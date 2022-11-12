Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria - Sea Isle City

546 Reviews

$$

35 50th St

Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Margherita
16" Plain Cheese Red
Caesar

Alla Griglia

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

FRESH FRIED CALAMARI SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

Brussels

$11.00

OVEN ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS TOPPED WITH STRACHIATELLA CHEESE AND BALSAMIC REDUCTIONS

Salsiccia

$13.00

ITALIAN SALSICCIA, MIX PEPPERS, ONIONS IN A TOUCH OF MARINARA AND LIGHT BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

Ricotta Meatballs

$10.00

MEATBALLS, RICOTTA CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE

Ricotta Flatbread

$10.00

ROSEMARY FLATBREAD, WIPPED RICOTTA AND ITALIAN HERBS

Bruschetta

$11.00

ROSEMARY FLATBREAD, CHOPPED TOMATOES

Burrata

$14.00

BABY ARUGULA, BURRATA, CHERRY TOMATOES IN A LIGHT BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

Polpo

$22.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS, ONIONS, ROMAN ARTICHOKES IN A PESTO SAUCE

Gamberi

$16.00

GRILLED SHRIMP IN A SPICY GORGONZOLA-GRAPPA SAUCE

Bread

$2.00

Insalata

Arugula

$11.00

ARUGULA, CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED PARMIGIANA, E.V.O.O

Caesar

$10.00

ROMAN LETTUCE, SHAVE PARMESAN, CEASER DRESSING AND CROUTONS

Caprese

$12.00

TOMATO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, MIX PEPPERS AND FRESH BASIL

Pomodorini

$12.00

HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES, ONIONS, FETA CHEESE, PEPPERS, OLIVES IN E.V.O.O AND LIGHT BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

WINGS

10 CHICKEN WINGS

$15.95

DEEP FRIED AND WOOD FIRED CHICKEN WINGS

20 CHICKEN WINGS

$31.95

DEEP FRIED AND WOOD FIRED CHICKEN WINGS

Focaccia

Focaccia alla Romana

$10.00

GARLIC FOCACCIA AND ITALIAN HERBS

Focaccia alla Stracchino

$10.00

FOCACCIA WITH FRESH PESTO AND ITALIAN HERBS

Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.00

HOMEMADE PANINI WITH TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA IN A PESTO SAUCE

Verdura Panini

$12.00

HOMEMADE PANINI WITH SEASONAL VEGETABLES IN A PESTO SAUCE

Polpette Panini

$13.00

HOMEMADE PANINI WITH MEATBALLS, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND LIGHT TOUCH OF MARINARA

Parmigiana Panini

$14.00

HOMEMADE PANINI WITH CHICKEN CUTLET, FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND LIGHT TOUCH OF MARINARA

Vecchia panini

$13.00

HOMEMADE PANINI WITH PROSCIUTTO, SALAMI, TOMATOES AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Pollo Panini

$13.00

HOMEMADE PANINI WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, BROCCOLI RAPE, MIX PEPPERS AND PROVOLONE CHEESE

Salsiccia Panini

$13.00

SWEET SAUSAGE, ONIONS, MIXED PEPPERS AND PROVOLONE CHEESE ANG LIGHT BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

Milanese

$14.00

HOMEMADE PANINI WITH CHICKEN CUTLET, BABY ARUGULA AND AGED BALSAMIC

Wood Fired Pizza

We Offer Three Different Size Pizza: 12" For 1 Person 16" For 1-2 People Metro For 3-4 People

16" Marinara

$16.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, GARLIC, OREGANO AND OLIVE OIL

16" Margherita

$19.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND FRESH BASIL & ITALIAN E.V.O.O

16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$20.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI

16" Melanzane

$20.00

EGGPLANT, STRACHIATELLI, SAN MARZANOS TOMATOE SAUCE, FRESH GARLIC AND ORAGANO

16" Quattro Formaggio

$20.00

MOZZARELLA, TALEGGIO, RICOTTA, GORGONZOLA CHEESE

16" Calamari

$20.00

FRESH CALAMARI, BABY ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES

16" Fiorentina

$20.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BABY SPINACH, RICOTTA CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES

16" Ventura

$21.00

BABY ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO, TRUFFLE OIL AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

16" Pollo Piccante

$20.00

MOZZARELLA, SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE AND SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN

16" Salami Piccante

$22.00

SPICY ITALIAN SOPPERSSATTA, CAPRICOLA, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE IN A SPICY SAUCE

16" Polpette

$20.00

MEATBALLS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE

16" Funghi

$19.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND ROASTED MIXED MUSHROOMS

16" Capricciosa

16" Capricciosa

$21.00

HAM, ARTICHOKES, SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

16" Salsiccia

$23.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI RAPE

16" Vecchia

$23.00

PROSCIUTTO, SUPPERSATTA, SALAMI, BUFFALO MOZZARELLA AND TRUFFLE OLIVE OIL

16" TUNA

$20.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TUNA, BZBY RUGULA, OLIVES AND GRAPE TOMATOES

16" TRECOLOR

$20.00

Marinara M

$21.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, GARLIC, OREGANO AND OLIVE OIL

Margherita M

$23.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND FRESH BASIL & ITALIAN E.V.O.O

Pepperoni M

$24.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI

Melanzane M

$24.00

EGGPLANT, STRACHIATELLI, SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH GARLIC AND OREGANO

Quattro Forma M

$24.00

MOZZARELLA, TALEGGIO, RICOTTA, GORGONZOLA CHEESE

Calamari M

$26.00

FRESH CALAMARI, BABY ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES

Fiorentina M

$25.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BABY SPINACH, RICOTTA CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES

Ventura M

$26.00

BABY ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO, TRUFFLE OIL AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Salami Picante M

$27.00

SPICY ITALIAN SOPPERSSATTA, CAPRICOLA, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE IN A SPICY SAUCE

Funghi M

$23.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND ROASTED MIXED MUSHROOMS

Capricciosa M

$26.00

HAM, ARTICHOKES, SAN MARZANOS TOMATOE SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Salsiccia M

$26.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI RAPE

Vecchia M

$28.00

PROSCIUTTO, SUPPERSATTA, SALAMI, BUFFALO MOZZARELLA AND TRUFFLE OLIVE OIL

Polpette M

$25.00

MEATBALLS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE

Tuna M

$24.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TUNA, BABY ARUGULA, OLIVES AND GRAPE TOMATOES

Pollo Picante M

$25.00

MOZZARELLA, SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE AND SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN

Trecolor M

$24.00

12" Margherita

$15.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND FRESH BASIL & ITALIAN E.V.O.O

12" Marinara

$12.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, GARLIC, OREGANO AND OLIVE OIL

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$16.00

SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI

12" Melanzane

$16.00

EGGPLANT, STRACHIATELLI, SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH GARLIC AND OREGANO

12" Quattro Formaggio

$16.00

MOZZARELLA, TALEGGIO, RICOTTA, GORGONZOLA CHEESE

12" Fiorentina

$16.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BABY SPINACH, RICOTTA CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES

12" Ventura

12" Ventura

$17.00

BABY ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO, TRUFFLE OIL AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

12" Pollo Piccante

$16.00

MOZZARELLA, SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE AND SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN

12" Salami Piccante

$17.00

SPICY ITALIAN SOPPERSSATTA, CAPRICOLA, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE IN A SPICY SAUCE

12" Calamari

$16.00

FRESH CALAMARI, BABY ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES

12" TUNA

$16.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TUNA, BABY ARUGULA, OLIVES AND GRAPE TOMATOES

12" Capricciosa

12" Capricciosa

$17.00

HAM, ARTICHOKES, SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

12" Salsiccia

$17.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI RAPE

12" Vecchia

$18.00

PROSCIUTTO, SUPPERSATTA, SALAMI, BUFFALO MOZZARELLA AND TRUFFLE OLIVE OIL

12" Polpette

$16.00

MEATBALLS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE

12" Funghi

$15.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND ROASTED MIXED MUSHROOMS

12" TRECOLOR

$16.00

Pizza Americano

12" Plain Cheese Red

$13.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE

16" Plain Cheese Red

$17.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE

12 Plain Cheese White

$13.00

MOZZARELLA, GARLIS AND ITALIAN HERBS

16" Plain Cheese White

$16.00

MOZZARELLA, GARLIS AND ITALIAN HERBS

M Plain Cheese Red

$23.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE

M Plain Cheese White

$22.00

MOZZARELLA, GARLIS AND ITALIAN HERBS

Calzone

Parma

$15.00

RICOTTA CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO, BASIL AND CRUSHED TOMATOES

Pollo

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, CRUSHED TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Bolognese

$14.00

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, FONTINA AND GORGONZOLA CHEESE

Bambini

Dita Di Pollo

$10.00

CHICKEN FINGERS WITH FRIES

Pasta

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

BREADED MOZZARELLA IN A TOMATO SAUCE

Patatinne Fritte

$7.00

FRESH CUT PATATOES SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP

SPECIALS

2 SMALL PLAINS SPECIAL

$18.00

2 LARGE PLAINS SPECIAL

$24.00

DESSERTS

Canoli

Canoli

$11.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00
Homemade Rice Pudding

Homemade Rice Pudding

$6.00
Gelato

Gelato

$11.00

Torta noccila

$11.00

Torta Della Nona

$11.00

3 chocolate mousse

$11.00

NY cheesecake

$11.00

Peach ripieno

$11.00

Mango ripieno

$11.00

Dream bomba

$12.00

Exotic domba

$12.00

Coconut ripieno

$11.00Out of stock

Cold

Soda

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Ice tea

$3.50

Aqua pana

$8.00

PELLEGRINO ONE LITER

$8.00

Hot

Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.95

Affogato

$5.95

Tea

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fired Pizzeria

Website

Location

35 50th St, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Directions

Gallery
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria image
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria image
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria image
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Fontana Coast - Sea Isle City
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Landis Ave Townsends Inlet, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext
La Vecchia Fontana
orange star4.3 • 875
700 First Ave Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
La Fontana Del Mare - Strathmere
orange star3.7 • 310
1 Ocean Drive Strathmere, NJ 08248
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon
orange starNo Reviews
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202 Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Pizza Station serving the best pizza around
orange starNo Reviews
72 Tuckahoe Road Marmora, NJ 08223
View restaurantnext
Molino's
orange starNo Reviews
219 S Main St Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sea Isle City

Nickelby's - Townsends Inlet, Jersey Shore
orange star4.0 • 140
8301 Landis Ave Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sea Isle City
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston