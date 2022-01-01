Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fredo's Pizza

1604 19th Street

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Order Again

Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$16.00

sauce, oregano, thinly sliced garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

sauce, parmigiano reggiano, basil, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Peperoni Pizza

$20.00

sauce, parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella, peperoni

Pistacchio Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella, ricotta, pesto, pistachios, honey

Cheese Pizza

$21.00

heavy cream, mozzarella, taleggio, black pepper, parmigiano reggiano, honey

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

porcini mushroom sauce, mozzarella, seasonal mushrooms, aged goats gouda, truffle oiil parsley, thyme, squeeze of lemon

Spicey Pizza

$23.00

sauce, thinly sliced garlic, extrav virgin olive oil, sourdough breadcrumbs, parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella, red onions, calabrian chillis, fennel sausage

Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

anchovy croutons, dried figs, herbs, red onion, white anchovies

Chopped Salad

$16.00

gem lettuce, chickpeas, salami, fontina, pickled vegetables, red wine vinaigrette

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$28.00

rogue creamery smokey blue, mt. tam, truffle tremor, aged gouda, garrotxa, honeycomb, nuts, fruit, house made cracker

Salumi Board

$28.00

prosciutto, saucisson sec, calabrase, coppa piacentina, nduja, house pickles, mustard, house made cracker

Sourdough Flatbread

$7.00

served with extra virgin olive oil

Raw Oysters (Half)

$28.00

fresh oyster served with lime-black pepper mignonette and sambal cocktail sauce

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

pistachios, candied orange peel, sea salt, olive oil

Toasted Coconut Sorbet

$11.00

cinnamon, toasted coconut

Radio Sandwich

MINI MUFF

$10.00

PORKTINI

$10.00

VEGAN SQUASH

$10.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$9.00

FAIR Vodka

$14.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.50

Hanson of Sonoma

$14.00

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose Vodka

$18.50

DBL Ketel One Vodka

$18.50

DBL Tito's

$18.50

DBL FAIR Vodka

$18.50

DBL Hanson of Sonoma

$18.50

Gin

Condesa Gin

$14.00

Ebra Gin

$14.00

Malfy Limone

$10.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

New Amsterdam

$14.00

Tanqueray 10

$15.00

Tanqueray Dry

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$18.50

DBL New Amsterdam

$18.50

DBL Ebra Gin

$18.50

DBL Condesa Gin

$18.50

Rum

Bacardi Gold Rum

$14.00

Barton Gold

$10.00

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum

$14.00

Leblon Cachaca

$13.00

Plantation Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum

$10.00

Ron Zacapa No. 23 Rum

$15.00

Tiki Lovers Pineapple

$10.00

DBL Plantation Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum

$18.50

DBL Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum

$18.50

DBL Ron Zacapa No. 23 Rum

$18.50

DBL Bacardi Gold Rum

$18.50

Tequila

400 Conejos

$14.00

Agua Magica Mezcal

$14.00

Altos Reposado

$12.00

Banhez Mezcal Tobala

$14.00

Bozal

$14.00

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$14.00

Dos Hombres Tobala

$14.00

Doña Vega Mezcal Espadin

$14.00

Doña Vega Mezcal Tobala

$14.00

Flor del Desierto Sotol

$14.00

Fosforo Mezcal Tobala

$14.00

IBA 55

$14.00

La Tierra de Acre CENIZO

$14.00

Madre Mezcal

$14.00

Mala Idea Espadin

$14.00

Mijenta Blanco

$14.00

Mijenta Reposado

$14.00

OAX Original Arroqueno

$14.00

OAX Original Tepeztate

$14.00

OAX Original Tobala

$14.00

The Lost Exploer Mezcal Espadin

$14.00

Vida

$14.00

Yola Mezcal

$14.00

DBL Clase Azul Tequila Reposado

$18.50

DBL Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$18.50

DBL Mijenta Blanco

$18.50

DBL Mijenta Reposado

$18.50

DBL Vida

$18.50

DBL Bozal

$18.50

DBL 400 Conejos

$18.50

DBL Madre Mezcal

$18.50

DBL Fosforo Mezcal Tobala

$18.50

DBL Yola Mezcal

$18.50

DBL Agua Magica Mezcal

$18.50

DBL Flor del Desierto Sotol

$18.50

DBL OAX Original Arroqueno

$18.50

DBL OAX Original Tepeztate

$18.50

DBL OAX Original Tobala

$18.50

DBL The Lost Exploer Mezcal Espadin

$18.50

DBL IBA 55

$18.50

DBL La Tierra de Acre CENIZO

$18.50

DBL Dos Hombres Tobala

$18.50

DBL Banhez Mezcal Tobala

$18.50

DBL Mala Idea Espadin

$18.50

DBL Yola Mezcal

$18.50

DBL Doña Vega Mezcal Espadin

$18.50

DBL Doña Vega Mezcal Tobala

$18.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Blantons Gold Label

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Four Rose Bourbon Single Barrel

$14.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.50

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$18.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.50

DBL Knob Creek

$18.50

DBL Blantons Gold Label

$18.50

DBL High West Bourbon

$18.50

DBL Four Rose Bourbon Single Barrel

$18.50

Scotch

Ardbeg 10

The Glenlivet 12

The Glenlivet 15

The Glenlivet 18

Glenfiddich 12

The Macallan 12

The Macallan 15

The Macallan 18

The Balvenie Single Barrel 12

The Balvenie Single Barrel 15

The Balvenie Single Barrel 18

DBL Ardbeg 10

DBL The Glenlivet 12

DBL The Glenlivet 15

DBL The Glenlivet 18

DBL Glenfiddich 12

DBL The Macallan 12

DBL The Macallan 15

DBL The Macallan 18

DBL The Balvenie Single Barrel 12

DBL The Balvenie Single Barrel 15

DBL The Balvenie Single Barrel 18

Liqueurs/Cordials

151 Rum Don Q

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Amaricano

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Amarula Cream Liqueur

$14.00

Ancho Reyes Rojo

$14.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Cachaca

$14.00

Camomilla

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$14.00

Crème de violette

$14.00

De Kuyper Pomegranate

$14.00

Di Amore Raspberry

$14.00

Dry Vermouth

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

HQ Hypnotic

$14.00

Italicus

$14.00

Kruskovic Pear

$14.00

Lejay Cassis

$14.00

Leroux Triple Sec

$14.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Lillet Rouge

$14.00

Lo-Fi Aperitifs Gentian Amaro

$14.00

Luxardo Apricot Brandy

$14.00

Luxardo Liqueur Maraschino

$14.00

Luxardo Ma

$14.00

Mathilde Pear

$14.00

Mixta

$14.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$14.00

Pama Pomegranate

$14.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Sweat Vermouth

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

DBL Chartreuse, Yellow

$12.00

DBL St. Germain

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Luxardo Ma

$12.00

DBL Luxardo Liqueur Maraschino

$12.00

DBL Lillet Rouge

$12.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$12.00

DBL Licor 43

$12.00

DBL Ancho Reyes Verde

$12.00

DBL Ancho Reyes Rojo

$12.00

DBL Lo-Fi Aperitifs Gentian Amaro

$12.00

DBL Crème de violette

$12.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$12.00

DBL Cachaca

$12.00

DBL 151 Rum Don Q

$12.00

DBL Sweat Vermouth

$12.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Mezcal

Montelobos

$14.00

Vago Elote

$16.00

Vida

$14.00

Signatures

ONE IN A MELON

$17.00

CATALAN

$17.00

THE GOAT

$18.00

ACAPULCO GOLD

$17.00

PARDON MY FRENCH

$17.00

ARTS DISTRICT

$18.00

THE COUNCILMAN

$18.00

MAXWELL

$16.00

SO FRESH AND SO GREEN

$18.00

88 MILES PER HOUR

$18.00

NOPALJITO

$17.00

FORBIDDEN FRUIT

$20.00

VENUS

$20.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU COCONUT TRUFFLE MARTINI

$20.00

ONE IN A MELON (Copy)

$18.00

Classic

Airmail

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bee ́s Knees

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Clover Club

$15.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bottled

Pacifico

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Lost Coast Tangerine

$9.00

Canned

Phantom Bride IPA

$8.00

Red

Bottle Only Faustino | Gran Reserva Rioja 2010

$180.00

Bottle Only Pago De Los Capellanes Ribera Del Duero 2018

$130.00

Bottle Only Rioja Montecillo Gran Reserva 2010

$120.00

Bottle Rioja SigloTempranillo

$55.00

Bottle Seleccion De Fincas 2019 Ribera Del Duero

$60.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Merlot

$14.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Rioja Siglo Tempranillo

$55.00

GLS Rivera del Duero

$14.00

GLS Seleccion De Fincas 2019 Ribera Del Duero

$13.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Merlot

$60.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Rivera del Duero

$60.00

White

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Sauvinon Blanc

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$52.00

BTL Sauvinon Blanc

$52.00

Rose

GLS Rose

$15.00

BTL Rose

$60.00

Sparkling

GLS Cooks Brut Champagne California

$12.00

GLS Moet Chandon

$7.00

GLS Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Veuve Clicquot

$7.00

BTL Prosecco

$37.00

BTL Moet Chandon

$37.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$37.00

NA Bevs

Natural Spring Water

$5.00

Sparkling Spring Water

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tepache

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1604 19th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Directions

