Frederick Social

Glorious Platters

Nachos

$15.00

Nacho baked to perfection! Cheese, black beans, corn, jalapeños, salsa, and chipotle aioli. Your choice of protein - vegan modification available

Tacos

$15.00

Cheese, black beans, jalapeños, salsa, and chipotle aioli on 4 four tortillas. Your choice of protein - vegan modification available.

Cheese Board

$17.00+

For all the cheese lovers, this platter is for you. Maryland made select cheese paired with crackers, fresh and dried fruit, and blueberry thyme compound butter. Gluten free modification available.

Dip Board

$14.00

Choice of three homestead dips, crudite, and crackers - Gluten free and vegan modification available upon request. Dip options include traditional hummus, chipotle guacamole, salsa, honey whipped feta, and sweet beet hummus.

Signature Dishes

Caprese

$12.00

Mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato, spinach, olive oil and fig balsamic. Available in sandwich or salad.

Sweet YumYum

$12.00

Crispy tenders, roasted sweet potato, bell peppers, sweet beet hummus, sunflower seeds, fig balsamic vinegar. Available as a salad or wrap.

Okey Dokey Artichokey

$12.00

Healthy and bursting with flavor. Pesto, avocado spread, tomato, artichoke, spinach, and mayonnaise. Available in salad, flatbresd, sandwich, or wrap.

Straight Shooter

$12.00

Little bit of sweet balanced with a little but of heat. Mozzarella, red onion, jalapeño, BBQ sauce, chicken, and hot honey. Available in a salad, flatbread, sandwich, or wrap.

Off the Hook

$12.00

Think tuna salad without the tuna! Made fresh chickpea salad, avocado spread, tomato, spicy mustard, and purple cabbage. Available in a salad, wrap, or sandwich.

Small Bites

Taters Gonna Tate

$6.00

Yummy but also kinda healthy cause they are air fried tater tots with a side of ketchup

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Delicious and crispy brussels made with dates maple syrup, oil, salt and pepper. Served with your choice of sweet or chipotle aioli.

Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Beyond meat tenders (vegan) air fried and served with your choice of sauce. Ranch, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, and chipotle aioli available.

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Soft pretzel bites served with your choice of beer cheese, spicy mustard, or regular mustard.

Chips and Dip

$6.00

Tortilla chips served with your choice of chipotle guacamole, Mexican street corn dip, or salsa.

Side Salad

$2.00

Mixed greens,and cherry tomatoes served with your choice of dressing. Citrus vinaigrette, ranch, honey mustard, fig balsamic available.

Pirate Booty

$1.00

Specials

Brisket Sliders

$18.00

3 sliders served on a sweet pretzel bun topped with BBQ brisket, homemade slaw, and jalapeños. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.

Roast Beef Sammies

$14.00Out of stock

Kaiser bun, Italian roast beef, local artisan gouda cheese, dijon mustard, Au jus. Served with chips

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

A grilled cheese sandwich like no other. Made with sourdough bread and a combination or local cheeses. Build it the way you want it with onion, tomato, chicken, or other delectable options. Served with a bag of chips or side salad.

Dip me twice

$10.00

Deconstructed Mexican sweet corn dip and roasted red pepper hummus served with tri-colored tortilla chips and pita.

Extra Sauce

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Beer cheese

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Kids

Tenders & Fruit

$6.00

Beyond Meat Tenders (vegan) served with your choice of seasonal fruit or apple sauce. Choice of juice box or chocolate milk.

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Flatbread topped with marinera sauce and mozzarella cheese. Choice of juice box or chocolate milk.

Chips And Beer Cheese

$6.00

Tri-colored tortilla chips served with warm, melted cheese. Choice of juice box or chocolate milk.

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Cup of seasonal fruit.

Breakfast

Bagel

$8.00

The Skinny

$8.00

Tacochoo

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sparkling Water

La Croix - Grapefruit

$2.50

LA Croix - Lemon

$2.50

La Croix - Lime

$2.50

Pellegrino - Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$3.50

Pellegrino - Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$3.50

Pellegrino - Dark Cherry & Pomegranate

$3.50

Hot Tea & Coffee

French Press

$6.00

Voila Black Tea

$5.00

Green Tea ~ Mango

$5.00

Apple Cinnamon Herbal Tea

$5.00

Rose Diamond

$5.00

NA Beer

Pride AF

$5.50

Athletic - Light

$5.50

Athletic - Free Wave

$5.50

Hoppy Refresher

$4.25

Deep Fake

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50Out of stock

Partake - Blonde Ale

$5.50Out of stock

Wellbeing - Victory Wheat

$6.50Out of stock

Athletic - All OutStout

$5.50

Beers To Go

BA BB Maple Pancake

$7.00
Restaurant info

Frederick Social is a new kind of cafe allowing a customized experience in a relaxed, self-driven environment. The CRAFT BEVERAGE WALL is lined with high quality, beers, wines, and mixed drinks with an emphasis on LOCAL PRODUCERS. Our MENU features farm-to-table, allergy conscientious and diet friendly options that can be customized in a variety of ways, again allowing you to be the curator of your palate. Overwhelmed by too many options? Don’t panic, our team is here to guide you through the carefully curated selections guaranteed to turn you on to something new. We strive to strengthen our community and help other local businesses to flourish by sourcing as much as possible from small businesses nearby.

50 Citizen's Way, Frederick, MD 21701

