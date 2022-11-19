FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES imageView gallery
Food Trucks

review star

No reviews yet

5960 Richard Street

Jacksonville, FL 32216

1 Jumbo Waffle
COWBOY FROM HELL

BASKET CASES

BUDDY HOLLY

$13.00

CRISPY TENDERS, HAND CUT FRIES AND ONE SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE *additional sauce* $0.50 extra

THE DUKE

$15.00

OUR SIGNATURE! CRISPY TENDERS, GEORGIA CANE SYRUP, YEAST LEAVENED WAFFLE, CREAM BACON GRAVY SERVED ON THE SIDE

GOJIRA

$14.00

GOCHUJANG HONEY TENDERS, BANCHAN CUCUMBER, KIMCHI SLAW, CRISPY sweet potato chunks

COWBOY FROM HELL

$14.00

BUFFALO TENDERS, BACON,CORN, RANCH, SEA SALT FRIES

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

$14.00

CRISPY TENDERS, ENGLISH PUB CURRY, KIMCHI SLAW, SEA SALT FRIES

Extra sauce

$0.50

1 Jumbo Waffle

$6.00

Chicken Tender (unit)

$5.00

OPENING ACTS

FRIZZLE FRIES

$6.00

LEGIT! IDAHO RUSSET, DOUBLE FRIED, TOSSED IN SEA SALT

PROPER CURRY CHIP

$8.00

SEA SALT FRIES, ENGLISH PUB CURRY SAUCE

BAMBOLEO

$8.00

CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHUNKS, BARBEQUE SPICE, BLACK GARLIC MAYO, SCALLIONS

Only tenders (4)

$8.00Out of stock

ROAD SODAS

KOMBUCHA

$4.00Out of stock

BY GNARBUCHA

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

BOTTLE /Box WATER

$3.00

Bottle plastic

$2.00

Juicebox

$1.00

Desserts

Fudge Brownie

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Food truck- Chicken and Waffles

5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32216

