Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Fred's Market - Lakeland

review star

No reviews yet

2120 Harden Blvd.

Lakeland, FL 33803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

READY FREDDY FAMILY PACK


READY FREDDY FAMILY PACKS

READY FREDDY FAMILY PACK

$49.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2120 Harden Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33803

Directions

Gallery
Fred's Market Lakeland image
Fred's Market Lakeland image
Fred's Market Lakeland image
Fred's Market Lakeland image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Thyme
orange star4.6 • 155
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Fred's Market Plant City
orange starNo Reviews
1401 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Plant City, FL 33563
View restaurantnext
Fred's Market - Riverview
orange starNo Reviews
6501 US Highway 301 S Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
The Wooden Spoon Diner
orange star4.4 • 994
865 Lithia Pinecrest Roadd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
2020 W. Brandon Blvd. st.105 Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakeland

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
orange star4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
orange star4.6 • 1,717
1318 Town Center Dr Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,681
5125 S FLORIDA AVE LAKELAND, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeland
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston