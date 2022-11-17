Pizza
Freak Brothers Pizza at The Churchill
1,315 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
High vibe pizza. Vegan & Gluten-Free friendly. Located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. Pickup window off Garfield, just east of 1st Street.
Location
901 N. First St., Suite 103, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Gallery