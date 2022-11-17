Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Freak Brothers Pizza at The Churchill

1,315 Reviews

$$

901 N. First St.

Suite 103

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Freak-za
Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza

Signature Pizzas

Only 1 modification per signature pizza. If you would like to make a substitution, please include it in the notes. Please do not add additional toppings in the notes, switch to a Build-Your-Own pizza.
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & fresh basil

Buffalo BBQ Fusion Pizza

Buffalo BBQ Fusion Pizza

$15.00

BBQ base with grilled chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, buffalo swirl, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella

Garden Pesto Pizza

Garden Pesto Pizza

$14.00

Pesto base (pine nuts & dairy) with tangy banana peppers, spinach, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

The Meat Freak

The Meat Freak

$16.00

Red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, chicken & fresh parsley

Mario and Luigi *Pizza of the Month*

$16.50

Olive oil base, garlic, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, dollops or marinara and pesto, fresh basil, balsamic swirl

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Keep it simple. Just red sauce and mozzarella.

Build-Your-Own Freakza

Build-Your-Own Freak-za

Build-Your-Own Freak-za

$11.00

Get wild with it! Choose your base of red sauce, pesto, BBQ, olive oil, or Spicy Inferno. Starts at $11. Max 5 toppings (Limitation breeds creativity!)

Drinks

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Made in Mexico with pure cane sugar. Glass bottle.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

In a can.

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Obey your thirst.

Fanta

Fanta

$3.00

Wanna Fanta, don't ya wanta?

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha

$5.00

Non-alcoholic probiotic fermented tea. Great for gut health. Fun flavors!

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.00

Nature's sports drink. Hydrate & nourish your cells! C2O brand.

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$5.00

Natural energy drink made from fermented tea leaves harvested in South American rainforests. Guayaki brand.

Topo Chico Agua Mineral

Topo Chico Agua Mineral

$3.00

A sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Acqua Panna Italian Spring Water

Acqua Panna Italian Spring Water

$2.50

So pure it's like drinking the tears of an angel.

Honest Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Organic, Fair-Trade, and Absolutely Delicious!

Appetizer + Sides

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Lebanese family recipe. Comes with fluffy oven finished pita bread for dipping. Hummus contains sesame. Pita contains gluten. Can substitute or add veggies (cucumber, carrot, bell pepper). Can substitute for gluten-free.

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25

Side of Parmesan

$0.25

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Sea Salt Brownie

Sea Salt Brownie

$5.00

The best brownie we've ever had. Baked locally by our friends Nathan & Natalie at Sugarloaf Lane Bakery. It's vegan too, but you'd never know it. Contains gluten.

Churro Cupcake

Churro Cupcake

$4.50

Cinnamon-sugary heaven. Baked locally by our friend Mandi of Positively Frosted, this baby is vegan & lip-smacking delicious. Contains gluten.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Rich, chocolatey, tastes-like-cookie-dough goodness. Gluten-free & vegan, but you wouldn't know. Made locally by Yum AF Bakery.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

High vibe pizza. Vegan & Gluten-Free friendly. Located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. Pickup window off Garfield, just east of 1st Street.

Website

Location

901 N. First St., Suite 103, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Freak Brothers Pizza image
Freak Brothers Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Federal Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 547
3724 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
414 Pub & Pizza
orange star4.2 • 2,652
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Shady Park
orange star4.6 • 313
26 E University Dr Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
orange starNo Reviews
4747 East Elliot Road 12 Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
The Original Genos - 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR
orange starNo Reviews
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Angels Trumpet Ale House - Downtown Phoenix
orange star4.3 • 2,548
810 N 2nd St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street
orange star4.6 • 1,663
929 E Pierce Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Fair Trade Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,416
1020 North 1st Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Crescent Ballroom
orange star4.0 • 1,278
308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki-7th Ave and McDowell
orange star4.3 • 404
1515 N 7th Ave #140 Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Rough Rider - 1001 North Central Ave, Basement
orange star4.5 • 64
1001 North Central Ave, Basement Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston