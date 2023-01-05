  • Home
Freda's Woodfired Kitchen - Westlake 3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd

No reviews yet

3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd

Westlake Village, CA 91362

Beverage

Can

$1.95

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea Fresh Brewed

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.95

Premium Can

$2.95

Glass Wine

Riesling

$8.50

Chardonnay

$8.50

Sangiovese

$10.50

Primitivo

$10.50

Apps

Chips & Cheese

$5.50

House-made Chips with Cheese Sauce

Deli Nachos (Reg)

Deli Nachos (Reg)

$13.95

pastrami, mustard aioli, pickles, house chips, loaded with cheese sauce

Egg Rolls - Cheesesteak

$7.95

Loaded Fries - Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

buffalo chicken and fries loaded with cheese sauce

Loaded Fries - Short Rib

$13.95

braised short rib and fries loaded with cheese sauce

Side Fries

$4.95

Truffle Fries

$8.95

tossed in white truffle oil, parmesan, shaved pecorino

Wings (14)

$24.95

choice of classic buffalo or bbq

Wings (7)

Wings (7)

$12.95

choice of classic buffalo or bbq

Extra Meat

$2.00

Brick Oven

Americano 12"

$18.95

applewood smoked bacon, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, ny red sauce

BBQ Short Rib 12"

$18.95

Topa Topa beer braised short rib, pickled red onions, house bbq sauce, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, fontina

Buffalo Chicken 12”

$17.95

roasted chicken, bell peppers, pickled chilis, mozzarella, fiore di latte

Cheese 12”

Cheese 12”

$13.95

mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, house NY sauce

Deli 12"

$18.95

NY pastrami, house pickles, mustard aioli, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese

El Diablo 12”

El Diablo 12”

$18.95

calabrese, pickled chilis, fresh basil, crushed san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella, fiore di latte

Italiano 12"

$21.95

calabrese, speck, fresh basil, fiore di latte, extra virgin olive oil, crushed san marzano tomatoes

Margherita 12”

Margherita 12”

$13.95

crushed san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, fiore di latte, parmesan

Pepperoni 12”

$14.95

large NY pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, house NY sauce

Potato Bacon 12”

$17.95

applewood bacon, sliced fingerling potatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, chipotle aioli

Quattro Formaggi 12”

$14.95

fiore di latte, fontina, provolone, mozzarella, shaved pecorino, fresh basil

Sausage & Peppers 12"

$16.95

Italian fennel sausage, roasted peppers, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, ny red sauce

Seasonal Mushroom 12”

$16.95

selection of organic mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, fiore di latte, white truffle oil

Smoked Salmon 12”

$21.95

smoked Alaskan salmon, red onion, garlic dill cream, capers

Speck & Arugula 12”

$20.95

Speck, fiore di latte, fontina, provolone, mozzarella, shaved pecorino, arugula

Spicy Pepperoni 12”

$16.95

smoked pepperoni, calabrese, pickled chilis, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese

Spinaci 12"

$15.95

baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, fiore di latte

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 12"

$13.95

Choose two halves of our specialty pizzas

Spicy Marinara 12"

$13.95

NY Pizza

Americano 18"

$29.95

applewood smoked bacon, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, ny red sauce

BBQ Short Rib 18"

$29.95

Topa Topa beer braised short rib, pickled red onions, house bbq sauce, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, fontina

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 18”

$27.95

roasted chicken, bell peppers, pickled chilis, mozzarella, fiore di latte

Cheese 18”

$20.95

mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, house NY sauce

Deli 18"

$29.95

NY pastrami, house pickles, mustard aioli, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese

El Diablo 18”

$29.95

calabrese, pickled chilis, fresh basil, crushed san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella, fiore di latte

Italiano 18"

$30.95

calabrese, speck, fresh basil, fiore di latte, extra virgin olive oil, crushed san marzano tomatoes

Margherita 18”

$24.95

crushed san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, fiore di latte, parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza 18”

$24.95

large NY pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, house NY sauce

Potato Bacon 18"

$28.95

applewood bacon, sliced fingerling potatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, chipotle aioli

Quattro Formaggi 18”

$22.95

fiore di latte, fontina, provolone, mozzarella, shaved pecorino, fresh basil

Sausage & Peppers 18”

$26.95

Italian fennel sausage, roasted peppers, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, ny red sauce

Seasonal Mushroom 18”

$27.95

selection of organic mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, fiore di latte, white truffle oil

Speck & Arugula 18”

$30.95

Speck, fiore di latte, fontina, provolone, mozzarella, shaved pecorino, arugula

Spicy Pepperoni 18"

$28.95

smoked pepperoni, calabrese, pickled chilis, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese

Spinaci 18”

$25.95

baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, fiore di latte

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 18"

$20.95

Choose two halves of our specialty pizzas

Pan Pizza

Americano Pan

$29.95

applewood smoked bacon, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, ny red sauce

BBQ Short Rib Pan

$30.95

Topa Topa beer braised short rib, pickled red onions, house bbq sauce, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, fontina

Buffalo Chicken Pan

$28.95

roasted chicken, roasted peppers, pickled chilis, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, house buffalo sauce

Deli Pan

$29.95

NY pastrami, house pickles, mustard aioli, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese

El Diablo Pan

$30.95

calabrese, pickled chilis, fresh basil, crushed san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella, fiore di latte

Italiano Pan

$32.95

calabrese, speck, fresh basil, fiore di latte, extra virgin olive oil, crushed san marzano tomatoes

Margherita Pan

$27.95

crushed san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, fiore di latte, parmesan

Pepperoni Pan

$28.95

large NY pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, house NY sauce

Potato Bacon Pan

$29.95

applewood bacon, sliced fingerling potatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, chipotle aioli

Quatro Formaggi Pan

$25.95

fiore di latte, fontina, provolone, mozzarella, shaved pecorino, fresh basil

Red Top

$27.95

mozzarella, provolone, fontina, house red sauce

Sausage & Peppers Pan

$28.95

Italian fennel sausage, roasted peppers, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, ny red sauce

Seasonal Mushroom Truffle Pan

$29.95

selection of organic mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, fiore di latte, white truffle oil

Speck & Arugula Pan

$31.95

Speck, fiore di latte, fontina, provolone, mozzarella, shaved pecorino, arugula

Spicy Pepperoni Pan

$30.95

smoked pepperoni, calabrese, pickled chilis, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese

Spinaci Pan

$27.95

baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, fiore di latte

1/2 & 1/2 Pan Pizza

$27.95

Choose two halves of our specialty pizzas

Slices

NY Cheese or Pepperoni

Slice Cheese

$4.95

Slice Pepperoni

$5.50

Slice Special

$5.95
Slice Cheese Pan

Slice Cheese Pan

$5.50

Slice Pepperoni Pan

$6.50

Slice Special Pan

$6.95

Slice Pies

Slice Pie

Salads

Caesar

$10.95

chopped romaine, house Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan crisp

Caprese

$12.95

wild baby arugula, fiore di latte, heirloom cherry tomatoes, golden balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, fresh basil

Mixed Green

$10.95

organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$5.95

chopped romaine, house Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan crisp

Side Mixed Green

$5.95

organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge

$12.95

baby iceberg, gorgonzola cream, crumbled gorgonzola, heirloom cherry tomatoes, applewood bacon

Beet Salad

$12.95

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$13.95

thinly sliced rib eye, roasted peppers and onions, topped with house-made cheese sauce on a hoagie

Cubano

$13.95

slow roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss, mustard, mayo, house-made pickles on a hot pressed roll

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

rustic white, American and cheddar cheese

Pastrami

$13.95

pastrami, swiss, mustard, pickles, grilled rustic white

Pollo Cubano

$13.95

roasted chicken, swiss, mustard, mayo, house-made pickles on a hot pressed roll

Short Rib Melt

$12.95

beer braised short rib, havarti, roasted white onion, horseradish aioli, thick cut rustic white bread

Entrees

Bangers + Mash

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd, Westlake Village, CA 91362

Directions

Main pic

