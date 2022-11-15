- Home
Fratelli's Pizzeria
2328 South Atlantic Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
4 pieces of chicken tender served with French fried and honey mustard.
Jalapeno Poppers
6 pieces of cream cheese jalapeno poppers served with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Stix
6 pieces of mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
10 pieces of fried mushrooms served with ranch.
Garlic Knots
8 piecese of garlic knots served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
10 inch garlic bread served with marinara sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
10 inch garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce.
Bread Stix
4 pieces of bread sticks served with marinara sauce.
French Fries
Calamari
8 oz. of calamari served with marinara sauce.
Sw Egg Rolls
2 pieces of egg rolls served with marinara sauce
Spinach Pie
1 spinach pie served with a garden salad.
Spinach Pie No Salad
1 spinach pie.
Chicken Tenders No FF
4 pieces of chicken tender served with honey mustard.
Buffalo fried ravioli
7 pieces of cheese filled raviolis tossed in hat buffalo sauce drizzle with ranch blue cheese crumbles and parsley.
Cheese filled bread Stix
4 pieces of filled cheese bread stick served with marinara sauce.
Crab Cake (3)
3 pieces of crab cake served with tartar sauce.
Salads
7" Antipasto Salad
A Garden salad with ham, salami and provolone cheese
7" Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers
7" Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons
7" Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese with our house dressing
7" Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Salad
A Garden salad with chicken bacon and cheddar cheeses
7" Chef Salad
A Garden salad with ham, turkey and American cheese,
9" Antipasto
A Garden salad with ham, salami and provolone cheese
9" Garden salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers
9" Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons
9" Greek salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese with our house dressing
9" Chicken bacon cheddar salad
A Garden salad with chicken bacon and cheddar cheeses
9" Chef salad
A Garden salad with ham, turkey and American cheese,
10" Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
6 oz. of breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
6 oz. of eggplant with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
5 one oz. meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Italian Sausage Sub
thing slice sausage with peppers onions and mozzarella cheese
Pizza Sub
marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Blt Sub
bacon lettuces and tomato with mayo
Ham & Cheese Sub
ham American cheese lettuce tomatoes and onions with mayo
Turkey & Cheese Sub
turkey American cheese lettuce tomatoes and onions with mayo
Veggie Sub
(hot) grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes with mozzarella cheese..(cold) lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber and peppers with Italian dressing
Steak & Cheese Sub
6 oz. philly Steak with peppers onions and mozzarella cheese
Italian Combo Sub
ham capicola salami provolone cheese lettuce tomatoes and onions with Italian dressing on the side.
House Specials
Cheese Burger & French Fries
6 oz. angus beef with American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions pickles and mayo
Hamburger & French Fries
6 oz. angus beef with lettuce tomatoes onions pickles and mayo
Chicken Gyro & Fries
6 oz. of grilled chicken with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions
Chicken Gyro Plate
6 oz. of grilled chicken with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions with a small Greek salad
Gyro & French Fries
6 oz. of gyro meat with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions
Gyro Plate
6 oz. of gyro meat with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions with a small Greek salad
Shrimp Basket
8 breaded shrimp with French fries and cocktail sauce
Fish & Fries
2 four oz breaded red snapper with French fries with a choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
Fish Sandwich & French Fries
4 oz. breaded red snapper on a bun with tartar sauce lettuce and tomatoes
Sea Food Basket
4 oz bread red snapper 4 breaded shrimp with French fries with choice of cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.
Calzone
SM Mozz & Ricotta Cheese Calzone
served with marinara sauce
SM Hawaiian Calzone
ham and pineapple calzone served with marinara sauce
SM Chicken Calzone
chicken calzone served with marinara sauce
SM Meat Lover Calzone
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef calzone served with marinara sauce
SM The Works Calzone
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive calzone served with marinara sauce
SM Steak Calzone
philly steak, peppers and onions calzone served with marinara sauce
SM Vegetarian Calzone
onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes calzone served with marinara sauce
LG Mozz & Ricotta Cheese Calzone
served with marinara sauce
LG Hawaiian Calzone
ham and pineapple calzone served with marinara sauce
LG Chicken Calzone
chicken calzone served with marinara sauce
LG Meat Lover Calzone
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef calzone served with marinara sauce
LG The Works Calzone
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive calzone served with marinara sauce
LG Steak Calzone
philly steak, peppers and onions calzone served with marinara sauce
LG Vegetarian Calzone
onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes calzone served with marinara sauce
Stromboli
SM Cheese Stromboli
mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
SM Pepperoni Sausage Stromboli
pepperoni and sausage mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
SM Philly Steak Stromboli
philly steak peppers and onions mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
SM The Works Stromboli
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
SM Meat Lover Stromboli
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
SM Veggie Stromboli
onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
LG Cheese Stromboli
mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
LG Pepperoni Sausage Stromboli
pepperoni and sausage mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
LG Philly Steak Stromboli
philly steak peppers and onions mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
LG The Works Stromboli
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
LG Meat Lover Stromboli
pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
LG Veggie Stromboli
onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce
Pasta
Baked Lasagna
meat sauce and ricotta cheese lasagna topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick
Cheese Ravioli
5 four filled cheese ravioli topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick
Chicken alfredo Pasta
6 oz. of grilled chicken breast with fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick
Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo
6 oz. of grilled chicken breast 6 grilled shrimp with fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick
Chicken Parmigiana Pasta
6 oz. breaded chicken breast with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick
Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta
6 oz. eggplant with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick
Fettuccine Alfredo
fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick
Marinara Pasta
spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick
Meat Balls Pasta
5 one oz. meatballs with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick
Meat Sauce Pasta
spaghetti topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick
Shrimp alfredo Pasta
9 grilled shrimp with fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick
Spaghetti With Butter
spaghetti with butter sauce served with a bread stick
Kids Menu
Kids Fettuccini Alfredo
small portion of fettuccini alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley.
Kids 6" Turkey & Cheese
turkey and American cheese on a bun with mayo
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries
2 pieces of chicken tender with small fries served with honey mustard
Kids Spaghetti With Butter
small portion of spaghetti with butter sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Kids Spaghetti With Marinara
small portion of spaghetti topped with marinara sauce mozzarella cheese
Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta
4 oz. of grilled chicken with small portions of fettuccine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley
Dressings
*Ranch Dressing 2 OZ.
*Blue Cheese Dressing 2 OZ.
*House Dressing 2 OZ.
*Italian Dressing 2 OZ.
*Tzatziki Sauce OZ.
*Marinara Sauce 2 OZ.
*Honey Mustard 2 OZ
*1000 Island Dressing 2 OZ.
*Balsamic Dressing 2 OZ.
*Tartar Dressing 2 OZ.
*Cocktail Sauce 2 OZ.
*French Dressing 2 OZ.
*Caesar Dressing 2 OZ.
*Hot Sauce 2 OZ
*BBQ Sauce 2 OZ
*Teriyaki Sauce 2 OZ
*Mild Sauce 2 OZ
*Garlic Butter 2 OZ
Extra Sides
Side Of Grill Chicken
Side Of Breaded Chicken
Side Of Breaded Shrimp (6)
Side of Grilled Shrimp (10)
Side Of Gyro Meat
Side Of Meat Balls (5)
Side of Eggplant (2)
Side Of Meat
Side Of Veggies
One breadstix
Side Of Alfredo Sause 4 oz.
Side Of Anchovy 2 oz.
Side Of Celery
Medium 12" Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese
12" Quatro Formaggio Pizza
pizza sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes and oregano.
12" Napoletana Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
12" Shrimp Pizza
(NO SAUCE) ranch base with fresh garlic shrimp and broccoli.
12" Capricciosa Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham mushrooms green olives and anchovy
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
(NO SAUCE) BBQ sauce mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
12" White Pizza
(NO SAUCE) garlic butter mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic fresh tomatoes ricotta cheese and oregano
12" Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham and pineapple
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
(NO SAUCE) buffalo hot sauce breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese
12" Vegetarian Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese onions peppers mushrooms black olive and tomatoes
12" Fratelli's Special Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni sausage beef onions peppers and mushrooms
12" Super Supreme Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham bacon sausage onions peppers mushrooms and black olive
12" Meat Lover Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham sausage bacon and beef
12" Greek Pizza
(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese onions Kalamata olive pepperoncini peppers fresh tomatoes and feta cheese
12" Margarita Pizza
(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese fresh garlic fresh tomatoes and fresh basil
12" Philly Steak Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese philly steak peppers and onions
12" Chicken Bc R Pizza
(NO SAUCE) ranch base mozzarella cheese bacon and chicken
12" chicken alfredo pizza
(NO SAUCE) alfredo sauce mozzarella cheese and chicken
Large 14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese
14" Quatro Formaggio Pizza
pizza sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes and oregano.
14" Napoletana Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
14" Shrimp Pizza
(NO SAUCE) ranch base with fresh garlic shrimp and broccoli.
14" Capricciosa Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham mushrooms green olives and anchovy
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
(NO SAUCE) BBQ sauce mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
14" White Pizza
(NO SAUCE) garlic butter mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic fresh tomatoes ricotta cheese and oregano
14" Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham and pineapple
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
(NO SAUCE) buffalo hot sauce breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese
14" Vegetarian Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese onions peppers mushrooms black olive and tomatoes
14" Fratelli's Special Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni sausage beef onions peppers and mushrooms
14" Super Supreme Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham bacon sausage onions peppers mushrooms and black olive
14" Meat Lover Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham sausage bacon and beef
14" Greek Pizza
(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese onions Kalamata olive pepperoncini peppers fresh tomatoes and feta cheese
14" Margarita Pizza
(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese fresh garlic fresh tomatoes and fresh basil
14" Philly Steak Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese philly steak peppers and onions
14" Chicken Bc R Pizza
(NO SAUCE) ranch base mozzarella cheese bacon and chicken
14" chicken alfredo pizza
(NO SAUCE) alfredo sauce mozzarella cheese and chicken
XLG 16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese
16" Quatro Formaggio Pizza
pizza sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes and oregano.
16" Napoletana Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
16" Shrimp Pizza
(NO SAUCE) ranch base with fresh garlic shrimp and broccoli.
16" Capricciosa Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham mushrooms green olives and anchovy
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
(NO SAUCE) BBQ sauce mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
16" White Pizza
(NO SAUCE) garlic butter mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic fresh tomatoes ricotta cheese and oregano
16" Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham and pineapple
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
(NO SAUCE) buffalo hot sauce breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese
16" Vegetarian Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese onions peppers mushrooms black olive and tomatoes
16" Fratelli's Special Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni sausage beef onions peppers and mushrooms
16" Super Supreme Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham bacon sausage onions peppers mushrooms and black olive
16" Meat Lover Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham sausage bacon and beef
16" Greek Pizza
(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese onions Kalamata olive pepperoncini peppers fresh tomatoes and feta cheese
16" Margarita Pizza
(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese fresh garlic fresh tomatoes and fresh basil
16" Philly Steak Pizza
pizza sauce mozzarella cheese philly steak peppers and onions
16" Chicken Bc R Pizza
(NO SAUCE) ranch base mozzarella cheese bacon and chicken
16" Chicken alfredo pizza
(NO SAUCE) alfredo sauce mozzarella cheese and chicken
Pizza Slice
Fountain soda
Can soda
Gatorade, Juice, Milk water
Kids Drinks
Beer
Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fratelli's is the place! If you have been looking for the spot that does it right, and does it with care, then you have to try Fratelli's Pizzeria. My family has been in the restaurant business for years, and I have brought my New York love for Italian food with me to the Daytona Beach area. Give us a try and see for yourself. ~ Ray
2328 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118