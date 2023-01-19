- Home
Fratelli Pizza Wendover
821 Florence Way
West Wendover, NV 89883
Bread
Fresh Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Fresh Tomato, Croutons and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine tossed with Shredded Parmesan and Caesar Dressing. Served w Croutons. Add Chicken for only $2 more.
House Salad
Spinach Salad with Tomatoes, Mushrooms Onion, Peppers, and Shredded Parmesan.
Classic Salad
Spinach Salad with Mushrooms, Onion, Bacon and Mozzarella.
Appetizers
Half Dozen/6 Wings
Half Dozen/6 Bone-in Wing sections tossed in sauce.
Dozen/12 Wings
Double order of our AWESOME wings. Twice as nice and a little off the price!
4 Chicken Tenders
Boneless Chicken Bites are premium cuts of white meat chicken coated with a seasoned homestyle breading. Served with your choice of up to 2 dipping sauces on the side.
Breaded Butterfly Shrimp 1/2 LB
1/2 Pound of Crunchy Breaded Butterfly Shrimp served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Sandwiches
Italian Grinder
Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Olives, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, & Provolone. Served with Hot Marinara on the side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Ranch Dressing on the side.
Ham & Cheese Melt
Smoked Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Ranch Dressing on the side.
Caprese
Pesto, Sliced Tomato, Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Hot Marinara on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Hot Marinara on the side.
Pizza
Bonneville Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions and Peppers.
The Neon Cowboy
Our Meat Lovers Pizza. Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Bacon. A Local Favorite!
Chicken Bacon Ranch
House Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms and Onions.
Western BBQ Chicken
Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions and Green Peppers
The Standard
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Olives. A House Favorite!
Desert Hawaiian
A Wendover Twist! Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno.
Hot Honey Cream Cheese
Pepperoni and Jalapeno finished with Cream Cheese and a Honey Drizzle.
Garden Veggie
Pesto, Marinara, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Fresh Tomato.
Build Your Own Pizza
Start here and make a culinary work of art with your choice of fresh toppings!
8" Personal Pizza
Single Drinks
Red Bull Drinks
2 Liter Drinks
Desserts
Extras
2oz Side Marinara
2oz Side Ranch
2oz Side Bleu Cheese
2oz Side Raspberry Walnut Vinagrette
2oz Side Caesar Dressing
2oz Side Pesto
2oz Side Buffalo Sauce
2oz Side BBQ Sauce
2oz Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce
2oz Side Mango Habanero Sauce
2oz Side Sweet Teriyaki Sauce
2oz Side Kickin' Bourbon Sauce
2oz Side Sweet Chili Sauce
Open Food
|Sunday
|4:20 am - 3:50 am
|Monday
|4:20 am - 3:50 am
|Tuesday
|4:20 am - 3:50 am
|Wednesday
|4:20 am - 3:50 am
|Thursday
|4:20 am - 3:50 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:50 am, 4:20 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:50 am, 4:20 am - 12:00 am
Hot, Fast and Fresh! Take-Out & Delivery (after 5pm).
821 Florence Way, West Wendover, NV 89883