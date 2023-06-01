  • Home
Fredericks wine and dine - Food Truck 22005 Emery Rd

No reviews yet

22005 Emery Rd

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

Food

Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Perch Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00

Polish Boy

$12.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Pop

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

22005 Emery Rd, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

