Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
We have a menu that is sure to please everybody in your party! Bell & Evan's finest! Wings, Angus Steak Burger, Smoked Ribs, Seafood & Pasta Dishes. Let's not forget the Desserts!! 12 taps of always changing Micro and Craft Beers!
Location
101 E Main St, Fredericksburg, PA 17026
