cherry tomatoes sauce, fresh mozzarella, and homemade roasted potatoes
Le Pizze Classiche
Marinara
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh garlic, fresh Italian oregano, and EVOO
Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, DOP Parmigiano, basil, and EVOO
Margherita Di Bufala DOP
Mozzarella di bufala, San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
Capricciosa
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, gaeta olives, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
Cinque Latti
Fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola cheese, DOP provolone cheese, Parmigiano DOP cheese, ricotta cheese, basil, and EVOO
Caprese
Focaccia pizza style with bufala mozzarella with fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, fresh Italian oregano, and EVOO
Diavola
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, Parmigiano DOP basil, and EVOO
Casertana
Smoked mozzarella and fresh mozzarella, homemade sausage, friarielli (rapini), and EVOO
Reale
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, DOP provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, prosciutto di Parma DOP, Parmigiano DOP basil, and EVOO
Ripieno
Calzone style pizza filled with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spicy salami, fresh ground black pepper, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
Delicata
Fresh mozzarella, DOP provolone cheese, mortadella, ricotta cheese springs, crumble pistachios, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
Lazzarella
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta cheese springs, basil, and EVOO
Vegetariana
Fresh mozzarella, organic fresh seasonal vegetables, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
Le Pizze Speciali
Cornetto Di Bufala
Calzone pizza style filled with fresh and smoked mozzarella cheese, topped with prosciutto di Parma DOP, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano DOP
Arizona Pizza
Bufala mozzarella, fig jam, and Gorgonzola cheese topped with speck (Italian smoked prosciutto), ricotta cheese springs, Parmigiano DOP, and EVOO
Tartufata
Smoked and fresh mozzarella, porcini mushroom, and Parmigiano DOP topped with white truffle oil, basil, and EVOO
Amalfi
Smoked and fresh mozzarella, yellow fin tuna, red onions, yellow cherry tomatoes, and white pepper ground topped with lemon zest, basil, and EVOO
Ragú
Bolognese meat sauce, bufala mozzarella cheese, and Parmigiano DOP topped with ricotta cheese springs, basil, and EVOO
Cappello Di Totó
Cornice filled with ricotta cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
Stracciatella
Smoked and fresh mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes topped with stracciatella cheese and fresh Italian oregano with pesto basil drizzle
I Dolci
Ricottina
Whipped ricotta mousse with seasonal apricot jam and lemon zest
Cannoli
3 crispy wafers filled with ricotta cheese and dark chocolate, pistachios, and almonds
Tiramisu
Italian sponge savoiardi soaked in espresso with mascarpone topped with cocoa powder
Occhio Di Bufalo
Warm chocolate molten cake filled with dark chocolate and served with fresh berries
Profiteroles
Homemade choux pastry puffs, filled with whipped cream and covered with dark chocolate
Scugnizzielli Alla Nutella
Fried pizza sticks topped with Nutella or pistachio cream sauce with granella
Gelato
Homemade gelato: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or lemon
Birthday Dessert
Specials
Kids' Menu
Sides
Side 1 Meatball
Side 2 Meatballs
Side Aioli
Side Anchovies
Side Artichokes
Side Baked Potatoes
Side Bolognese Sauce
Side Calabrian Chili
Side Feta
Side Fig Jam
Side Fresh Basil
Side Gaeta Olives
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Prosciutto Cotto
Side Prosciutto di Parma DOP
Side Rapini
Side Ricotta
Side Seasonal Veggies
Side Shaved Parimigiano DOP
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Side Speck
Side Spinach
Side Tomato Sauce
Side de paciencia
Side Sausage
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Well Tequila
Comisario Anejo
Comisario Blanco
Comisario Reposado
Teremana
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Six Degree Anejo
Six Degree Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Patrón Anejo
Patrón Reposado
Patrón.Silver
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Margarita
Scotch / Bourbon/Rye
Carefree Bourbon
Dewar's
Glenfiddich 15
Glenlivet
Jack Daniel's Rye
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan 12
Piggyback
Knob Creek Rye
Buffalo Trace
Maker's Mark
Crown Royale
Crown Royale Apple
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
Mezcal
Cocktails / Digestivi
Margaritas
Torched
Tequila 2 oz, triple sec 1/2 oz, agave syrup 2 teaspoons, lime juice, 3 slices jalapeño, and lemon juice 2 oz
Paloma
Tequila 2 oz, lime juice 1 oz, and 2 teaspoons agave topped grapefruit soda
Tommy
Tequila 2 oz, lime juice 2 oz, and 2 teaspoons agave syrup
The Rock
Tequila 2 oz, dry Vermouth 1 oz, St. Germain 1 oz, 2 teaspoons balsamic glaze, ring of smoked, and spicy maple syrup
El Diablo
Tequila reposado 2 oz, creme de cassis 1 oz, and lime juice 2 oz
JLS Daysy
Tequila 1.1/2 oz, 1/2 oz orange curacao, pineapple juice 2 oz, fresh jalapeño and cilantro, ring salt, and tajin
Sambuca
Tequila 1.1/2 oz, triple sec 1/2 oz, sambuca 1/2 oz, lemon juice 1.1/2 oz, and 2 teaspoons agave syrup
Kevin B.
Tequila 1.1/2 oz, cointreau 1/2 oz, St. Germaine 1/2 oz, and passion fruit 2 oz
Muddler
Mojito Partenope
Rum 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, 3 drops blu methylene, and fresh mint, topped soda water
Moscow Mule
Vodka 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 4 slice of fresh ginger, topped with ginger beer
Capiroska
Vodka 3 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar
Capirinha
Cachaca 3 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar
FLB Mule
Limoncello 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar, topped with chinotto
Scottsdale Mule
Vodka 3 oz, prickly pear fruit purée, 4 wedge lime, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar
Old Fashions
Old Fashion
Bourbon 2 oz, 6 drops bitter, 1 cube brown sugar, and 1 maraschino cherry, orange, topped with soda
Beacon Bourbon
Vanilla bourbon 2 oz, sarsaparilla, 4 drops walnut bitter, and 1 orange slice
Galliano
Bourbon 2 oz, galliano 1 oz, 6 drops bitter, 1 cube brown sugar, orange and lemon peel
Burnout
Bourbon 2 oz, apple cider 2 oz, 2 teaspoons maple syrup, topped with Porto wine. (Option egg white)
New York
Bourbon 2 oz, lime juice 1 oz, simple syrup 1 oz, topped with cabernet wine. (Option egg white)
Vento
Grappa 2 oz, chamomile cordial 1 oz, lemon juice 1 oz. (Option egg white)
Sazerak
Bourbon or cognac 2 oz, absinth 3 drops, bitter, and 1 cube brown sugar
Martinis
Espresso Martini
Vodka 2 oz, borghetti 1 oz, 1 espresso, and simple syrup 1 oz
Bees Knees
Gin 2 oz, lemon juice 1 oz, orange juice 1 oz, simple syrup 1/2 oz, orange and lemon peel
Sambuca Martini
Vodka 2 oz, sambuca 1/2 oz, lemon juice 1.1/2 oz, and lemon slice
Vodkatini
Dumped dry vermouth 1/4 oz, vodka 4 oz. (Option lemon or olives)
Gin Martini
Dumped dry vermouth 1/4 oz, gin 4 oz. (option lemon or olives)
Spotlight Martini
Vodka 3 oz, domaine ginger liquor 1 oz
Space Cowboy
Gin 2 oz, maraschino 1/2 oz, domaine ginger liquor 3/4 oz, 2 teaspoons elderflower syrup, and 2 teaspoons balsamic glaze
My Love Martini
Gin 2 oz, red lillet 1 oz, clementine liquor 1/2 oz, lime juice 1/2 oz, and Tabasco 2 drops
Lampara Martini
Campari 1 oz, tequila 3/4 oz, bourbon 1 oz, and lemon zest, and orange slice, topped with IPA
Spritz
Aperol Spritz
Aperol 1 oz, prosecco 2 oz, topped with soda
Hugo
Prosecco 2 oz, elderflower syrup 1/2 oz, 2 slices lime, and fresh mint, topped with soda
Campari Spritz
Campari 1 oz, prosecco 2 oz, and orange slice, topped with soda
Latino
Cointreau 1/2 oz, prosecco 2 oz, dry vermouth 1/2 oz, 2 teaspoons agave syrup, and ring tajin
Light It Up
Tequila 3/4 oz, bourbon 3/4 oz, red vermouth 3/4 oz, topped with ginger beer, fresh cucumber, and rosemary ginger
Fall in the Glass
Cider beer 3 oz, ginger beer 3 oz, 2 teaspoons smokey, and spicy maple syrup
Elephant Milk
Gin 2 oz, 2 teaspoons almond syrup, and lemon juice 1 oz, topped with tonic water
FLB Spritz
Fernet branca 2 oz, chinotto 2 oz, orange slice, and fresh mint
Arizona Spritz
Rum white 2 oz, prickly pear fruit purée 2 oz, and rosemary, topped with peroni beer
Digestivi
Specialty Cocktails
Panarea
Capri
Positano
Sorrento
Ischia
Amalfi
Elba Island
FLB Negroni
FLB Spritz
FLB Espresso Martini
Caffé Shakerato
FLB Mule
Limoncello 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar, topped with chinotto
Moscow Mule
Vodka 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 4 slice of fresh ginger, topped with ginger beer
Summer Yoga
Beer
Draft
Bottled
Wine
White wines
Pinot Grigio "Borgo Boschetto" - glass
Pinot Grigio "Borgo Boschetto" - bottle
Chardonnay "Bramito" - glass
Chardonnay "Bramito" - bottle
Gavi di Gavi "Villa Sparina" - bottle
Chardonnay "Isabella" - bottle
Sauvignon Blanc "St. Pauls" - glass
Sauvignon Blanc "St. Pauls" - bottle
House White
Red wines
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo "Badia alle Corti" - glass
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo "Badia alle Corti" - bottle
Malbec "Mil Pedras" - glass
Malbec "Mil Pedras" - bottle
Chianti "La Ginestra" - glass
Chianti "la Ginestra - bottle
Pinot Nero "Italo Cescon" - glass
Pinot Nero "Italo Cescon" - bottle
Barbera d'Alba " Farina" - glass
Barbera d'Alba " Farina" - bottle
Supertuscan "Villa Pillo" - glass
Supertuscan "Villa Pillo" - bottle
Cab. Sauvignon "Bouchon" - glass
Cab. Sauvignon "Bouchon" - bottle
Nero d'Avola "Baglio di Grisi" - bottle
Chianti Classico "Le Bocce" - bottle
Supertuscan "Isabella" - bottle
Nebbiolo d'Alba "Monchiero" - bottle
Cab. Sauvignon "Erastos" - bottle
Primitivo del Salento "Vespa" - bottle
Valpolicella Ripasso "L. Arduini"
Sagrantino di Montefalco " il Mattoni"
House Red
Sparkling & Rosé
By the bottle only
Falanghina "Fontanavecchia"
Aglianico "Fontanavecchia"
Taurasi "Vinosia"
Cab. Sauvignon "Carpineto"
Amarone Classico "L. Arduini"
Barolo "Montezemolo"
Brunello di Montalcino "Fanti"
Pinot Noir "Ancient Oak"
Cab. Sauvignon "Mira"
Sassicaja "Tenuta San Guido"
Tignanello "Antinori"
Franciacorta Cuvée Prestige "Ca' del Bosco"
NA Beverages
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7300 N Via Paseo del Sur suite B, Scottsdale, AZ 85258