Fratelli's Pizzeria

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

4 pieces of chicken tender served with French fried and honey mustard.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25

6 pieces of cream cheese jalapeno poppers served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Stix

$7.25

6 pieces of mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

10 pieces of fried mushrooms served with ranch.

Garlic Knots

$4.99

8 piecese of garlic knots served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.49

10 inch garlic bread served with marinara sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.49

10 inch garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce.

Bread Stix

$5.99

4 pieces of bread sticks served with marinara sauce.

French Fries

$3.49

Calamari

$10.50

8 oz. of calamari served with marinara sauce.

Sw Egg Rolls

$7.25

2 pieces of egg rolls served with marinara sauce

Spinach Pie

$9.99

1 spinach pie served with a garden salad.

Spinach Pie No Salad

$6.99

1 spinach pie.

Chicken Tenders No FF

$7.99

4 pieces of chicken tender served with honey mustard.

Buffalo fried ravioli

$5.99

7 pieces of cheese filled raviolis tossed in hat buffalo sauce drizzle with ranch blue cheese crumbles and parsley.

Cheese filled bread Stix

$5.99Out of stock

4 pieces of filled cheese bread stick served with marinara sauce.

Crab Cake (3)

$9.00

3 pieces of crab cake served with tartar sauce.

Wings

Wings 5 Pieces

$7.50

Wings 10 Pieces

$12.50

Wings 20 Pieces

$21.50

Wings 40 Pieces

$43.00

Salads

7" Antipasto Salad

$7.49

A Garden salad with ham, salami and provolone cheese

7" Garden Salad

$6.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers

7" Caesar Salad

$6.49

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

7" Greek Salad

$7.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese with our house dressing

7" Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Salad

$8.49

A Garden salad with chicken bacon and cheddar cheeses

7" Chef Salad

$7.49

A Garden salad with ham, turkey and American cheese,

9" Antipasto

$9.49

A Garden salad with ham, salami and provolone cheese

9" Garden salad

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers

9" Caesar salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

9" Greek salad

$9.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese with our house dressing

9" Chicken bacon cheddar salad

$10.49

A Garden salad with chicken bacon and cheddar cheeses

9" Chef salad

$9.49

A Garden salad with ham, turkey and American cheese,

10" Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

6 oz. of breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

6 oz. of eggplant with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

5 one oz. meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage Sub

$8.99

thing slice sausage with peppers onions and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Sub

$8.99

marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Blt Sub

$8.99

bacon lettuces and tomato with mayo

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

ham American cheese lettuce tomatoes and onions with mayo

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.99

turkey American cheese lettuce tomatoes and onions with mayo

Veggie Sub

$8.99

(hot) grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes with mozzarella cheese..(cold) lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber and peppers with Italian dressing

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.99

6 oz. philly Steak with peppers onions and mozzarella cheese

Italian Combo Sub

$9.99

ham capicola salami provolone cheese lettuce tomatoes and onions with Italian dressing on the side.

House Specials

Cheese Burger & French Fries

$8.99

6 oz. angus beef with American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions pickles and mayo

Hamburger & French Fries

$8.99

6 oz. angus beef with lettuce tomatoes onions pickles and mayo

Chicken Gyro & Fries

$10.50

6 oz. of grilled chicken with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions

Chicken Gyro Plate

$11.50

6 oz. of grilled chicken with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions with a small Greek salad

Gyro & French Fries

Gyro & French Fries

$10.50

6 oz. of gyro meat with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions

Gyro Plate

$11.50

6 oz. of gyro meat with Tzatziki Sauce lettuce tomatoes and onions with a small Greek salad

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

8 breaded shrimp with French fries and cocktail sauce

Fish & Fries

$10.99

2 four oz breaded red snapper with French fries with a choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Fish Sandwich & French Fries

$10.50

4 oz. breaded red snapper on a bun with tartar sauce lettuce and tomatoes

Sea Food Basket

$11.99

4 oz bread red snapper 4 breaded shrimp with French fries with choice of cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.

Calzone

SM Mozz & Ricotta Cheese Calzone

SM Mozz & Ricotta Cheese Calzone

$8.49

served with marinara sauce

SM Hawaiian Calzone

$10.49

ham and pineapple calzone served with marinara sauce

SM Chicken Calzone

$9.49

chicken calzone served with marinara sauce

SM Meat Lover Calzone

$10.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef calzone served with marinara sauce

SM The Works Calzone

$11.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive calzone served with marinara sauce

SM Steak Calzone

$10.49

philly steak, peppers and onions calzone served with marinara sauce

SM Vegetarian Calzone

$11.49

onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes calzone served with marinara sauce

LG Mozz & Ricotta Cheese Calzone

$10.49

served with marinara sauce

LG Hawaiian Calzone

$12.49

ham and pineapple calzone served with marinara sauce

LG Chicken Calzone

$11.49

chicken calzone served with marinara sauce

LG Meat Lover Calzone

$12.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef calzone served with marinara sauce

LG The Works Calzone

$14.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive calzone served with marinara sauce

LG Steak Calzone

$13.49

philly steak, peppers and onions calzone served with marinara sauce

LG Vegetarian Calzone

$14.49

onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes calzone served with marinara sauce

Stromboli

SM Cheese Stromboli

$8.49

mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

SM Pepperoni Sausage Stromboli

$9.49

pepperoni and sausage mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

SM Philly Steak Stromboli

$10.49

philly steak peppers and onions mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

SM The Works Stromboli

$11.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

SM Meat Lover Stromboli

$11.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

SM Veggie Stromboli

$11.49

onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

LG Cheese Stromboli

$10.49

mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

LG Pepperoni Sausage Stromboli

$11.49

pepperoni and sausage mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

LG Philly Steak Stromboli

$11.49

philly steak peppers and onions mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

LG The Works Stromboli

$14.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olive mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

LG Meat Lover Stromboli

$14.49

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and beef mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

LG Veggie Stromboli

$14.49

onions, peppers. mushrooms, black olive and tomatoes mozzarella cheese Stromboli served with marinara sauce

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

$13.99

meat sauce and ricotta cheese lasagna topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

5 four filled cheese ravioli topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick

Chicken alfredo Pasta

$13.99

6 oz. of grilled chicken breast with fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick

Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

6 oz. of grilled chicken breast 6 grilled shrimp with fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$11.99

6 oz. breaded chicken breast with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$11.99

6 oz. eggplant with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick

Marinara Pasta

$10.99

spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick

Meat Balls Pasta

$12.99

5 one oz. meatballs with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick

Meat Sauce Pasta

$11.99

spaghetti topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a bread stick

Shrimp alfredo Pasta

$14.99

9 grilled shrimp with fettucine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley serve with a bread stick

Spaghetti With Butter

$9.99

spaghetti with butter sauce served with a bread stick

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$6.25

Kids Menu

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.99

small portion of fettuccini alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley.

Kids 6" Turkey & Cheese

$5.49

turkey and American cheese on a bun with mayo

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$6.49

2 pieces of chicken tender with small fries served with honey mustard

Kids Spaghetti With Butter

$5.49

small portion of spaghetti with butter sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Kids Spaghetti With Marinara

$5.49

small portion of spaghetti topped with marinara sauce mozzarella cheese

Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$8.99

4 oz. of grilled chicken with small portions of fettuccine alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley

Dressings

*Ranch Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Blue Cheese Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*House Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Italian Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Tzatziki Sauce OZ.

$0.80

*Marinara Sauce 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Honey Mustard 2 OZ

$0.80

*1000 Island Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Balsamic Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Tartar Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Cocktail Sauce 2 OZ.

$0.80

*French Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Caesar Dressing 2 OZ.

$0.80

*Hot Sauce 2 OZ

$0.80

*BBQ Sauce 2 OZ

$0.80

*Teriyaki Sauce 2 OZ

$0.80

*Mild Sauce 2 OZ

$0.80

*Garlic Butter 2 OZ

$0.99

Extra Sides

Side Of Grill Chicken

$3.99

Side Of Breaded Chicken

$3.99

Side Of Breaded Shrimp (6)

$6.50

Side of Grilled Shrimp (10)

$4.99

Side Of Gyro Meat

$3.99

Side Of Meat Balls (5)

$6.99

Side of Eggplant (2)

$4.99

Side Of Meat

Side Of Veggies

One breadstix

$1.50

Side Of Alfredo Sause 4 oz.

$1.99

Side Of Anchovy 2 oz.

$1.99

Side Of Celery

$0.99

Medium 12" Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.49

pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese

12" Quatro Formaggio Pizza

$13.49

pizza sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes and oregano.

12" Napoletana Pizza

$14.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

12" Shrimp Pizza

$15.49

(NO SAUCE) ranch base with fresh garlic shrimp and broccoli.

12" Capricciosa Pizza

$14.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham mushrooms green olives and anchovy

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.49

(NO SAUCE) BBQ sauce mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken

12" White Pizza

$13.49

(NO SAUCE) garlic butter mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic fresh tomatoes ricotta cheese and oregano

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham and pineapple

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.49

(NO SAUCE) buffalo hot sauce breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$14.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese onions peppers mushrooms black olive and tomatoes

12" Fratelli's Special Pizza

$15.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni sausage beef onions peppers and mushrooms

12" Super Supreme Pizza

$16.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham bacon sausage onions peppers mushrooms and black olive

12" Meat Lover Pizza

$16.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham sausage bacon and beef

12" Greek Pizza

$14.49

(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese onions Kalamata olive pepperoncini peppers fresh tomatoes and feta cheese

12" Margarita Pizza

$15.49

(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese fresh garlic fresh tomatoes and fresh basil

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$16.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese philly steak peppers and onions

12" Chicken Bc R Pizza

$15.49

(NO SAUCE) ranch base mozzarella cheese bacon and chicken

12" chicken alfredo pizza

$15.49

(NO SAUCE) alfredo sauce mozzarella cheese and chicken

Large 14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.49

pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese

14" Quatro Formaggio Pizza

$15.49

pizza sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes and oregano.

14" Napoletana Pizza

$16.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

14" Shrimp Pizza

$17.49

(NO SAUCE) ranch base with fresh garlic shrimp and broccoli.

14" Capricciosa Pizza

$16.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham mushrooms green olives and anchovy

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.49

(NO SAUCE) BBQ sauce mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken

14" White Pizza

$15.49

(NO SAUCE) garlic butter mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic fresh tomatoes ricotta cheese and oregano

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham and pineapple

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.49

(NO SAUCE) buffalo hot sauce breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese onions peppers mushrooms black olive and tomatoes

14" Fratelli's Special Pizza

$17.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni sausage beef onions peppers and mushrooms

14" Super Supreme Pizza

$18.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham bacon sausage onions peppers mushrooms and black olive

14" Meat Lover Pizza

$18.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham sausage bacon and beef

14" Greek Pizza

$16.49

(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese onions Kalamata olive pepperoncini peppers fresh tomatoes and feta cheese

14" Margarita Pizza

$17.49

(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese fresh garlic fresh tomatoes and fresh basil

14" Philly Steak Pizza

$18.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese philly steak peppers and onions

14" Chicken Bc R Pizza

$16.49

(NO SAUCE) ranch base mozzarella cheese bacon and chicken

14" chicken alfredo pizza

$17.49

(NO SAUCE) alfredo sauce mozzarella cheese and chicken

XLG 16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.49

pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese

16" Quatro Formaggio Pizza

$17.49

pizza sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes and oregano.

16" Napoletana Pizza

$18.46

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

16" Shrimp Pizza

$19.49

(NO SAUCE) ranch base with fresh garlic shrimp and broccoli.

16" Capricciosa Pizza

$18.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham mushrooms green olives and anchovy

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.49

(NO SAUCE) BBQ sauce mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken

16" White Pizza

$18.49

(NO SAUCE) garlic butter mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic fresh tomatoes ricotta cheese and oregano

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese ham and pineapple

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.49

(NO SAUCE) buffalo hot sauce breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$18.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese onions peppers mushrooms black olive and tomatoes

16" Fratelli's Special Pizza

$19.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni sausage beef onions peppers and mushrooms

16" Super Supreme Pizza

$20.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham bacon sausage onions peppers mushrooms and black olive

16" Meat Lover Pizza

$20.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese pepperoni ham sausage bacon and beef

16" Greek Pizza

$18.49

(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese onions Kalamata olive pepperoncini peppers fresh tomatoes and feta cheese

16" Margarita Pizza

$19.49

(NO SAUCE) olive oil mozzarella cheese fresh garlic fresh tomatoes and fresh basil

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$20.49

pizza sauce mozzarella cheese philly steak peppers and onions

16" Chicken Bc R Pizza

$19.49

(NO SAUCE) ranch base mozzarella cheese bacon and chicken

16" Chicken alfredo pizza

$19.49

(NO SAUCE) alfredo sauce mozzarella cheese and chicken

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

$1.99

Fountain soda

Fountain Pepsi

$2.49

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Fountain Sierra Mist

$2.49

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Fountain Lemonade

$2.49

Fountain Mtn Dew

$2.49

Fountain Orange Crush

$2.49

Fountain Root Beer

$2.49

Can soda

Can Pepsi

Can Pepsi

$1.99
Can Diet Pepsi

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Can Sierra Mist

$1.99

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Can Ginger Ale

$1.99

Can Mtn Dew

$1.99

20oz. Sodas

20oz. Pepsi

20oz. Pepsi

$2.49
20oz. Diet Pepsi

20oz. Diet Pepsi

$2.49

20oz. Mtn Dew

$2.49

20oz. Sierra Mist

$2.49

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$4.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2L Sierra Mist

$4.00

Gatorade, Juice, Milk water

16 oz Bottled Water

$1.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Pure Leaf Sweet tea

$2.99

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Gatorade Orange

$1.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.99

Gatorade Lemon - Lime

$1.99

Yoo-Hoo

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Capri Sun

$0.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$0.99

Kids Sierra Mist

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Orange Crush

$0.99

Kids Root Beer

$0.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Mtn Dew

$0.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Peroni

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Passion Fruit Refresca

$4.50

Coors

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Budlight Lime

$3.50

Ultra

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Ultra Amberbock

$3.50

Miller

$3.50

Truly Punch

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Wine

BTL Moscato Villa San Giovanni

$25.99

BTL Chardonney Col Eva

$25.99

BTL Pinot Grigio Gabriella

$25.99

BTL Chianti Gabriella

$25.99

BTL Merlot Mariette's

$25.99

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Joy

$25.99

BTL Pinot Noir Joy

$25.99

BTL Cabernet Aromo semi Sweet

$25.99

BTL Cabernet Poppyhill

$25.99

Specials

Special 1

$21.99

1 LG 1 topping pizza and 10 wings

Special 2

$20.99

2 MD 1 topping pizzas and 3 bread sticks

Special 3

$23.99

2 subs, 10 wings and 1 2L soda

Special 4

$20.99

mix and match any app salads and subs

Special 5

$50.99

5 LG 1 topping pizzas

Special 6

$28.99

2 XLG 1 topping pizzas and 1 2L soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fratelli's is the place! If you have been looking for the spot that does it right, and does it with care, then you have to try Fratelli's Pizzeria. My family has been in the restaurant business for years, and I have brought my New York love for Italian food with me to the Daytona Beach area. Give us a try and see for yourself. ~ Ray

Website

Location

2328 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Directions

