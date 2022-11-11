Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Fratello's Waterfront 501 WEST WATER STREET

review star

No reviews yet

501 WEST WATER STREET

Appleton, WI 54913

Order Again

BEV

French Press Coffee

$6.00

Bottled Brew Dip

Bottle of Brew Dip

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Italian dining on the Fox River with panoramic views, craft cocktials and appointed wine selection.

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton, WI 54913

