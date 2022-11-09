Freakin bbq 1164 Wilkinson Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Freakin bbq

review star

No reviews yet

1164 Wilkinson Road

Richmond, VA 23227

Order Again

Meat Only

Brisket

$10.00

Brisket per lb

$26.00

per pound

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.00

Half Rack of Ribs

$17.00

Jerk Salmon

$14.00

Lamb Chops

$20.00

Pork Ribs

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Pulled Pork per lb

$16.00

per pound

Rack of Lamb

$38.00

Smoked Wings

$10.00

Salmon Bites

$14.00

Beef Rib per bone

$18.00

Seafood Only

Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Whitning

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Fish and Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Whitning

Salmon

$14.00

Salmon Bites Fried

$14.00

Meal with two sides

Brisket Meal

$14.00

Fried Fish and Fried Shrimp Meal

$19.00

Whitning

Fried Fish Meal

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Meal

$15.00

Whitning

Jerk Salmon Meal

$17.00

Lamb Chops Meal

$25.00

Pork Ribs Meal

$14.00

Pulled Pork Meal

$12.00

Smoked Wings Meal

$14.00

Salmon Bites Meal

$17.00

Half Chicken

$14.00

Beef Rib

$22.00

Side Order

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Collard Green

$4.00+

No Meat Added

Baked Beans

$4.00+

No Meat Added

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00

Beverages

Regular Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea Lemonade

$2.50

Cotton Candy Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$1.00

Iced tea

$2.50

BBQ Sauce Bottle 6oz

BBQ Sauce Bottle 6oz

$7.00

Extra Meats

1 Wing

$2.50

1 Lamb Chop

$5.00

Desserts

Pie

$3.50

Cake

$5.50

Holiday Menu

Smoked Turkey

$75.00

Our Whole Smoked Turkey is a holiday favorite. Our Whole Smoked Turkeys are slow cooked and smoked in small batches using a natural hickory wood blend. The product is fully cooked – so simply heat, serve and enjoy the delicious smoked turkey! Please input your name and contact number on your order so we can contact you to schedule your pickup day and time. All orders will be available to pick up on November 23 from 11:00am - 7:00pm and on November 24 from 7:00am - 11:00am.

Brisket

$175.00

Rack of Ribs

$29.00

Mac & Cheese Full Pan

$75.00

Mac & Cheese Half Pan

$45.00

Collard Green Full Pan

$65.00

Collard Greens Half Pan

$35.00

Vegetarian Bake Beans Full Pan

$65.00

Vegetarian Bake Beans Half Pan

$35.00

Friday Special

Fried Fish Special

$13.00

Fried Fish & Shrimp Special

$19.00

Shrimp Special

$15.00

Salmon Special

$19.00

Sunday Special

Leg Quarter Special

$10.00

Wing Special

$10.00

Half Chicken

$14.00

Wednesday Special

Wing Wednesday

$14.00

Thursday Special

Two Meat Thursday

$20.00

Two Meat Meal

Two Meat Meal

$20.00

Three Meat Meal

Three Meat Meal

$20.00

Seafood Sampler

Seafood Sampler- 1 Fish, 3 Shrimp, Fried Salmon Bites

$20.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal- 1 fish piece

$7.00

Kids Meal- 2 wings

$7.00

Kids Meal- 2 ribs

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Providing great barbecue to the Richmond, Virginis and surrounding areas.

