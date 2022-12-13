Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

101 E Main St

Fredericksburg, PA 17026

Soda

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee Re-Fill

$0.75

Coke

$3.00

Coke 0

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

N/A Daq.

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.00

Dozen Wings

$12.00

Dozen Wings Take Out

$12.00

Boneless Wings (3/4 lb.)

$12.00

Boneless Eagle's Nest

$15.00

Dozen Eagle's Nest

$15.00

XC Wing Sauce

$1.00

50 Wings-Take Out Only

$50.00

100 Wings-Take Out Only

$100.00

Apps

5 Jumbo Smoked Wings

$10.00

10 Jumbo Smoked Wings

$18.00

Baker's Dozen Boom-Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Down By The Bay Fries

$15.00

Sampler Basket

$15.00

Crab Cake Stuffed Pretzels

$15.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Fingers & Curly Fries

$11.00

Toasted Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Loaded Twisters

$10.00

Flyin' Eagle Fries

$10.00

Screaming Eagle Fries

$10.00

Pierogies

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Battered Cheese Curds

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$7.00

Burgers

Mouthful Burger

$17.00

Flyin' Eagle Burger

$15.00

Screaming Eagle Burger

$15.00

Burger Bacon Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Hangover Burger Burger

$15.00

Maple BBQ Burger

$15.00

Sweet Carolina Bacon Burger

$15.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

Plain Jane Burger

$10.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$16.00

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Pork Taco

$16.00

Brisket Taco

$16.00

Chicken Chimi "DD" Changa

$15.00

Pork Chimi "DD" Changa

$15.00

Sandwhichs And Wraps

Dogwood Panini

$14.00

Boom-Boom Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

French Dip on Sub Roll

$14.00

FEHO Smoked Pork Panin

$14.00

Cuban Panini

$14.00

Spicy Steak Panini

$14.00

Spicy FEHO Chicken Sammy/Wrap

$14.00

FEHO Fish on Sub Roll

$13.00

Big DSM Pulled Pork

$13.00

Smoked Prime Rib Steak Sandwich on Sub Roll

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Rachael

$13.00

FEHO Steak Wrap

$13.00

Create Your Own Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Club

$13.00

Ham Wrap

$13.00

Ham Club

$13.00

Big BLT Club

$10.00

Big BLT Wrap

$10.00

Triple Grilled Cheese Club

$9.00

Seafood Platters

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)

$21.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (2)

$32.00

Jumbo Seafood Platter

$32.00

Smokey Walnut Salmon

$25.00

Broiled Shrimp & Scallops

$25.00

Lemon-Pepper Haddock

$19.00

Sweet & Salty Crusted Haddock

$19.00

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fresh Off Our Grill

Surf This Turf

$30.00

12 oz. Delmonico

$27.00

12 oz NY Strip

$27.00

8 oz. Tavern Steak

$19.00

8 oz. Marinated Chicken Breast

$16.00

Pasta

"BMR #19" Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Smoked Pork Penne

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan Penne

$17.00

BYO Alfredo Penne Pasta

$13.00

More Eats

The Fud (Mayor of F-Burg)

$24.00

Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetable Stir-Fry

$17.00

Eagle Bowl

$16.00

Chicken Thighs/Mac& Ch.

$16.00

Open Face Roast Beef

$16.00

The Fudster

$14.00

Smokehouse

Half Rack of Ribs

$20.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$32.00

Smokehouse Platter

$28.00

Smoked Thighs, Brisket & Sausage

$25.00

Smokehouse Pork Dinner

$16.00

Sam's Stuffed Meatloaf

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Thighs

$15.00

"Johnaay" Smoked Jumbo Wings

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Jerk Scallop & Shrimp

$19.00

Jerk Sirloin Steak

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$17.00

Taco Burger Tortilla Bowl

$17.00

Chef Salad

$16.00

Toasted Brussels Sprout Caesar

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Side Tossed Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Large Caesar salad

$9.00

Soups

Kids

Kids Spaghetti, Marinara & Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti & Marinara

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Battered Cheese Curds

$7.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Buttered Corn

$3.00

Cajun Reds

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Crispy Fries

$3.00

Cuke Salad

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mixed Veg

$3.00

Reg. Mac

$3.00

Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Side Caesar salad

$3.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Tossed Salad

$3.00

Smoked Mac

$3.00

Side Of Brussels

$3.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$7.00

P.B Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

N/A Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Refill

$0.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kids Cup

$2.00

N/A Daiquiri

$4.00

Odouls 6 Pack

$11.00

Odouls Bottle

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pitcher Soda

$6.25

Weekley Spec.

Cranberry Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Rosemary Pork Loin

$16.00Out of stock

Sirloin Sammy

$16.00

Say Cheeeeese +Soup

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We have a menu that is sure to please everybody in your party! Bell & Evan's finest! Wings, Angus Steak Burger, Smoked Ribs, Seafood & Pasta Dishes. Let's not forget the Desserts!! 12 taps of always changing Micro and Craft Beers!

Website

Location

101 E Main St, Fredericksburg, PA 17026

Directions

