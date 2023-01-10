A map showing the location of Fratelli's 1200 Commerce StView gallery

Fratelli's 1200 Commerce St

1200 Commerce St

Lynchburg, VA 24504

Daily Features

Pizza Giardineira

$15.00

Rockfish Special

$32.00

Chicken Thigh Special

$25.00

Zuppa di Pesce

$20.00

Soup & Salad

Grilled Tuscan Kale

$13.00

Smoked Garbanzo Beans | Roasted Red Peppers | Parmesan Lemon Vinaigrette

Traditional Caesar

$11.00

Hearts of Romaine | Garlic Croutons | Anchovies | Parmesan Crisp

Panzanella with Burrata

$14.00

Tomatoes | Onions | Italian Bread | Basil | Olive Oil & Vinegar

Italian Chopped

$10.00

Hearts of Romaine | Olive Tapenade | Tomato | Pepperoncini | Cipollini Onions

Appetizers

Caponata

$11.00

Roasted Eggplant | Peppers | Onions | Tomato on Toasted Garlic Bread | Chopped Parsley

Mussels

$12.00

PEI Mussels | White Wine | Garlic

Meatballs

$13.00

Pork, Veal and Ricotta | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce

Calamari

$15.00

Olive Tapenade | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce

Antipasto Platter

$25.00

Capicola | Prosciutto | Sopresatta | Fig Jam | Provolone | Gorgonzola | Asiago | Olives | Asiago Bread | Pepperincini Peppers

Mozzarella Arancini

$10.00

Panko crusted | Risotto | Mozzarella | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce

Pizza 12"

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce | Buffalo Mozzarella | Fresh Basil

Fungi Pizza

$14.00

Cremini | Shiitake | Hen of the Woods

The Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella | Deli Pepperoni | Fresh Basil

Pig & Fig Pizza

$15.00

Prosciutto | Arugula | White Sauce | Pecorino Romano

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken | Pest Basil Cream Sauce | Sun-Dried Tomato | Wild Mushrooms | Mozzarella

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Sausage | Pepperoni | Onions | Peppers | Olives

Pasta

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Parmesan Cream Sauce | Fettucini

Pappardelle Bolognese

$20.00

Ragu of Beef | Mozzarella | Creamy Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$20.00

Veal & Ricotta Meatball | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce

Lasgna

$19.00

Ragu of Beef | Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Lightly Breaded and Fried Eggplant | Marinara | Spaghetti | Mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Spaghetti

Features

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Olive Oil

Spring Risotto

$18.00

Celery Root | Peas | Pea Tendrils | Parmesan

Roasted Half Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

Parmesan Whipped Potatoes | Grilled Asapargus | Compound Butter | Green Goddess Aioli

Cioppino

$23.00

Steamed Mussels | Shrimp | Sea Scallop | Calamari | San Marzano Tomato Wine Sauce | Housemade Bread

Wood Fire Grill

Gorgonzola Filet

$42.00

Gorgonzola Crumbles | Parmesan Whipped Potatoes | Broccolini | Red Wine Reduction

Grilled Salmon Piccata

$23.00

Lemon | Capers | White Wine Sauce | Sauteed Vegetables

Bone-In Pork Loin Marsala

$23.00

Marsala Sauce \ Mushrooms | Parmesan Whipped Potatoes

Grilled Snapper

$27.00

Sand Marzano Tomato Sauce | Capers | Olives | Onions | Green Beans | Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Additions

Side Salad

$7.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Onion | Corutons | Parmesan | Pepperoncini | Lemon Vinaigrette

Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Seasonal Selection

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Parmesan

Small Pasta

$7.00

Spaghetti | Marinara

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Olive Oil | Salt | Pepper

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Olive Oil | Salt | Pepper

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Pecan Crust | Chef Selection of Seasonal Topping

Tiramisu

$9.00

Mascarpone | Cocoa

Gelato

$8.00

Pistachio, Salted Caramel, Vanilla or Dark Chocolate

Sorbetto

$8.00Out of stock

Tart Raspberry

Kids

Kids Spaghetti - Red Sauce

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti - Meatball

$6.00

Kids Bolognese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Catering

Classico Cena

Primo Cena

Reception Stations

Banquet Deposit Fee

$500.00

Specialty Cocktails

Sambuca Mule

$9.00

Cirrus Vodka | Sambuca | Simple Syrup | Fresh Lime | Ginger Beer

Monte Carlo

$13.00

Rye Whiskey | Benedictine | Angostura Bitters | Lemon Peel

Verona Sour

$9.00

Jack Daniels | Fresh Lemon Juice | Simple Syrup | Montepulciano Wine Float

Valentino

$11.00

Strega | Prosecco | Orange Juice | Orange Wedge

Perfect Cirrus Martini

$13.00

Cirrus Vodka | Dry Vermouth | Stuffed Lemon Olives

Limoncello Blackberry Martini

$11.00

Tito's Vodka | Limoncello | Gran Marnier | Blackberry-Hazelnut Shrub | Fresh Lemon Juice

Rocking-In Manhattan

$15.00

Italian 75

$12.00

Beer & Cider

Peroni Nastro Azzuro

$5.00

Premium Lager | 5.1% ABV | Italy

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.50

Fruit Beer | 5.5% ABV | California

Devils Backbone

$6.00

Vienna Lager | 4.9% ABV | Roseland, Virgina

Three Roast N150

$6.00

Hazy IPA | &% ABV | Lynchburg, Virginia

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Pale Ale | 4.2% ABV

Bud Light

$4.50

Pale Lager | 4.2% ABV

Birra Moretti

$5.50

Pale Ale | 5.5% ABV

Parkway Get Bent

$6.00

IPA | 7.2% ABV

Stillwater Insetto Plum

$6.00

Sour Ale | 5.0% ABV

Saint George Nut Brown

$7.50

Honey Meade Lager | 6% ABV | 16 oz

Clausthaler

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

5% ABV

Bold Rock IPA

$6.00

Seasonal Cider | 4.7% ABV

Wine by the Glass

GLS Sangiovese

$9.00

Fantini "Terre Di Chiete", Italy 2020 | Strawberries and black cherries with vinous notes and hints of wood, medium-bodied, good balance, and refreshing acidity

GLS Pinto Noir

$10.00

Gaierhof, Italy 2019 | Elegant and complex with hints of berries, currants, toast, dry, velvety finish

GLS Montepulciano D' Abruzzo

$9.00

Agriverde Piane di Maggio, Italy 2019 | Ripe black fruits on the nose, finishes dry with soft tannis

GLS Cannonau (Grenache)

$12.00

Agriolas COstera, Sardinia, Italy 2019 | Ripe strawberries, black cherries, herbs and spices, full bodies with rounded tanins

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

B.R. Cohen, California 2019 | Aromas of cassis, black cherry, anise, and warm vanilla, lush cherry, caramel, and cloves, long & juicy finish

BTL Sangiovese

$9.00

Fantini "Terre Di Chiete", Italy 2020 | Strawberries and black cherries with vinous notes and hints of wood, medium-bodied, good balance, and refreshing acidity

BTL Pinto Noir

$10.00

Gaierhof, Italy 2019 | Elegant and complex with hints of berries, currants, toast, dry, velvety finish

BTL Montepulciano D' Abruzzo

$9.00

Agriverde Piane di Maggio, Italy 2019 | Ripe black fruits on the nose, finishes dry with soft tannis

BTL Cannonau (Grenache)

$12.00

Agriolas COstera, Sardinia, Italy 2019 | Ripe strawberries, black cherries, herbs and spices, full bodies with rounded tanins

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

B.R. Cohen, California 2019 | Aromas of cassis, black cherry, anise, and warm vanilla, lush cherry, caramel, and cloves, long & juicy finish

GLS Moscato d' Asti

$9.00

Villa Monsignore, Italy 2020

GLS Grillo

$9.00

Stemmari, Sicily, Italy 2020 | Bright spring flowers, apple, and hints of almond blended with a delicate acidicty

GLS Vermentino Di Sardegna

$10.00

Contini Tyrsos, Sardegna 2020 } Lime, green apple, almond, mineral flavor, fresh fruity & flowery

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sassi, Italy 2019 | Apples, citrus notes with good acidity, dry, rich, and clean finish

GLS Falanghina

$12.00

Corte di Giso Irpinia, Montefusco, Italy 2020 | Tight and focused, crisp green apple, beeswax and dried limes

GLS Chardonnay

$10.00

Lapis Luna, California 2018 | aromas of ripe pineapple, toast, and vanilla | Full bodied with lush white peach and ripe pple flavors, savory butter finish

GLS Rose

$8.00

Tinto Rey, Dunnigan Hills, California 20202 | A blend of Tempranillo, Tannat, and Verdejo creates a smooth bend of ripe red fruit along with an earthy finish

GLS Rodney Strong Chard

$8.00

BTL Moscato d' Asti

$36.00

Villa Monsignore, Italy 2020

BTL Grillo

$36.00

Stemmari, Sicily, Italy 2020 | Bright spring flowers, apple, and hints of almond blended with a delicate acidicty

BTL Vermentino Di Sardegna

$40.00

Contini Tyrsos, Sardegna 2020 } Lime, green apple, almond, mineral flavor, fresh fruity & flowery

BTL Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Sassi, Italy 2019 | Apples, citrus notes with good acidity, dry, rich, and clean finish

BTL Falanghina

$48.00

Corte di Giso Irpinia, Montefusco, Italy 2020 | Tight and focused, crisp green apple, beeswax and dried limes

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

Lapis Luna, California 2018 | aromas of ripe pineapple, toast, and vanilla | Full bodied with lush white peach and ripe pple flavors, savory butter finish

BTL Rose

$32.00

Tinto Rey, Dunnigan Hills, California 20202 | A blend of Tempranillo, Tannat, and Verdejo creates a smooth bend of ripe red fruit along with an earthy finish

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

Zardetto Brut | Italy NV

GLS Rose Lambrusco Dell' Emilia

$11.00

Lini 910 | Italy NV

BTL Prosecco

$32.00

Zardetto Brut | Italy NV

BTL Rose Lambrusco Dell' Emilia

$44.00

Lini 910 | Italy NV

Wine by the Bottle

Sangiovese Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Montepulciano D. Abruzzo Bottle

$36.00

Cannonau (Grenache) Bottle

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$56.00

Moscato D' Asti Bottle

$36.00

Grillo Bottle

$36.00

Vermentino Di Sardegna Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Falanghina Bottle

$48.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Prosecco Bottle

$32.00

Rose Lambrusco Dell' Emilia Bottle

$44.00

Tinto Rey Rose

$32.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.69

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Americano

$5.00

Mocktails

House Referesher

$3.50

Lightly Caffeinated Refreshers

Coconut, Blood Orange & Ginger

$5.00

Watermelon, Cucumber and Mint

$5.00

Liquor

Bowman's (House)

$5.50

Absolut

$7.00

Beringei

$8.00

Burnett's Citrus

$5.50

Burnett's Orange

$5.50

Cirrus Vodka RVA

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Tito's Vodka

$7.50

Bowman's (House) - Double

$9.63

Absolut - Double

$12.25

Beringei - Double

$14.00

Burnett's Citrus - Double

$9.63

Burnett's Orange - Double

$9.63

Cirrus Vodka - Double

$13.13

Grey Goose - Double

$15.75

Tito's Vodka - Double

$13.13

Aristocrat Vodka (House) - Rocks

$6.88

Absolut - Rocks

$8.75

Beringei - Rocks

$10.00

Burnett's Citrus - Rocks

$6.88

Cirrus Vodka - Rocks

$8.88

Grey Goose - Rocks

$11.25

Tito's Vodka - Rocks

$8.88

Absolut - Neat

$8.75

Aristocrat Vodka (House) - Neat

$6.88

Beringei - Neat

$10.00

Burnett's Citrus - Neat

$6.88

Cirrus Vodka - Neat

$8.88

Grey Goose - Neat

$11.25

Tito's Vodka - Neat

$8.88

Bowman's Gin (House)

$5.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Strange Monkey

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Bowman's (House) - Double

$9.63

Tanqueray - Double

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire - Double

$14.88

Strange Monkey - Double

$14.88

Hendricks - Double

$15.75

Bowman's (House) - Rocks

$6.88

Tanqueray - Rocks

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire - Rocks

$10.63

Strange Monkey - Rocks

$10.63

Hendricks - Rocks

$11.25

Bowman's (House) - Neat

$6.88

Tanqueray - Neat

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire - Neat

$10.63

Strange Monkey - Neat

$10.63

Hendricks - Neat

$11.25

Bowman's Rum (House)

$5.50

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Silver

$7.00

Gosling Black Seal

$8.00

Malibu

$6.50

Aristocrat Rum (House) - Double

$9.63

Bacardi Superior - Double

$12.25

Captain Morgan - Double

$12.25

Captain Silver - Double

$12.25

Gosling Black Seal - Double

$14.00

Malibu - Double

$11.38

Bowman's Rum (House) - Rocks

$6.88

Bacardi Superior - Rocks

$8.75

Captain Morgan - Rocks

$8.75

Captain Silver - Rocks

$8.75

Gosling Black Seal - Rocks

$10.00

Malibu - Rocks

$8.13

Bowman's Rum (House) - Neat

$6.88

Bacardi Superior - Neat

$8.75

Captain Morgan - Neat

$8.75

Captain Silver - Neat

$8.75

Gosling Black Seal - Neat

$10.00

Malibu - Neat

$8.13

Montezuma (House)

$7.00

Jalapeno Exotico

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Repesado

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones

$10.50

Patron

$11.00

Exotico Repesado

$8.00

Montezuma (House) - Double

$11.38

Jalapeno Exotico - Double

$12.25

Espolon Blanco - Double

$14.00

Espolon Repesado - Double

$15.75

Espolon Anejo - Double

$17.50

Tres Generaciones - Double

$18.38

Patron - Double

$19.25

Exotico Blanco (House) - Rocks

$8.13

Jalapeno Exotico - Rocks

$8.75

Espolon Blanco - Rocks

$10.00

Espolon Repesado - Rocks

$11.25

Espolon Anejo - Rocks

$12.50

Tres Generaciones - Rocks

$13.13

Patron

$13.75

Montezuma (House) - Neat

$8.13

Jalapeno Exotico - Neat

$8.75

Espolon Blanco - Neat

$10.00

Espolon Repesado - Neat

$11.25

Espolon Anejo - Neat

$12.25

Tres Generaciones - Neat

$13.13

Patron

$13.75

Fireball

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jameson Cask IPA

$8.00

Jameson Cask Sout

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal Apple

$8.50

Virginia Highlands

$13.50

2 Gingers Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal Black

$9.50

Fireball - Double

$9.63

Southern Comfort - Double

$11.38

Jack Daniels - Double

$13.13

Jameson Irish - Double

$14.00

Crown Royal - Double

$14.88

Crown Royal Apple - Double

$14.88

Copper Fox Peach - Double

$21.88

Virginia Highlands - Double

$23.63

Bullet Bourbon - Double

$17.25

Fireball - Rocks

$6.88

Southern Comfort - Rocks

$8.13

Jack Daniels - Rocks

$9.38

Jameson Irish - Rocks

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA - Rocks

$10.00

Crown Royal - Rocks

$10.63

Crown Royal Apple - Rocks

$10.63

Copper Fox Peach - Rocks

$15.63

Virginia Highlands - Rocks

$16.88

Fireball - Neat

$6.88

Southern Comfort - Neat

$8.13

Jack Daniels - Neat

$9.38

Jameson Irish - Neat

$10.00

Crown Royal - Neat

$10.63

Crown Royal Apple - Neat

$10.63

Copper Fox Peach - Neat

$15.63

Virginia Highlands - Neat

$16.88

Old Crow (House)

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.50

Jefferson Ocean

$16.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

George T. Stagg

$20.00

Old Crow (House) - Double

$10.00

Angel's Envy - Double

$24.50

Basil Hayden - Double

$22.75

Bulleit Bourbon - Double

$17.25

Jefferson Ocean - Double

$28.00

Jim Beam - Double

$12.25

Knob Creek - Double

$16.63

Maker's Mark - Double

$15.75

Woodford Dbl Oaked - Double

$24.50

Woodford Reserve - Double

$17.50

Gearge T. Stagg - Double

$26.75

Buffalo Trace - Double

$15.75

Blantons - Double

$26.25

Kentucky Gentleman (House) - Rocks

$6.88

Angel's Envy - Rocks

$17.50

Basil Hayden - Rocks

$16.25

Bulleit Bourbon - Rocks

$13.00

Gearge T. Stagg - Rocks

$25.00

Jefferson Ocean - Rocks

$20.00

Jim Beam - Rocks

$8.75

Knob Creek - Rocks

$11.88

Maker's Mark - Rocks

$11.25

Woodford Dbl Oaked - Rocks

$17.50

Woodford Reserve - Rocks

$12.50

Buffalo Trace - Rocks

$11.25

Blantons - Rocks

$18.75

Old Crow (House) - Neat

$6.88

Angel's Envy - Neat

$17.50

Basil Hayden - Neat

$16.25

Bulleit Bourbon - Neat

$13.00

Gearge T. Stagg - Neat

$25.00

Jefferson Ocean - Neat

$20.00

Jim Beam - Neat

$8.75

Knob Creek - Neat

$11.88

Maker's Mark - Neat

$11.25

Woodford Dbl Oaked - Neat

$17.50

Woodford Reserve - Neat

$12.50

Buffalo Trace - Neat

$11.25

Blantons - Neat

$18.75

Jim Beam Rye

$7.50

Blackback Honey Rye

$9.50

Bulleit Rye

$10.50

Jim Beam Rye - Double

$13.13

Blackback Honey Rye - Double

$16.63

Bulleit Rye - Double

$18.38

Jim Beam Rye - Rocks

$9.38

Blackback Honey Rye - Rocks

$11.88

Bulleit Rye - Rocks

$13.13

Jim Beam Rye - Neat

$9.38

Blackback Honey Rye -Neat

$11.88

Bulleit Rye - Neat

$13.13

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 14yr

$14.00

Macallan 12yr

$15.00

Johnny Walker Red

$14.00

Dewars White Label - Double

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12yr - Double

$22.75

Glenlivet 14yr - Double

$24.50

Macallan 12yr - Double

$26.25

Dewars White Label - Rocks

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr - Rocks

$16.26

Glenlivet 14yr - Rocks

$17.75

Macallan 12yr - Rocks

$18.75

Dewars White Lable - Neat

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr - Neat

$16.26

Glenlivet 14yr - Neat

$17.75

Macallan 12yr - Neat

$18.75

Belle Isle Honey-Hab

$7.00

Belle Isle Ruby Red

$7.00

Belle Isle Honey-Hab - Double

$12.25

Belle Isle Ruby Red - Double

$12.25

Belle Isle Honey-Hab - Rocks

$8.75

Belle Isle Ruby Red - Rocks

$8.75

Belle Isle Honey-Hab - Neat

$8.75

Belle Isle Ruby Red - Neat

$8.75

Bailey's

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Carpano Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

E&J Peach Brandy

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00