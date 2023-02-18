  • Home
Fratelli's Pizza - Thomasville 60 Constitution Avenue

No reviews yet

60 Constitution Avenue

Thomasville, GA 31779

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Slice
Medium Pizza


Pizza

Slice

$2.85

New York Style Cheese Pizza by the slice! Approx 9 inch slice.

Large Pizza

$15.00

16 inch New York Style Hand tossed pizza topped any way you want! 8 slices

Medium Pizza

$13.25

14 inch New York Style Hand tossed pizza topped any way you want! 6 slices

Sicilian Slice

$3.25

Sicilian Style Thick Crust Pizza by the slice!

Whole Sicilian

$17.00

16 inch Sicilian Style Thick Crust Pizza topped any way you want it. Cut in 8 triangles or 9 squares.

Half and Half online

FOR HALF AND HALF OPTION PLEASE CALL IN 229 236 1776. THANK YOU!!

Calzone

We stretch half of a Medium dough over your favorite toppings with our delicious ricotta cheese mix and a handful of mozzarella cheese. Served with side of pizza sauce

Cheese Calzone

$7.65

We stretch half of a Medium dough over your favorite toppings with our delicious ricotta cheese mix and a handful of mozzarella cheese. Served with side of pizza sauce

Subs

Sweet and Spicy Italian

$6.75

Pepperoni, Ham, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Oil and Vinegar, Jalamango, Parmesan Oregano shake

Meatball Sub

$7.75

Oven baked hot sub with Meatball, Mozzarella, house red sauce, and Parmesan Oregano Shake

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.75

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.75

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch

Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Feta, Lettuce, Ranch

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.75

Steak, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella, Ranch

Wings

Traditional Wings

$11.99

10 Crispy Triple Baked Chicken Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

12 Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings

Apps and Dessert

House Salad

$5.75

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Mozzarella cheese, Dressing on the side. Choose Ranch, Creamy Italian, or Balsamic Vinaigrette

Spinach Side Salad

$4.75

Spinach, Mozzerella, Feta, Tomatoes, Oregano Parm Shake, Oil and Vinegar on the side

Cookie

Cookie

$3.25

Huge 5 inch chocolate chip cookie served warm

Stix

$5.50

Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Seasoning, Parmesan Oregano shake, side of house made red sauce, 12 sticks

LoCarb

Gluten Free

$10.99

Our Thin and Crispy Gluten free cauliflower pizza crust is delicious and LoCarb!!

Lo Carb Slice Bowl

$3.85

No crust option starts with red sauce and mozzarella

Drinks

Coca Cola products and Tea available at self serve fountain.

Large Drink

$3.25

24 oz cup

Small Drink

$2.25

16 oz cup

ADD ONS

Add Dressing

Add Chips

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza.Every.Day. The best pizza around!!

Location

60 Constitution Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31779

Directions

