Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Freddy's Wine Bar

141 Reviews

$

2251 Highland Ave

Birmingham, AL 35205

Popular Items

Large Board
Brussels Sprouts

Boards

Cheese Board

$21.00

3 Cheese + Spreads

Standard Board

$27.00

2 Charcuterie + 2 Cheese + Accompaniments

Large Board

$34.00

3 Charcuterie + 3 Cheese + Accompaniments

Hummus

$12.00

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Salads

Tuscan Salad

$11.25

Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Ireland Farms Spring Onion, Canellini Beans, Saba Balsamic

Butternut Squash Salad

$11.50

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$11.85

Homemade Focaccia, Asiago, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Red Onion

Blistered Tom Bruschetta

$10.75

Chicken Pesto

$16.75

P&P Flatbread

$15.25

Corn Flatbread

$13.75

BLT Flatbread

$16.75

Alecia’s Tomato Chutney Sauce, Conecuh Bacon, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Arugula

Prosc Sand

$11.25

Meatball Sub

$17.50

Plates

Meatballs

$15.65

Pork and Beef Meatballs, Bravas Sauce, Manchego

Truffle Taters

$7.75

Duck Fat Roasted Red Potatoes, Rosemary, Truffle Aioli

Brussels Sprouts

$12.75

Garlic Shrimp

$15.75

Shishito Peppers

$12.50

Pasta

Gnocchi "Mac & Cheese"

$9.75

Tillamook Cheddar Bechamel, Four Cheese Blend

Bolognese

$19.25

Cacio e Pepe Risotto

$15.00

Carbonara

$17.35

Tortellini

$17.35

Lasagna Sbagliato

$17.50

Dessert

Bistro Cake

$9.75Out of stock

Almond & Grand Marnier Filling, Honey-Vanilla Whip Cream

Gelato

Corn Bread Olive Oil Cake

$7.50

Spritzes

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Blood Orange Spritz

$9.00

Campari Soda

$5.50

Campari Spritz

$9.00

Chandon Spritz

$12.00

Georgia Peach Spritz

$9.00

Hugo Spritz

$9.00

Kir

$7.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Leap of Freddys

$9.00

Lemoncello Spritz

$9.00

Venetian Hooker

Whiskeys (2 oz)

Ardbeg Uigeadail

$21.50

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small

$7.00

Glendronach 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10

$11.50

Hatozaki Small

$15.00

Jameson Cask IPA

$9.00

Jameson Cask Stout

$9.00

Jameson Whiskey

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Rye

$10.00

Knappogue Castle 14

$17.00

Knob Creek 9

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$20.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Old Forester 1897 Bourbon

$12.50Out of stock

Old Forester 1920 Bourbon

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$9.00

Whistle Pig 10

$21.50

Yamato Small

$14.50

Party Food

Half Caesar

$35.00

Whole Caesar

$60.00

Half Farro

$35.00

Whole Farro

$60.00

25 Person Charc

$140.00

50 Person Charc

$240.00

100 Person Charc

$450.00

Half Pimento

$40.00

Whole Pimento

$75.00

Half Hummus

$40.00

Whole Hummus

$75.00

Pep Fbread

$12.00

Chx Pesto Fbread

$12.00

BLT Fbread

$12.00

Chz Fbread

$10.00

Half Gnocchi

$45.00

Whole Gnocchi

$80.00

Half Home Fries

$35.00

Whole Home Fries

$60.00

Half Meatballs

$100.00

Whole Meatballs

$185.00

Chx Slider

$2.00

BB Puff

$10.50

1 Doz Macaron

$30.00

5 Doz Madaron

$125.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freddy's is a locally owned restaurant and wine bar specializing in tapas style sharing plates and charcuterie.

Website

Location

2251 Highland Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205

Directions

Gallery
Freddy's Wine Bar image
Freddy's Wine Bar image

Map
