Mexican & Tex-Mex

Freaky Burrito - 337 Thames

review star

No reviews yet

337 Thames St

Newport, RI 02840

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Chicken Burrito
Spicy Beef Bowl

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Pork Burrito

$12.00

Spicy Beef Burrito

$12.00

Roasted Vegetable Burrito

$12.00

Chicken & Pork Burrito

$12.00

Chicken & Beef Burrito

$12.00

Pork & Beef Burrito

$12.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Pork Bowl

$12.00

Spicy Beef Bowl

$12.00

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

$12.00

Chicken & Pork Bowl

$12.00

Chicken & Beef Bowl

$12.00

Pork & Beef Bowl

$12.00

Sides

Chips & Guac

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh tortilla chips, house guacamole

Chips & Salsa

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh tortilla chips, red & green salsa

Spicy Fruit Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh fruit tossed w/freaky sauce, spices & queso fresca

Side Freaky Rice

$3.00

Side Citrus Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.00

Side Mixed Greens

$2.00

Side Red Salsa

$2.00

Side Green Salsa

$2.00

Side Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Honey Aioli

$1.00

Side Chili Soy Vin

$1.00

Side Tortilla Strips

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Griddled cheese stuffed tortilla

Mini Bowl

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Mango Soda

$5.00

Lime Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Soda

$5.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
337 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840

