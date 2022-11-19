Food Trucks
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Food truck- Chicken and Waffles
Location
5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
4.6 • 1,149
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12 Jacksonville, FL 32257
View restaurant
Deerwood Deli and Diner - 9934 Old Baymeadows Rd
4.0 • 228
9934 Old Baymeadows Rd Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant