Sandwiches

Freddie'S Beach Bar And Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3 1st Street

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Appetizers

Nach Daddy Nachos

$14.00

Chips with chili, cheese, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, and sour cream

Onion Petals

$11.00

Philly Steak Eggroll Bites

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Wings

$18.00

Your choice of buffalo or BBQ with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00+

Breakfast

home-made Doughnuts

$9.00

Sides

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Le French Toast

$12.00

Omelette

$11.00

Freddie's Breakfast

$14.00

Cocktails

Burgers/Handhelds

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Freddie's Burger

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Desserts

Dessert of the day

$10.00

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Two authentic beer battered cod fish. Served with tarter sauce and french fries.

Rainbow Salmon Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Chicken Asti

$20.00

Flatbreads

Margherita

$12.00

The Federico

$14.00

Kids Menu

kids chicken tenders/fries

$8.50

kids cheeseburger/fries

$7.50

kids grilled cheese/fries

$6.50

fried fish/fries

$7.95

Fried Shrimp/fries

$8.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken atop romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing

The Cobb

$16.00

Sides

Onion Petals

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Chef Veggies

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Hi-C

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Bottle water

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

coffee

$3.25

club soda

$3.25

Hot tea

$3.25

Redbull

$5.00

Yellow Redbull

$6.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Flamingo Cards

Flamingo Cards

$8.00

Flamingo Clack Fans

Clack Fan - Rainbow Style

$30.00

Flamingo Lights

Flamingo Lights

$10.00

Flamingo Poop

Flamingo Poop

$3.50

Flamingo Tie

Flamingo Tie

$65.00

Freddie teddy bears

Freddie Bear

$15.00

Freddie's Hat

Freddie's Hat

$20.00

Freddie's Mugs

Freddie's Mugs

$8.00

Mask

Rainbow Cloth Mask

$10.00

Rainbow Paper Mask

$1.50

Polo's

S Blk Polo

$36.00

M Blk Polo

$36.00

L Blk Polo

$36.00

XL Blk Polo

$36.00

XXL Blk Polo

$36.00

Solar Queen

Solar queen

$32.00

T-Shirts

S Wht T-Shirt

$26.00

M Wht T-Shirt

$26.00

L Wht T-Shirt

$26.00

XL Wht T-Shirt

$26.00

XXL Wht T-Shirt

$26.00

S Blk T-Shirt

$26.00

M Blk T-Shirt

$26.00

L Blk T-Shirt

$26.00

XL Blk T-Shirt

$26.00

XXL Blk T-Shirt

$26.00

Tank Tops

S Wht Tank

$20.00

M Wht Tank

$20.00

L Wht Tank

$20.00

XL Wht Tank

$20.00

XXL Wht Tank

$20.00

S Blk Tank

$20.00

M Blk Tank

$20.00

L Blk Tank

$20.00

XL Blk Tank

$20.00

XXL Blk Tank

$20.00

Biden sunglass sticker

Large

$5.00

Small

$3.00

Boas

Boas

$5.00

Lei

Lei

$5.00

Sunday

Crushes

$6.00

Ftbal Chili

$5.00

Ftbal Nachos

$10.00

Ftbal Onion Rings

$8.00

Ftbal Corn Dip

$9.00

Ftbal chowder

$5.00

Ftbal Miller Draft

$3.00

Ftbal Pride IPA

$3.00

Ftbal Buckets

$20.00

Monday

Build your own tacos

$9.50

Margarita Rocks special

$5.00

guacamole

$3.00

Tuesday

Passion Mojitos

$8.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.00

Malibu Mixed

$5.00

Wednesday

Shrimp cocktail

$15.00

Cheese plate

$18.00

Shimmering diva

$10.00

Thursday

Vodka Rail

$5.00

Whiskey Rail

$5.00

Rum Rail

$5.00

Gin Rail

$5.00

Tequila Rail

$5.00

Does xx draft

$3.00

Does xx yard

$10.00

Does xx cans

$3.00

Topo chico

$4.00

Danos margarita

$7.00

Tequila shot

$4.00

Friday

Tito's

$6.00

Tito's Cosmo

$8.00

Dumplings

$10.00

Fish Sticks

$8.00

Saturday

Rose Kennedy

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Cowboy Cock Sucker

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Three Wise Men

$8.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

BOMB

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 1st Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

