Fratellos 7101 183rd Street

Premium Deli Trays
12" Deli Tray
Serves 12-15. 3lbs of Imported meats 1.5lbs Cheese, Olive Medley, Cherry Peppers & Roasted Peppers
16" Deli Tray
Serves 12-15. 5lbs of Imported meats 3lbs Cheese, Olive Medley, Cherry Peppers & Roasted Peppers
12" Caprese Tray
Serves 10-12. Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Fresh Basil, Ripe Tomato Slices, Balsamic Vinegar, Seasonal Veggies May Very
16" Caprese Tray
Serves 14-20. Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Fresh Basil, Ripe Tomato Slices, Balsamic Vinegar, Seasonal Veggies May Very
12" Crudite Tray
Serves 10-12. Baby Carrots, Celery, Broccoli, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Homemade Ranch, Seasonal Veggies May Very.
16" Crudite Tray
Serves 14-20. Baby Carrots, Celery, Broccoli, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Homemade Ranch, Seasonal Veggies May Very
12" Fresh Fruit Platter
Serves 10-12. Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Watermelon, Grapes, Pineapple, Strawberries, and Seasonal Fruit May Vary
16" Fresh Fruit Platter
Serves 14-20. Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Watermelon, Grapes, Pineapple, Strawberries, and Seasonal Fruit May Vary
12" Cheese & Cracker Tray
Serves 10-12. Diced Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, & Pepper Jack with Assorted Crackers
16" Cheese & Cracker Tray
Serves 14-20. Diced Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack with Assorted Crackers
12" Mediterranean Tray
Serves 10-12. Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, and Grilled Pita Bread
16" Mediterranean Tray
Serves 14-20. Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, and Grilled Pita Bread
20 Mini Sandwich Tray
Served On a variety of Artisan Mini Slider Breads with lettuce, tomato, and whole olive garnish with toothpick skewer. Sauces will be served on the side. Choose from turkey & swiss, Ham & American, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Salami & Provolone
30 Mini Sandwich Tray
Served On a variety of Artisan Mini Slider Breads with lettuce, tomato, and whole olive garnish with toothpick skewer. Sauces will be served on the side. Choose from turkey & swiss, Ham & American, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Salami & Provolone
20 Fratello's Premium Wrap Tray
Choose fro any of our delicious wraps, southwest turkey, chipotle chicken, mediterranean chicken, caesar, buffalo bleu, or chicken BMT
30 Fratello's Premium Wrap Tray
Choose fro any of our delicious wraps, southwest turkey, chipotle chicken, mediterranean chicken, caesar, buffalo bleu, or chicken BMT
12 Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray
24 Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray
Cafe Box Lunches
Choose from Turkey & Swiss, Ham & Deli American, Turkey & Ham Combo. Includes Pasta Salad, Chips, Fresh Baked Cookie, Cutlery, Mint, and Condiments
Premium Box Lunch
Choose from Chipotle Chicken Wrap, Southwest Turkey Wrap, Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, Chicken Caprese, Chicken Italiano, Adobo Roast Beef & Swiss, or Veggie Wrap, Includes Pasta Salad, Chips, Fresh Baked Cookie, Cutlery, Mints, and Condiments
Cookie and Brownie Tray
20 Premium Sub Tray
30 Premium Sub Tray
Party Packages
Fratello's Favorite
15 person minimum. This package will leave your guests asking who did your catering! Includes lemon chicken, sausage & peppers, Rigatoni Ala Vodka, Herb Roasted Potato, Italian Chopped Salad, Bread & Butter, Tongs, & Serving Spoons
3 Meat Feast Package
15 person minimum. Includes Toasted, Greek, or Fried Chicken on the Bone, Sausage & Peppers, Italian Beef, Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Garden Salad, Bread & Butter, Hot Giradiniera, Tongs, and Serving Spoons
Trip To Spain Package
15 person minimum. Includes Tequila Lime Chicken (add $1 for Boneless), Adobo Mashed Potato, Grilled Vegetables Medley, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Spinach Baked Rice, and Freshly Fried Chips
Mediterranean Package
12 person minimum. Includes Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Peppers, Onions, & Kalamata Olives, with Rice Pilaf, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce, & Feta Cheese
Hawaiian Skewer Package
15 person minimum. Includes skewer of marinated chicken breast, bell pepper, pineapple, and onion topped with a tangy-sweet sauce, with rice pilaf, grilled flatbread, and tossed salad
Office Party
15 person minimum. Assortment of our premium wraps, pasta salad, garden salad, dressing, and chocolate chip cookies
Healthy Lifestyle Package
15 person minimum. Brown rice and veggie rice stir fry, grilled marinated chicken and veggies, garden salad, dressing of choice, corn and black bean salsa garnish.
A La Carte Meat Selections
Italian Beef
8-10 3" Sandwiches. Our own home recipe, cooked low and slow in our blend of Italian spices, sliced paper thin, and always tender!
Italian Sausage & Sweet Peppers
Cut 3" Link, 6 per pound. Our family recipe hand packed to create a well seasoned sausage that you are sure to love!
Meatball
8 2oz meatballs per pound. You guessed it, homemade! Mama Martino's recipe that has a blend of ground beef and turkey, along with her blend of spices that create a mouthwatering, tender, ball of joy!
Bourbon Beef
Tender, lightly floured, strips of flank steak sauteed in a bourbon reduction sauce with grilled peppers and onions
Bourbon Sausage & Peppers
Chunks of Italian sausage sauteed in a bourbon reduction sauce with grilled peppers and onions
Roasted Chicken
Whole chicken cut into 8 pieces. Chicken on the bone seasoned and roasted with olive oil
Fried Chicken
Whole chicken cut into 8 pieces
Lemon Chicken
3 breast pieces per pound. Thin chicken breast dredged in our flour mixture, pan sauteed, and baked with our lemon herb sauce
Chicken Marsala
3 breast pieces per pound. Thin chicken breast dredged in our flour mixture, pan sauteed, and baked with our Marsala mushroom sauce
Chicken Parmesan
3 breast pieces per pound. Thin chicken breast dredged in our bread crumb mixture, pan sauteed, and baked with our marinara sauce
A La Carte Pasta Selections
Rigatoni Ala Vodka
Our homemade vodka sauce, with an aroma and taste that will make them all come back for more!
Pasta Primavera
A colorful blend of sauteed vegetables simmered in our white wine parmesan sauce and folded over penne pasta
Lasagna
Layers of seasoned beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and tucked between three layers of fresh pasta sheets - No dried noodles here!
Spinach Lasagna
Layers of seasoned baby spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce tucked between three layers of fresh pasta sheets - No dried noodles here!
Chicken Tetrazzini
Tender chunks of seasoned chicken breast sauteed in onions, mushrooms, and butter, then folded in our parmesan cream sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly brown
Pasta Marinara
Your choice of penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti
Baked Pasta Marinara
Your choice of penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti
Pesto Linguine
Your choice of penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti
Eggplant Parmesan
Hand breaded slices of eggplant, fried and layered three high with mozzarella, parmesan, and marinara sauce, then baked
A La Carte Veggies
A La Carte Potato/Rice
Italian Herb Roasted
Seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, fresh parsley, and herbs
Garlic Mashed Potato
Need we say more
Medallion Potato
Thin sliced and seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, fresh parsley, and herbs
Adobo Mashed Potato
Made with our house made adobo chipotle sauce
Papas Bravas (Spanish Potato)
Made with chunks of skin-on potato and folded with our adobo chipotle sauce and topped with green onion
Spanish Baked Rice
Fluffy white rice tossed with butter, sour cream, fire roasted corn and peppers, cheese, jalapeno, then baked
Rice Pilaf
Yellow rice seasoned in chicken broth and herbs with colorful mixed vegetable blend
A La Carte Salad
Italian Chopped Salad
Premium Chopped Lettuce, Diced Salami, Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pep- pers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Garlic Croutons
Chicago Style Chopped Salad
Premium Chopped Lettuce, Grilled & Diced Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Ditalini Pasta, Scallions, Tomatoes, & Garlic Croutons
Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad
Premium Chopped Lettuce, Cajun Grilled Chicken, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cilantro, Cheddar Jack Cheese Chunks, Diced Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, & Tortilla Strips
Chicken, Apple, & Candied Pecan Salad
Premium Chopped Lettuce, Grilled & Diced Chicken, Candied Pecans, Apple Slic- es, Gorgonzola Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Tomatoes, & Croutons
Cobb Salad
Premium Chopped Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Bacon, Sliced Eggs, Scallions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tomato, & Avocado
Greek Salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Pepper, Sicilian Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, & Feta Cheese
Garden Salad
Premium Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Carrots, & Dried Cranberries
Cooler Retail Items
Pizza Set Up
Lemon Chicken Meal
Spinach Lasagna Shallow
Stuffed Eggplant Shallow
Chicken Parmesan
Chichen Tetrazzini
Sicilian Pizza (1/2 sheet)
Caprese Pizza Round
Monster Pretzel
Italian Beef (by weight)
Meatballs (by weight)
Homemade Alfredo
Homemade Cherry Tomato
Homemade Vodka
Homemade Soup
Sanpeligrino 6 pack
Italian Sausage (by weight)
Gallon of Milk
Gallon of Orange Juice
Shallow Beef Lasagna
Dessert
Brownie
Cannoli Cake Slice
Carrot Cake Slice
Cookies 4 pack Chocolate Chip
German Chocolate Cake Slice
Italian Cookies by the Lb
Large Cannoli
Large Chocolate Frog
Large Eclair
Manalisa Parfait
Marians Cookies 12 packs
Marians Cookies 6 pack
Parfaits
Small Cannoli
Small Chocolate Frog
Small Eclair
Tiramisu Cake Slice
Turano Brownie
Zuppa Cake Slice
Frozen Items
Pollo (Chicken) Sandwiches
Pollo Caprese
Marinated flame grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, lettuce, tomato, and balsamic glaze on italian loaf
Pollo Italiano
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, parsley gremolata, mixed greens and tomato on toasted tomato focaccia bread
Chicken Avocado
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
Classic Chicken
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on brioche bun
Chicken Parmesan
Pan fried chicken breast, pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, and romano cheese blend on Italian loaf
Greek Chicken Pita
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, diced peppers, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on pita
Chicken Club
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, bacon, deli sliced gouda cheese, creamy garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato on Italian loaf
Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast on a toasted Italian bread, lemon aioli, roma tomatoes, and arugula
Deli Wraps & Grilled Flatbread
Southwest Turkey
Smoked turkey breast, house made chipotle mayo, fire roasted corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato
Chipotle Chicken
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, bacon house made chipotle mayo, roasted peppers, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Mediterranean Chicken
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, diced green peppers, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken BMT
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, lettuce, and balsamic glaze
Buffalo Bleu Chicken
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, gorgonzola crumbles, hot giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, and Frank's hot sauce
Chicken Caesar
Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, caesar dressing, shredded asiago, arcadia lettuce, and baked croutons
Insalata (Salad)
Italian Chopped Salad
Diced Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata & Green Olives, Tomato, Red Onion & Garlic Croutons
Chicago Style Chopped Salad
Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Diced Tomato, Scallions, Cucumber, Carrots, Chopped Bacon, Ditalini Pasta
Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad
Cajun Chicken Breast, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Tomato, Cucumber, Cilantro, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Avocado & Tortilla Strips
Chicken, Apple, & Candied Pecan Salad
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Apple Slices, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Tomato & Croutons
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Bacon, Eggs, Scallions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tomato & Avocado
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Marinated Flame Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing, Shredded Asiago, Arcadia Lettuce & Baked Croutons
Beef, Sausage, & Grill
Italian Beef
Fratello's slow roasted thinly sliced Italian beef on Gonnella French bread. Includes sweet or hot peppers
Beef & Sausage Combo
The best of both worlds! The Cadillac of Sandwiches
Italian Meatball
Mamma Martino's family recipe of ground beef and pork, making this the most delicious meatball sandwich around!
Grilled Italian Sausage
Char-Grilled for that 4th of July taste all year round!
Eggplant Parmesan
Hand breaded, thinly sliced, eggplant topped with marinara grated parmesan and melted mozzarela cheese
Angus Burger
1/2lb black angus beef topped with deli American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and parsley gremolata
Bacon & Onion Jam Burger
1/2lb black angus beef topped with deli jalapeno cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and bacon and onion jam. Fratello's twist on an already great burger!
Breaded Steak Sandwich
Hand breaded tender steak topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Reuben
Tender slow cooked corned beef brisket (made on site!) Trimmed lean, sliced thin, and piled high on grilled marble rye with swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut
Veggie Burger
1/2lb hand packed patty made with black and pinto beans, portabella and cremini mushrooms, roasted corn, brown rice, cilantro and onion served on brioche bun with roasted garlic cheese and parsley Gremolata, mixed greens, onion and roma tomatoes
Turkey Burger
1/3lb turkey patty topped with swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, mixed greens, tomato and red onion on brioche bun
Patty Melt
1/2lb angus burger, caramelized white onions, gouda and American cheese melted to perfection and bacon onion jam served on grilled turano marble rye
Buffalo Bleu Burger
1/2lb angus beef, crispy bacon, gorgonzola cheese, arcadia lettuce, tomato, Frank's hot sauce, red onion all on a toasted brioche bun
Pot Roast Sandwich
6 ounces of prime tender roasted beef on a toasted pretzel bun with a touch of our savory sauce, boars head swiss, and caramelized onions
Beef and Cheddar Croissant
Perfect blend of our Italian beef on a fresh croissant with cheddar cheese sauce
Fresh From Our Deli
Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad with pecans on multigrain bread with lettuce and tomato
Italian
Hard salami, capicola, mortadella, ham, and provolone on Italian loaf with mixed greens, tomato, onion and house Italian Vinaigrette
The Americano
Roasted beef, smoked turkey, deli American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Italian loaf
Turkey BLT
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sun dried tomato sauce
The Arrabbiato (Angry Italian)
Hard salami, capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone on Italian loaf with mixed greens, tomato, onion, house Italian Vinaigrette and homemade giardiniera
Fratello's Muffuletta
Provolone, mortadella, capicola, soppressata, salami, lettuce, tomato, and muffuletta spread on toasted herb focaccia - yes, it is as good as it sounds!
Sandwich Combo
Panini
Italian Melt Panini
Salami, prosciutto de parma, capicola, provolone, roasted peppers and parsley gremolata
Caprese Panini Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Roast Beef With Bacon & Onion Jam Panini
Roast beef, bacon, onion jam, and smoked gouda cheese
Eggplant & Mozzarella Panini
Breaded eggplant roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, and parsley gremolata
Chicken Saltimbocca Panini
Grilled chicken, prosciutto de parma, fontina cheese, and sun dried tomato sauce
Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Basil Panini
Prosciutto de parma, fresh mozzarella, basil, and sun dried tomato spread
Chicken BMT Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil and sun dried tomato sauce
Pasta Cucina
Pasta Primavera
Colorful blend of garden fresh veggies tossed with rigatoni in our white wine cream sauce
Rigatoni Ala Vodka
Rigatoni tossed in our own vodka sauce with spinach
Spinach Ravioli Alfredo
7 pillows tossed in our house made Alfredo sauce
Pasta Pomodoro
Penne pasta tossed in our cherry tomato basil sauce
Chicken Tetrazzini
Penne pasta tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with grilled onions and portabella mushrooms, tossed mozzarella cheese
Pancette & Portabella Fettuccine
Imported pancetta, portabella mushroom, onion sauteed in cherry tomato parmesan sauce
Cajun Pasta
Sauteed andouille and Italian sausage, chicken, peppers and onion in our signature Cajun tomato cream sauce
Kid's Menu
Loaded Fries & Wings
Healthy Living
Power Wrap
Char-Grilled chicken breast, corn and black bean salsa, tomato, avocado, roasted red peppers, spinach, cilantro lime vinaigrette on a spinach tortilla
Popeye Wrap
Spinach tortilla, char-grilled chicken, baby spinach, diced roma tomato, shaved asiago, roasted red peppers, and parsley gremolata
Blackened Salmon Salad
Spicy seared salmon on top of spinach, candied pecans, dried cranberries, hard boiled egg, and gorgonzola cheese
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, dried cranberries, freshly shaved asiago cheese, cucumber, and diced roma tomato
Arugula & Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, baby arugula, dried cranberries, freshly shaved asiago cheese, cucumber, and diced roma tomato
Veggie Burger (Bunless)
1/3lb veggie burger served on a bed of arugula with corn and black bean salsa, avocado slices, roma tomato, diced bell pepper, cucumber and cilantro lime vinaigrette
Chicken & Veggie Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice
Cajun Chicken & Veggie Bowl
Cajun chicken breast, sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice
Veggie Bowl
Sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice
Cajun Steak & Veggie Bowl
Cajun seasoned flank steak, sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice
Cajun Steak Salad
Cajun Flank steak, baby arugula, gorgonzola crumbles, diced roma tomato, red onion, corn and black bean salsa - Best with cilantro lime vinaigrette
Turkey Burger (Bunless)
1/3lb turkey burger served on a bed on brown rice with corn and black bean salsa, avocado slices, roma tomato, diced bell pepper, cucumber and cilantro lime vinaigrette
Pizza
Marinara Pizza
San Marzano Tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigianino reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
Quattro Stagioni (Four Seasons Pizza)
1/4 fresh mozzarella and basil, 1/4 mushroom, 1/4 artichoke hearts, 1/4 prosciutto covered with mozzarella cheese
La Pizza Fresca Pizza
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, parmigiano reggiano, basil, shredded mozzarella
Puttanesca Pizza
Anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, crushed red pepper, shredded mozzarella
Funghi Pizza
Mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, and shredded Mozzarella
Savoia Pizza
Mushrooms, pancetta, shredded mozzarella, and fresh mozzarella
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shredded mozzarella and parmesan reggiano
Rustica Pizza
Pancetta, onions, fresh mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella
Prosciutto Pizza
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, shredded mozzarella
Primavera Pizza
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato sauce, and shredded mozzarella
Melanzane Pizza
Grilled eggplant, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, and shredded mozzarella
Chicken Tetrazini Pizza Pizza
Grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onion, shredded mozzarella, and Alfredo sauce
Chicken & Veggies Pizza
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza
Frank's hot sauce, shredded mozzarella, crispy celery, diced chicken breast, parmesan cheese with a side of bleu cheese dressing
BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, caramelized onions, and diced chicken