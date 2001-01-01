- Home
Fred's Mexican Cafe Huntington Beach 300 Pacific Coast Hwy #201
No reviews yet
300 Pacific Coast Hwy #201
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Food
Appetizers
Chingaderas
3 chingaderas stuffed with chicken, beans, rice, cheese and secret seasonings. Breaded with panko bread crumbs topped with Acapulco crema and salsa fresca. Served with hose made slaw
Rolled Tacos
Chicken in corn tortillas topped with cilantro, queso fresco, salsa fresca, Acapulco crema on a bed of guacamole
Nachos
Thick pressed chips topped with black beans, hand grated cheeses, tomato, cilantro, jalapenos and queso fresca. Add chicken, steak or carnitas for $4
Ceviche
Tender pieces of white fish (swai) and shrimp marinated in fresh citrus juices, salsa fresca and serrano chilies topped with avocado
Calamari Strips
Crispy and lightly fried served with lemon, chipotle aioli and topped with queso fresco served with house made slaw
Quesadilla
Chicken, hand grated cheeses, and house made slaw sprinkled with cilantro fresco served with house made slaw. Sub shrimp or steak for $3
Cup of Soup
Tortilla soup made with house made broth, chicken, roasted corn, black beans, sliced avocado and topped with cheese and blue corn tortilla strips
Bowl of Soup
Tortilla soup made with house made broth, chicken, roasted corn, black beans, sliced avocado and topped with cheese and blue corn tortilla strips
Guac & Chips
Fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, chilies, lime and topped with queso fresco
Queso Dip
Melted pepper jack cheese and spices with salsa fresca
Dip Duo
Get both our home made guacamole -Fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, chilies, lime and topped with queso fresco And our cheesy queso dip - Melted pepper jack cheese and spices with salsa fresca
Burgers
The Fred
Your choice 1/2 pound Angus beef or chicken breast - American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun Make it a double for $5 Top with carnitas for $2
Saint Guacamole
Your choice 1/2 pound Angus beef or chicken breast - American cheese, guacamole, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun Make it a double for $5
Burritos
Chicken Burrito
Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our house ranchero and cilantro fresco.
Carnitas Burrito
Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our housemade suiza and cilantro fresco.
Carne Asada Burrito
Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our house ranchero and cilantro fresco.
Shrimp Burrito
Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our housemade suiza and cilantro fresco.
Surf & Turf Burrito
Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our housemade suiza and cilantro fresco.
California Burrito
Grilled steak with papas fritas, mixed cheeses, salsa fresca and guacamole with a side of slaw. Pick it up and eat it.....no sauce.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Two stone ground corn tortillas, hand grated cheeses, our house ranchero and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans
Carnitas Enchiladas
Two stone ground corn tortillas, braised pork, hand grated cheeses, our house suiza and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans
Chicken Enchiladas
Two stone ground corn tortillas, shredded chicken hand grated cheeses, our house ranchero and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two stone ground corn tortillas, tender shrimp hand grated cheeses, our house suiza and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans
A La Carte Cheese Enchilada
A La Carte Chicken Enchilada
A La Carte Shrimp Enchilada
A La Carte Steak Enchilada
A La Carte Carnitas Enchilada
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Carne Asada Fajitas
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Surf & Turf Fajitas
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Chix Fajitas for 2
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Steak Fajitas for 2
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Surf/Turf Fajitas for 2
Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Kids
Kids Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried Bean & cheese. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.
Chicken Strips
Tender chicken strips served with fries. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.
Grilled Cheese
Lightly toasted buns with ultra melty cheeses, served with fries. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with grated, melted cheeses served with rice and refried beans. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.
Kids Steak Tacos
Kids Chicken Taco
Kids Cheesy Fries
Salads
Chicken Taco Salad
Fresh Romaine, black beans, fire roasted corn, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese, tortilla strips and with cilantro vinaigrette, comes in a large taco shell.
Surf City Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, fire roasted corn, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar
Fresh Romaine, grilled chicken breast, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco & Fred's Caesar dressing.
Calamari Salad
Spring mix, fire roasted corn, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese Tossed with crispy seasoned calamari strips in cilantro vinaigrette.
Bikini Surf City Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, fire roasted corn, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro vinaigrette.
Bikini Caesar
Fresh Romaine, grilled chicken breast, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco & Fred's Caesar dressing.
Bikini Calamari Salad
Fresh Romaine, grilled chicken breast, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco & Fred's Caesar dressing.
Specialties
The Wedge
Chicken taco and cheese enchilada with rice and black beans.
Trestles
Carne asada taco and rolled tacos with rice and black beans.
North Shore
Calamari taco and shrimp enchilada served with rice & black beans.
La Bufadora
Shrimp taco and cheese enchilada served with rice & black beans.
Classic Carnitas
Tender braised and shredded pork with guacamole and served with rice, black beans and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Diablo
Tender shrimp sauteed with red onions and tomatoes in a spicy chipotle cream sauce served with rice, black beans and flour tortillas.
Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
Tender pork, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled steak, grated cheese, lettuce, cilantro, acapulco crema and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Chicken Tacos
Chicken breast, grated cheese, lettuce, tomatillo and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Swordfish Tacos
Blackened swordfish, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and pineapple pico. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Calamari Tacos
Crispy calamari strips, grated cheeses, cabbage, salsa fresca and chipotle aloe. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer battered Alaskan Cod, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo, salsa fresca on corn tortillas. served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and pineapple pico. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled Mahi Mahi, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.
Salmon Tacos
Blackened fresh salmon, grated cheeses, cabbage,tomatillo and pineapple pico. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.