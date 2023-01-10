Fratelli's 1200 Commerce St
No reviews yet
1200 Commerce St
Lynchburg, VA 24504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Daily Features
Soup & Salad
Grilled Tuscan Kale
Smoked Garbanzo Beans | Roasted Red Peppers | Parmesan Lemon Vinaigrette
Traditional Caesar
Hearts of Romaine | Garlic Croutons | Anchovies | Parmesan Crisp
Panzanella with Burrata
Tomatoes | Onions | Italian Bread | Basil | Olive Oil & Vinegar
Italian Chopped
Hearts of Romaine | Olive Tapenade | Tomato | Pepperoncini | Cipollini Onions
Appetizers
Caponata
Roasted Eggplant | Peppers | Onions | Tomato on Toasted Garlic Bread | Chopped Parsley
Mussels
PEI Mussels | White Wine | Garlic
Meatballs
Pork, Veal and Ricotta | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce
Calamari
Olive Tapenade | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce
Antipasto Platter
Capicola | Prosciutto | Sopresatta | Fig Jam | Provolone | Gorgonzola | Asiago | Olives | Asiago Bread | Pepperincini Peppers
Mozzarella Arancini
Panko crusted | Risotto | Mozzarella | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce
Pizza 12"
Margherita Pizza
Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce | Buffalo Mozzarella | Fresh Basil
Fungi Pizza
Cremini | Shiitake | Hen of the Woods
The Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella | Deli Pepperoni | Fresh Basil
Pig & Fig Pizza
Prosciutto | Arugula | White Sauce | Pecorino Romano
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Grilled Chicken | Pest Basil Cream Sauce | Sun-Dried Tomato | Wild Mushrooms | Mozzarella
Supreme Pizza
Sausage | Pepperoni | Onions | Peppers | Olives
Pasta
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Parmesan Cream Sauce | Fettucini
Pappardelle Bolognese
Ragu of Beef | Mozzarella | Creamy Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Veal & Ricotta Meatball | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce
Lasgna
Ragu of Beef | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly Breaded and Fried Eggplant | Marinara | Spaghetti | Mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan
Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Spaghetti
Features
Gnocchi Pomodoro
San Marzano Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Olive Oil
Spring Risotto
Celery Root | Peas | Pea Tendrils | Parmesan
Roasted Half Chicken
Parmesan Whipped Potatoes | Grilled Asapargus | Compound Butter | Green Goddess Aioli
Cioppino
Steamed Mussels | Shrimp | Sea Scallop | Calamari | San Marzano Tomato Wine Sauce | Housemade Bread
Wood Fire Grill
Gorgonzola Filet
Gorgonzola Crumbles | Parmesan Whipped Potatoes | Broccolini | Red Wine Reduction
Grilled Salmon Piccata
Lemon | Capers | White Wine Sauce | Sauteed Vegetables
Bone-In Pork Loin Marsala
Marsala Sauce \ Mushrooms | Parmesan Whipped Potatoes
Grilled Snapper
Sand Marzano Tomato Sauce | Capers | Olives | Onions | Green Beans | Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes
Additions
Desserts
Kids
Specialty Cocktails
Sambuca Mule
Cirrus Vodka | Sambuca | Simple Syrup | Fresh Lime | Ginger Beer
Monte Carlo
Rye Whiskey | Benedictine | Angostura Bitters | Lemon Peel
Verona Sour
Jack Daniels | Fresh Lemon Juice | Simple Syrup | Montepulciano Wine Float
Valentino
Strega | Prosecco | Orange Juice | Orange Wedge
Perfect Cirrus Martini
Cirrus Vodka | Dry Vermouth | Stuffed Lemon Olives
Limoncello Blackberry Martini
Tito's Vodka | Limoncello | Gran Marnier | Blackberry-Hazelnut Shrub | Fresh Lemon Juice
Rocking-In Manhattan
Italian 75
Beer & Cider
Peroni Nastro Azzuro
Premium Lager | 5.1% ABV | Italy
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Fruit Beer | 5.5% ABV | California
Devils Backbone
Vienna Lager | 4.9% ABV | Roseland, Virgina
Three Roast N150
Hazy IPA | &% ABV | Lynchburg, Virginia
Michelob Ultra
Pale Ale | 4.2% ABV
Bud Light
Pale Lager | 4.2% ABV
Birra Moretti
Pale Ale | 5.5% ABV
Parkway Get Bent
IPA | 7.2% ABV
Stillwater Insetto Plum
Sour Ale | 5.0% ABV
Saint George Nut Brown
Honey Meade Lager | 6% ABV | 16 oz
Clausthaler
Non-Alcoholic
Ace Pineapple Cider
5% ABV
Bold Rock IPA
Seasonal Cider | 4.7% ABV
Wine by the Glass
GLS Sangiovese
Fantini "Terre Di Chiete", Italy 2020 | Strawberries and black cherries with vinous notes and hints of wood, medium-bodied, good balance, and refreshing acidity
GLS Pinto Noir
Gaierhof, Italy 2019 | Elegant and complex with hints of berries, currants, toast, dry, velvety finish
GLS Montepulciano D' Abruzzo
Agriverde Piane di Maggio, Italy 2019 | Ripe black fruits on the nose, finishes dry with soft tannis
GLS Cannonau (Grenache)
Agriolas COstera, Sardinia, Italy 2019 | Ripe strawberries, black cherries, herbs and spices, full bodies with rounded tanins
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
B.R. Cohen, California 2019 | Aromas of cassis, black cherry, anise, and warm vanilla, lush cherry, caramel, and cloves, long & juicy finish
BTL Sangiovese
Fantini "Terre Di Chiete", Italy 2020 | Strawberries and black cherries with vinous notes and hints of wood, medium-bodied, good balance, and refreshing acidity
BTL Pinto Noir
Gaierhof, Italy 2019 | Elegant and complex with hints of berries, currants, toast, dry, velvety finish
BTL Montepulciano D' Abruzzo
Agriverde Piane di Maggio, Italy 2019 | Ripe black fruits on the nose, finishes dry with soft tannis
BTL Cannonau (Grenache)
Agriolas COstera, Sardinia, Italy 2019 | Ripe strawberries, black cherries, herbs and spices, full bodies with rounded tanins
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
B.R. Cohen, California 2019 | Aromas of cassis, black cherry, anise, and warm vanilla, lush cherry, caramel, and cloves, long & juicy finish
GLS Moscato d' Asti
Villa Monsignore, Italy 2020
GLS Grillo
Stemmari, Sicily, Italy 2020 | Bright spring flowers, apple, and hints of almond blended with a delicate acidicty
GLS Vermentino Di Sardegna
Contini Tyrsos, Sardegna 2020 } Lime, green apple, almond, mineral flavor, fresh fruity & flowery
GLS Pinot Grigio
Sassi, Italy 2019 | Apples, citrus notes with good acidity, dry, rich, and clean finish
GLS Falanghina
Corte di Giso Irpinia, Montefusco, Italy 2020 | Tight and focused, crisp green apple, beeswax and dried limes
GLS Chardonnay
Lapis Luna, California 2018 | aromas of ripe pineapple, toast, and vanilla | Full bodied with lush white peach and ripe pple flavors, savory butter finish
GLS Rose
Tinto Rey, Dunnigan Hills, California 20202 | A blend of Tempranillo, Tannat, and Verdejo creates a smooth bend of ripe red fruit along with an earthy finish
GLS Rodney Strong Chard
BTL Moscato d' Asti
Villa Monsignore, Italy 2020
BTL Grillo
Stemmari, Sicily, Italy 2020 | Bright spring flowers, apple, and hints of almond blended with a delicate acidicty
BTL Vermentino Di Sardegna
Contini Tyrsos, Sardegna 2020 } Lime, green apple, almond, mineral flavor, fresh fruity & flowery
BTL Pinot Grigio
Sassi, Italy 2019 | Apples, citrus notes with good acidity, dry, rich, and clean finish
BTL Falanghina
Corte di Giso Irpinia, Montefusco, Italy 2020 | Tight and focused, crisp green apple, beeswax and dried limes
BTL Chardonnay
Lapis Luna, California 2018 | aromas of ripe pineapple, toast, and vanilla | Full bodied with lush white peach and ripe pple flavors, savory butter finish
BTL Rose
Tinto Rey, Dunnigan Hills, California 20202 | A blend of Tempranillo, Tannat, and Verdejo creates a smooth bend of ripe red fruit along with an earthy finish
GLS Prosecco
Zardetto Brut | Italy NV
GLS Rose Lambrusco Dell' Emilia
Lini 910 | Italy NV
BTL Prosecco
Zardetto Brut | Italy NV
BTL Rose Lambrusco Dell' Emilia
Lini 910 | Italy NV