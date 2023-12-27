Freda's Woodfired Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Freda's, a place where passion meets tradition and every pizza is a masterpiece. In our scratch kitchens, we start with handcrafted dough, made fresh daily, just like Mama Freda used to make. Our pizzas and sandwiches are inspired by her timeless recipes, infused with love and flavor. Each bite is a delicious tribute to the culinary heritage that defines us.
Location
233 E. High St., Moorpark, CA 93021
