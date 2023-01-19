Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Fratelli Pizza Wendover

No reviews yet

821 Florence Way

West Wendover, NV 89883

Build Your Own Pizza
$8 Medium Pepperoni Pizza, PICKUP ONLY-NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Cheesy Bread

Bread

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$8.99+

Made with Garlic Parmesan Seasoning. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & Hot Marinara on the side.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$11.99+

Our Breadsticks Loaded with Cheese. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & Hot Marinara on the side. Add Bacon and Jalapeno for only $2 more.

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99+

Iceberg Lettuce, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Fresh Tomato, Croutons and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Hearts of Romaine tossed with Shredded Parmesan and Caesar Dressing. Served w Croutons. Add Chicken for only $2 more.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99+

Spinach Salad with Tomatoes, Mushrooms Onion, Peppers, and Shredded Parmesan.

Classic Salad

$6.99+

Spinach Salad with Mushrooms, Onion, Bacon and Mozzarella.

Appetizers

Half Dozen/6 Wings

Half Dozen/6 Wings

$10.99

Half Dozen/6 Bone-in Wing sections tossed in sauce.

Dozen/12 Wings

Dozen/12 Wings

$18.99

Double order of our AWESOME wings. Twice as nice and a little off the price!

4 Chicken Tenders

4 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Boneless Chicken Bites are premium cuts of white meat chicken coated with a seasoned homestyle breading. Served with your choice of up to 2 dipping sauces on the side.

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp 1/2 LB

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp 1/2 LB

$9.99

1/2 Pound of Crunchy Breaded Butterfly Shrimp served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder

$11.99

Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Olives, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, & Provolone. Served with Hot Marinara on the side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Ranch Dressing on the side.

Ham & Cheese Melt

Ham & Cheese Melt

$10.99

Smoked Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Ranch Dressing on the side.

Caprese

$10.99

Pesto, Sliced Tomato, Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Hot Marinara on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Mozzarella & Provolone. Served with Hot Marinara on the side.

Pizza

Bonneville Supreme

Bonneville Supreme

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions and Peppers.

The Neon Cowboy

The Neon Cowboy

$13.99+

Our Meat Lovers Pizza. Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Bacon. A Local Favorite!

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99+

House Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms and Onions.

Western BBQ Chicken

$13.99+

Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions and Green Peppers

The Standard

The Standard

$13.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Olives. A House Favorite!

Desert Hawaiian

Desert Hawaiian

$13.99+

A Wendover Twist! Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno.

Hot Honey Cream Cheese

$13.99+

Pepperoni and Jalapeno finished with Cream Cheese and a Honey Drizzle.

Garden Veggie

Garden Veggie

$13.99+

Pesto, Marinara, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Fresh Tomato.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99+

Start here and make a culinary work of art with your choice of fresh toppings!

8" Personal Pizza

8" Personal Pizza up to 4 toppings

$7.99

Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$10.99

Made with your choice of fillings. The Original Hot Pocket!

Single Drinks

Bottled Water
$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

Coke 12oz Can
$1.99

Coke 12oz Can

$1.99
Diet Coke 12oz Can
$1.99

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$1.99
Sprite 12oz Can
$1.99

Sprite 12oz Can

$1.99
Dr. Pepper 12oz Can
$1.99

Dr. Pepper 12oz Can

$1.99
Mountain Dew 12oz Can
$1.99

Mountain Dew 12oz Can

$1.99
Root Beer 12oz Can
$1.99

Root Beer 12oz Can

$1.99
Orange Soda 12oz Can
$1.99

Orange Soda 12oz Can

$1.99
Ginger Ale12oz Can
$1.99

Ginger Ale12oz Can

$1.99

Red Bull Drinks

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00
Red Bull Coconut

Red Bull Coconut

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull Yellow
$3.00

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry 12oz
$5.00

$5.00
Red Bull Watermelon 12oz
$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon 12oz

$5.00

Frozen Blueberry Red Bull 12oz
$5.60

$5.60

Frozen Watermelon Red Bull 12oz
$5.60

$5.60

2 Liter Drinks

Coke 2 Liter

Coke 2 Liter

$4.99Out of stock
Diet Coke 2 Liter
$4.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$4.99
Sprite 2 Liter

Sprite 2 Liter

$4.99Out of stock
Orange Soda 2 Liter

Orange Soda 2 Liter

$4.99Out of stock
Minute Maid Lemonade 2 Liter

Minute Maid Lemonade 2 Liter

$4.99Out of stock

Barqs Root Beer 2 Liter

$4.99Out of stock

Desserts

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
$5.25

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.25
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock
Oreo Mousse Cheesecake
$5.25

Oreo Mousse Cheesecake

$5.25

Extras

2oz Side Marinara
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Ranch
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Bleu Cheese
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Raspberry Walnut Vinagrette
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Caesar Dressing
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Pesto
$1.25

$1.25

2oz Side Buffalo Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side BBQ Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Mango Habanero Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Sweet Teriyaki Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Kickin' Bourbon Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

2oz Side Sweet Chili Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Open Food

Med Pepperoni Special

$8 Medium Pepperoni Pizza, PICKUP ONLY-NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$8 Medium Pepperoni Pizza, PICKUP ONLY-NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$8.00

Pick Up Only, No Substitutions.

All hours
Sunday4:20 am - 3:50 am
Monday4:20 am - 3:50 am
Tuesday4:20 am - 3:50 am
Wednesday4:20 am - 3:50 am
Thursday4:20 am - 3:50 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:50 am, 4:20 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:50 am, 4:20 am - 12:00 am
Hot, Fast and Fresh! Take-Out & Delivery (after 5pm).

821 Florence Way, West Wendover, NV 89883

