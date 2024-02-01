Freddie's Wood Fired Pizzas @ Three Heads Brewing
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
A french chef on wheels making wood fired pizzas!
Location
186 Atlantic Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607
