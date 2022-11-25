Fratelli's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Fratelli's Pizzeria

160 Reviews

$$

2987 SW PSL Blvd

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

Order Again

APPS

Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

Calamari

$11.99

Fried Cheese

$8.99

Pepperoni Rollatini

$6.99

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.99

Italian Eggrolls

$9.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Meatballs

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

Bacon Cheese Balls

$7.99

Bone-in Wings

$5.99+

Boneless Wings

$4.50+

Garlic Knots

$3.99+

naked wings

$4.99+

3 Piece

$4.99+

6 Piece

$13.99

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.99

CALZONES

Baked Calzone

$7.99+

Deep Fried Calzone

$7.99

COLD SANDWICHES

Fratellis Italian Combo

$7.50

Ham and Cheese

$7.50

Turkey and Cheese

$7.50

Roast Beef and Cheese

$7.50

Prosciutto Deluxe

$9.99

DESSERT

Cannoli

$3.50

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Italian Ice

$2.99

12 Zeppolis

$6.99

ENTREES

Chicken Parmiggiano

$13.95

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Veal Marsala

$18.99

Eggplant Parmiggiano

$12.99

Veal Parmiggiana

$18.99

Chicken Piccata

$15.95

HOT SANDWICHES

Chicken Parmigiano

$7.50

Meatball Parmgiano

$7.50

Sausage Peppers and Onion $

$7.50

Veal Parmiggiano

$9.99

Fratellis Signature Roast Beef Deluxe

$7.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Gyro

$5.99

PASTAS

Shrimp and Lobster Ravioli

$19.99

Spaghetti and Fratellis Meatballs

$9.99

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$13.99

Fratellis Meat Lasagna

$11.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.99

Pasta Carbonata

$13.99

Baked Zitit

$9.99

Baked Gnocchi $

$12.99

Pasta Fagioli

$10.99

Baked Stuffed Shells

$10.99

SALADS

Antipasto

$7.99+

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Heirloom Tomato Burrata Salad

$9.99

Pear Salad

$9.99

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Chicken Bread Bowl Salad

$9.99

SOUPS

Minestrone

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Shrimp N Corn Chowder

$3.99

Broccoli Cream

$3.99

STROMBOLIS

Small Strombolis

$8.99

Large Strombolis

$14.99

STUFFED ROLLS

Chicken Parm Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Chicken Broccoli Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Italian Combo Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Meatball Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Philly Steaks Stuffed Roll

$9.50

Sausage and Peppers Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Pepperoni Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Eggplant Stuffed Roll

$7.50

Gluten Free

BYO Pizza (GF)

$10.99+

Spinach and Kale Mixed Salad

$9.99

Wraps

Bacon Cesar Wrap

$6.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo chicken Wrap

$8.99

Sides

Broc rabe

$5.99

Veg of the day

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

Mash potatoe

$3.99

Pasta garlic

$5.99

ranch

$0.75

b/c

$0.75

hot sauce

$0.75

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Ceaser

$4.99

Manaria

$1.00

kids menu

pizza

$6.99

tenders

$6.99

Spag Meatball

$6.99

NA BEVERAGES

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

San Pelligrino

$3.50

Manhattan Special

$3.99

Kids soda

$1.25

Bottled Spring Water

$1.00

2 Liter

$3.75

$$ BEER

Blue Marlin

Bud Lite

Peroni

Yuengling

Bud Lite

Coors

Corrona

Craft Bottles

Heineken

Peroni

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Cheese

$2.00

BYO Pizza (Cheese)

(14") BYO Pizza

$10.99

(16") BYO Pizza

$11.99

(18") BYO Pizza

$13.50

Speciality Pizzas

Kitchen Sink

$16.99+

Meatlovers

$16.99+

Vegetarian

$16.99+

Hawiian

$12.99+

White

$12.99+

Gourmet Pizzas

Margherita

$15.95+

BBQ

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99+

Four Cheese

$14.99+

Chicken Bruschetta

$14.99+

Brussel Sprout Pizza

$13.99+

Fresh Tomatoe

$14.99+

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99+

Manhattan Special

$15.99+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.99+

White Clam Pizza

$15.99+

Detroit Style (14')

8 Miles

$14.99

8 Miles Loaded

$17.99

Gma & Sicilians (16')

Create Your Own Grandma

$14.99

Sweet Grandma

$18.99

Sicilian Pizza

$14.99

Tomatoe Pie

$17.99

weekday

LG 8.99

$8.99

14" Two Topping

$11.99

Two 14" One Topping Each Plus 6 Knots

$19.99

16" One Topping And 10 Wings

$19.99

2 -18" One Topping -10 Wings And 6 Knots And 2 Liter

$39.99

Slices And Soda

$4.99

16" One Top 12 Knots And 2 Liter

$19.99

2 Dinner

$16.99

16" 3 Topping

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2987 SW PSL Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

Fratelli's Pizzeria image

