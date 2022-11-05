Fratellos 7101 183rd Street

A map showing the location of Fratellos 7101 183rd StreetView gallery

7101 183rd Street

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Premium Deli Trays

12" Deli Tray

$66.99

Serves 12-15. 3lbs of Imported meats 1.5lbs Cheese, Olive Medley, Cherry Peppers & Roasted Peppers

16" Deli Tray

$91.99

Serves 12-15. 5lbs of Imported meats 3lbs Cheese, Olive Medley, Cherry Peppers & Roasted Peppers

12" Caprese Tray

$56.99

Serves 10-12. Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Fresh Basil, Ripe Tomato Slices, Balsamic Vinegar, Seasonal Veggies May Very

16" Caprese Tray

$87.99

Serves 14-20. Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Fresh Basil, Ripe Tomato Slices, Balsamic Vinegar, Seasonal Veggies May Very

12" Crudite Tray

$63.99

Serves 10-12. Baby Carrots, Celery, Broccoli, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Homemade Ranch, Seasonal Veggies May Very.

16" Crudite Tray

$87.99

Serves 14-20. Baby Carrots, Celery, Broccoli, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Homemade Ranch, Seasonal Veggies May Very

12" Fresh Fruit Platter

$53.99

Serves 10-12. Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Watermelon, Grapes, Pineapple, Strawberries, and Seasonal Fruit May Vary

16" Fresh Fruit Platter

$87.99

Serves 14-20. Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Watermelon, Grapes, Pineapple, Strawberries, and Seasonal Fruit May Vary

12" Cheese & Cracker Tray

$52.99

Serves 10-12. Diced Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, & Pepper Jack with Assorted Crackers

16" Cheese & Cracker Tray

$82.99

Serves 14-20. Diced Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack with Assorted Crackers

12" Mediterranean Tray

$55.99

Serves 10-12. Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, and Grilled Pita Bread

16" Mediterranean Tray

$85.99

Serves 14-20. Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, and Grilled Pita Bread

20 Mini Sandwich Tray

$73.99

Served On a variety of Artisan Mini Slider Breads with lettuce, tomato, and whole olive garnish with toothpick skewer. Sauces will be served on the side. Choose from turkey & swiss, Ham & American, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Salami & Provolone

30 Mini Sandwich Tray

$95.99

Served On a variety of Artisan Mini Slider Breads with lettuce, tomato, and whole olive garnish with toothpick skewer. Sauces will be served on the side. Choose from turkey & swiss, Ham & American, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Salami & Provolone

20 Fratello's Premium Wrap Tray

$91.00

Choose fro any of our delicious wraps, southwest turkey, chipotle chicken, mediterranean chicken, caesar, buffalo bleu, or chicken BMT

30 Fratello's Premium Wrap Tray

$118.00

Choose fro any of our delicious wraps, southwest turkey, chipotle chicken, mediterranean chicken, caesar, buffalo bleu, or chicken BMT

12 Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray

$35.00

24 Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray

$52.00

Cafe Box Lunches

$13.99

Choose from Turkey & Swiss, Ham & Deli American, Turkey & Ham Combo. Includes Pasta Salad, Chips, Fresh Baked Cookie, Cutlery, Mint, and Condiments

Premium Box Lunch

$14.99

Choose from Chipotle Chicken Wrap, Southwest Turkey Wrap, Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, Chicken Caprese, Chicken Italiano, Adobo Roast Beef & Swiss, or Veggie Wrap, Includes Pasta Salad, Chips, Fresh Baked Cookie, Cutlery, Mints, and Condiments

Cookie and Brownie Tray

$32.00+

20 Premium Sub Tray

$91.00

30 Premium Sub Tray

$118.00

Party Packages

Fratello's Favorite

$15.99

15 person minimum. This package will leave your guests asking who did your catering! Includes lemon chicken, sausage & peppers, Rigatoni Ala Vodka, Herb Roasted Potato, Italian Chopped Salad, Bread & Butter, Tongs, & Serving Spoons

3 Meat Feast Package

$16.69

15 person minimum. Includes Toasted, Greek, or Fried Chicken on the Bone, Sausage & Peppers, Italian Beef, Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Garden Salad, Bread & Butter, Hot Giradiniera, Tongs, and Serving Spoons

Trip To Spain Package

$15.19

15 person minimum. Includes Tequila Lime Chicken (add $1 for Boneless), Adobo Mashed Potato, Grilled Vegetables Medley, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Spinach Baked Rice, and Freshly Fried Chips

Mediterranean Package

$15.19

12 person minimum. Includes Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Peppers, Onions, & Kalamata Olives, with Rice Pilaf, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce, & Feta Cheese

Hawaiian Skewer Package

$15.39

15 person minimum. Includes skewer of marinated chicken breast, bell pepper, pineapple, and onion topped with a tangy-sweet sauce, with rice pilaf, grilled flatbread, and tossed salad

Office Party

$14.99

15 person minimum. Assortment of our premium wraps, pasta salad, garden salad, dressing, and chocolate chip cookies

Healthy Lifestyle Package

$15.79

15 person minimum. Brown rice and veggie rice stir fry, grilled marinated chicken and veggies, garden salad, dressing of choice, corn and black bean salsa garnish.

A La Carte Meat Selections

Italian Beef

$14.69

8-10 3" Sandwiches. Our own home recipe, cooked low and slow in our blend of Italian spices, sliced paper thin, and always tender!

Italian Sausage & Sweet Peppers

$9.99

Cut 3" Link, 6 per pound. Our family recipe hand packed to create a well seasoned sausage that you are sure to love!

Meatball

$9.99

8 2oz meatballs per pound. You guessed it, homemade! Mama Martino's recipe that has a blend of ground beef and turkey, along with her blend of spices that create a mouthwatering, tender, ball of joy!

Bourbon Beef

$16.99

Tender, lightly floured, strips of flank steak sauteed in a bourbon reduction sauce with grilled peppers and onions

Bourbon Sausage & Peppers

$11.59

Chunks of Italian sausage sauteed in a bourbon reduction sauce with grilled peppers and onions

Roasted Chicken

$16.99

Whole chicken cut into 8 pieces. Chicken on the bone seasoned and roasted with olive oil

Fried Chicken

$16.99

Whole chicken cut into 8 pieces

Lemon Chicken

$14.59

3 breast pieces per pound. Thin chicken breast dredged in our flour mixture, pan sauteed, and baked with our lemon herb sauce

Chicken Marsala

$14.59

3 breast pieces per pound. Thin chicken breast dredged in our flour mixture, pan sauteed, and baked with our Marsala mushroom sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.59

3 breast pieces per pound. Thin chicken breast dredged in our bread crumb mixture, pan sauteed, and baked with our marinara sauce

A La Carte Pasta Selections

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$62.99+

Our homemade vodka sauce, with an aroma and taste that will make them all come back for more!

Pasta Primavera

$59.99+

A colorful blend of sauteed vegetables simmered in our white wine parmesan sauce and folded over penne pasta

Lasagna

$65.99+

Layers of seasoned beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and tucked between three layers of fresh pasta sheets - No dried noodles here!

Spinach Lasagna

$65.99+

Layers of seasoned baby spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce tucked between three layers of fresh pasta sheets - No dried noodles here!

Chicken Tetrazzini

$65.99+

Tender chunks of seasoned chicken breast sauteed in onions, mushrooms, and butter, then folded in our parmesan cream sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly brown

Pasta Marinara

$54.99+

Your choice of penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti

Baked Pasta Marinara

$65.99+

Your choice of penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti

Pesto Linguine

$49.99+

Your choice of penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan

$65.99+

Hand breaded slices of eggplant, fried and layered three high with mozzarella, parmesan, and marinara sauce, then baked

A La Carte Veggies

Green Beans Almondine

$59.99+

Grilled Vegetable Medley

$59.99+

Spinach Aglio Olio

$59.99+

Grilled Green Beans with Caramelized Red Onions

$59.99+

Steamed Broccoli with Butter & Sea Salt

$59.99+

A La Carte Potato/Rice

Italian Herb Roasted

$59.99+

Seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, fresh parsley, and herbs

Garlic Mashed Potato

$59.99+

Need we say more

Medallion Potato

$59.99+

Thin sliced and seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, fresh parsley, and herbs

Adobo Mashed Potato

$59.99+

Made with our house made adobo chipotle sauce

Papas Bravas (Spanish Potato)

$59.99+

Made with chunks of skin-on potato and folded with our adobo chipotle sauce and topped with green onion

Spanish Baked Rice

$59.99+

Fluffy white rice tossed with butter, sour cream, fire roasted corn and peppers, cheese, jalapeno, then baked

Rice Pilaf

$59.99+

Yellow rice seasoned in chicken broth and herbs with colorful mixed vegetable blend

A La Carte Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$54.99+

Premium Chopped Lettuce, Diced Salami, Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pep- pers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Garlic Croutons

Chicago Style Chopped Salad

$54.99+

Premium Chopped Lettuce, Grilled & Diced Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Ditalini Pasta, Scallions, Tomatoes, & Garlic Croutons

Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad

$54.99+

Premium Chopped Lettuce, Cajun Grilled Chicken, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cilantro, Cheddar Jack Cheese Chunks, Diced Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, & Tortilla Strips

Chicken, Apple, & Candied Pecan Salad

$54.99+

Premium Chopped Lettuce, Grilled & Diced Chicken, Candied Pecans, Apple Slic- es, Gorgonzola Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Tomatoes, & Croutons

Cobb Salad

$54.99+

Premium Chopped Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Bacon, Sliced Eggs, Scallions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tomato, & Avocado

Greek Salad

$54.99+

Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Pepper, Sicilian Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, & Feta Cheese

Garden Salad

$45.99+

Premium Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Carrots, & Dried Cranberries

Cooler Retail Items

Pizza Set Up

$19.99

Lemon Chicken Meal

$34.99

Spinach Lasagna Shallow

$14.99

Stuffed Eggplant Shallow

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Chichen Tetrazzini

$16.99

Sicilian Pizza (1/2 sheet)

$8.99

Caprese Pizza Round

$6.99

Monster Pretzel

$21.99

Italian Beef (by weight)

$13.99

Meatballs (by weight)

$7.99

Homemade Alfredo

$7.49

Homemade Cherry Tomato

$7.49

Homemade Vodka

$7.49

Homemade Soup

$6.99

Sanpeligrino 6 pack

$6.99

Italian Sausage (by weight)

$5.99

Gallon of Milk

$4.39

Gallon of Orange Juice

$5.99

Shallow Beef Lasagna

$17.99

Dessert

Brownie

$2.79

Cannoli Cake Slice

$4.39

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.39

Cookies 4 pack Chocolate Chip

$3.99

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.39

Italian Cookies by the Lb

$16.49

Large Cannoli

$3.49

Large Chocolate Frog

$3.49

Large Eclair

$4.29

Manalisa Parfait

$3.69

Marians Cookies 12 packs

$24.98

Marians Cookies 6 pack

$11.99

Parfaits

$3.69

Small Cannoli

$2.29

Small Chocolate Frog

$2.49

Small Eclair

$2.59

Tiramisu Cake Slice

$4.39

Turano Brownie

$2.99

Zuppa Cake Slice

$4.39

Frozen Items

Individual Beef Lasagna

$4.19

Individual Spinach Lasagna

$4.19

Individual Stuffed Eggplant

$4.19

Frozen Shallow Beef Lasagna

$10.00

Frozen Shallow Spinach Lasagna

$10.00

Lemonchello

$4.99

Raspberrychello

$4.99

Wunderbar

$4.29

Mini Gelato

$1.99

Frozen Pasta

$4.29

Pollo (Chicken) Sandwiches

Pollo Caprese

$11.64

Marinated flame grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, lettuce, tomato, and balsamic glaze on italian loaf

Pollo Italiano

$11.64

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, parsley gremolata, mixed greens and tomato on toasted tomato focaccia bread

Chicken Avocado

$11.64

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

Classic Chicken

$11.64

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on brioche bun

Chicken Parmesan

$11.84

Pan fried chicken breast, pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, and romano cheese blend on Italian loaf

Greek Chicken Pita

$11.84

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, diced peppers, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on pita

Chicken Club

$11.84

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, bacon, deli sliced gouda cheese, creamy garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato on Italian loaf

Lemon Chicken

$11.99

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast on a toasted Italian bread, lemon aioli, roma tomatoes, and arugula

Deli Wraps & Grilled Flatbread

Southwest Turkey

$11.49

Smoked turkey breast, house made chipotle mayo, fire roasted corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato

Chipotle Chicken

$11.49

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, bacon house made chipotle mayo, roasted peppers, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Mediterranean Chicken

$11.49

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, diced green peppers, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken BMT

$11.49

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, lettuce, and balsamic glaze

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$11.49

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, gorgonzola crumbles, hot giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, and Frank's hot sauce

Chicken Caesar

$11.49

Marinated flame grilled chicken breast, caesar dressing, shredded asiago, arcadia lettuce, and baked croutons

Insalata (Salad)

Italian Chopped Salad

$8.99+

Diced Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata & Green Olives, Tomato, Red Onion & Garlic Croutons

Chicago Style Chopped Salad

$8.99+

Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Diced Tomato, Scallions, Cucumber, Carrots, Chopped Bacon, Ditalini Pasta

Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Cajun Chicken Breast, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Tomato, Cucumber, Cilantro, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Avocado & Tortilla Strips

Chicken, Apple, & Candied Pecan Salad

$8.99+

Grilled Chicken, Crisp Apple Slices, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Tomato & Croutons

Cobb Salad

$8.99+

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Bacon, Eggs, Scallions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tomato & Avocado

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Marinated Flame Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing, Shredded Asiago, Arcadia Lettuce & Baked Croutons

Beef, Sausage, & Grill

Italian Beef

$11.19

Fratello's slow roasted thinly sliced Italian beef on Gonnella French bread. Includes sweet or hot peppers

Beef & Sausage Combo

$12.19

The best of both worlds! The Cadillac of Sandwiches

Italian Meatball

$11.19

Mamma Martino's family recipe of ground beef and pork, making this the most delicious meatball sandwich around!

Grilled Italian Sausage

$9.39

Char-Grilled for that 4th of July taste all year round!

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.19

Hand breaded, thinly sliced, eggplant topped with marinara grated parmesan and melted mozzarela cheese

Angus Burger

$11.19

1/2lb black angus beef topped with deli American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and parsley gremolata

Bacon & Onion Jam Burger

$11.49

1/2lb black angus beef topped with deli jalapeno cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and bacon and onion jam. Fratello's twist on an already great burger!

Breaded Steak Sandwich

$11.19

Hand breaded tender steak topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Reuben

$11.49

Tender slow cooked corned beef brisket (made on site!) Trimmed lean, sliced thin, and piled high on grilled marble rye with swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut

Veggie Burger

$10.19

1/2lb hand packed patty made with black and pinto beans, portabella and cremini mushrooms, roasted corn, brown rice, cilantro and onion served on brioche bun with roasted garlic cheese and parsley Gremolata, mixed greens, onion and roma tomatoes

Turkey Burger

$10.19

1/3lb turkey patty topped with swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, mixed greens, tomato and red onion on brioche bun

Patty Melt

$11.69

1/2lb angus burger, caramelized white onions, gouda and American cheese melted to perfection and bacon onion jam served on grilled turano marble rye

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$11.49

1/2lb angus beef, crispy bacon, gorgonzola cheese, arcadia lettuce, tomato, Frank's hot sauce, red onion all on a toasted brioche bun

Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.09

6 ounces of prime tender roasted beef on a toasted pretzel bun with a touch of our savory sauce, boars head swiss, and caramelized onions

Beef and Cheddar Croissant

$10.19

Perfect blend of our Italian beef on a fresh croissant with cheddar cheese sauce

Fresh From Our Deli

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.19

Homemade chicken salad with pecans on multigrain bread with lettuce and tomato

Italian

$10.69

Hard salami, capicola, mortadella, ham, and provolone on Italian loaf with mixed greens, tomato, onion and house Italian Vinaigrette

The Americano

$10.69

Roasted beef, smoked turkey, deli American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Italian loaf

Turkey BLT

$10.69

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sun dried tomato sauce

The Arrabbiato (Angry Italian)

$10.69

Hard salami, capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone on Italian loaf with mixed greens, tomato, onion, house Italian Vinaigrette and homemade giardiniera

Fratello's Muffuletta

$11.19

Provolone, mortadella, capicola, soppressata, salami, lettuce, tomato, and muffuletta spread on toasted herb focaccia - yes, it is as good as it sounds!

Sandwich Combo

Sandwich & Soup Combo

$11.19

Half Salad & Soup Combo

$11.19

Panini

Italian Melt Panini

$11.19

Salami, prosciutto de parma, capicola, provolone, roasted peppers and parsley gremolata

Caprese Panini Panini

$11.19

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Roast Beef With Bacon & Onion Jam Panini

$11.19

Roast beef, bacon, onion jam, and smoked gouda cheese

Eggplant & Mozzarella Panini

$11.19

Breaded eggplant roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, and parsley gremolata

Chicken Saltimbocca Panini

$11.49

Grilled chicken, prosciutto de parma, fontina cheese, and sun dried tomato sauce

Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Basil Panini

$11.49

Prosciutto de parma, fresh mozzarella, basil, and sun dried tomato spread

Chicken BMT Panini

$11.19

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil and sun dried tomato sauce

Pasta Cucina

Pasta Primavera

$13.19

Colorful blend of garden fresh veggies tossed with rigatoni in our white wine cream sauce

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$13.19

Rigatoni tossed in our own vodka sauce with spinach

Spinach Ravioli Alfredo

$13.19

7 pillows tossed in our house made Alfredo sauce

Pasta Pomodoro

$11.19

Penne pasta tossed in our cherry tomato basil sauce

Chicken Tetrazzini

$13.99

Penne pasta tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with grilled onions and portabella mushrooms, tossed mozzarella cheese

Pancette & Portabella Fettuccine

$13.99

Imported pancetta, portabella mushroom, onion sauteed in cherry tomato parmesan sauce

Cajun Pasta

$13.99

Sauteed andouille and Italian sausage, chicken, peppers and onion in our signature Cajun tomato cream sauce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Penne Pasta & Roll

$6.99

Kid's Burger & Fries

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fry Basket

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$5.59

Deli Salad

$4.39

Loaded Fries & Wings

Loaded Waffle Fries

$6.29

Loaded Bleu Cheese Fries

$6.29

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.49

Healthy Living

Power Wrap

$11.19

Char-Grilled chicken breast, corn and black bean salsa, tomato, avocado, roasted red peppers, spinach, cilantro lime vinaigrette on a spinach tortilla

Popeye Wrap

$11.19

Spinach tortilla, char-grilled chicken, baby spinach, diced roma tomato, shaved asiago, roasted red peppers, and parsley gremolata

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.99

Spicy seared salmon on top of spinach, candied pecans, dried cranberries, hard boiled egg, and gorgonzola cheese

Arugula Salad

$10.99

Baby arugula, dried cranberries, freshly shaved asiago cheese, cucumber, and diced roma tomato

Arugula & Chicken Salad

$12.59

Grilled chicken, baby arugula, dried cranberries, freshly shaved asiago cheese, cucumber, and diced roma tomato

Veggie Burger (Bunless)

$10.69

1/3lb veggie burger served on a bed of arugula with corn and black bean salsa, avocado slices, roma tomato, diced bell pepper, cucumber and cilantro lime vinaigrette

Chicken & Veggie Bowl

$13.29

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice

Cajun Chicken & Veggie Bowl

$13.29

Cajun chicken breast, sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice

Veggie Bowl

$11.99

Sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice

Cajun Steak & Veggie Bowl

$13.79

Cajun seasoned flank steak, sauteed peppers, onions, broccoli, roasted red peppers, spinach, corn and black bean salsa, with brown rice

Cajun Steak Salad

$14.79

Cajun Flank steak, baby arugula, gorgonzola crumbles, diced roma tomato, red onion, corn and black bean salsa - Best with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Turkey Burger (Bunless)

$10.99

1/3lb turkey burger served on a bed on brown rice with corn and black bean salsa, avocado slices, roma tomato, diced bell pepper, cucumber and cilantro lime vinaigrette

Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$12.25

San Marzano Tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$12.25

San marzano tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigianino reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

Quattro Stagioni (Four Seasons Pizza)

$12.25

1/4 fresh mozzarella and basil, 1/4 mushroom, 1/4 artichoke hearts, 1/4 prosciutto covered with mozzarella cheese

La Pizza Fresca Pizza

$12.25

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, parmigiano reggiano, basil, shredded mozzarella

Puttanesca Pizza

$12.25

Anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, crushed red pepper, shredded mozzarella

Funghi Pizza

$12.25

Mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, and shredded Mozzarella

Savoia Pizza

$12.25

Mushrooms, pancetta, shredded mozzarella, and fresh mozzarella

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$12.25

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shredded mozzarella and parmesan reggiano

Rustica Pizza

$12.25

Pancetta, onions, fresh mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella

Prosciutto Pizza

$12.25

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, shredded mozzarella

Primavera Pizza

$12.25

Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato sauce, and shredded mozzarella

Melanzane Pizza

$12.25

Grilled eggplant, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, and shredded mozzarella

Chicken Tetrazini Pizza Pizza

$12.25

Grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onion, shredded mozzarella, and Alfredo sauce

Chicken & Veggies Pizza

$12.25

Grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$12.25

Frank's hot sauce, shredded mozzarella, crispy celery, diced chicken breast, parmesan cheese with a side of bleu cheese dressing

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$12.25

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, caramelized onions, and diced chicken

Custom Handcrafted Pizza

$12.25

Deli Salads

Pasta Salad

$6.99

Macaroni Salad

$6.99

Tortellini Salad

$7.39

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$6.49

Loaded Potato Salad

$6.49

Italian Potato Salad

$6.49

Adobe Spicy Potato Salad

$5.99

Garlic Potato Salad

$5.99

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$9.29

Corn and Black Bean Salad

$6.49

Kidney Bean Salad

$5.99

Caprese Salad

$6.99

Sweet Cherry Pepper

$4.99

Red Olives

$8.99

Black Olives

$8.99

Green Olives

$8.99

Sicilian Olives

$8.99

Broccoli Carrot Raisin Salad

$5.99

Arancinis

Spinach Arancini

$3.50

Beef Arancini

$1.99+

Drinks & Fruit Smoothies

Fountain Soda

$3.49

Sparkling Water

$3.29