Freda's Woodfired Kitchen - Westlake 3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
No Reviews
160 Promenade Way Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurant
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
No Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westlake Village
Parma Pizzeria Napoletana
4.8 • 2,874
796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurant
More near Westlake Village