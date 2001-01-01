Main picView gallery

Fred's Mexican Cafe Huntington Beach 300 Pacific Coast Hwy #201

review star

No reviews yet

300 Pacific Coast Hwy #201

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Chingaderas

Chingaderas

$12.95

3 chingaderas stuffed with chicken, beans, rice, cheese and secret seasonings. Breaded with panko bread crumbs topped with Acapulco crema and salsa fresca. Served with hose made slaw

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$13.45

Chicken in corn tortillas topped with cilantro, queso fresco, salsa fresca, Acapulco crema on a bed of guacamole

Nachos

Nachos

$15.45

Thick pressed chips topped with black beans, hand grated cheeses, tomato, cilantro, jalapenos and queso fresca. Add chicken, steak or carnitas for $4

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.45

Tender pieces of white fish (swai) and shrimp marinated in fresh citrus juices, salsa fresca and serrano chilies topped with avocado

Calamari Strips

Calamari Strips

$15.45

Crispy and lightly fried served with lemon, chipotle aioli and topped with queso fresco served with house made slaw

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Chicken, hand grated cheeses, and house made slaw sprinkled with cilantro fresco served with house made slaw. Sub shrimp or steak for $3

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$6.95

Tortilla soup made with house made broth, chicken, roasted corn, black beans, sliced avocado and topped with cheese and blue corn tortilla strips

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$10.95

Tortilla soup made with house made broth, chicken, roasted corn, black beans, sliced avocado and topped with cheese and blue corn tortilla strips

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$12.95

Fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, chilies, lime and topped with queso fresco

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$10.95

Melted pepper jack cheese and spices with salsa fresca

Dip Duo

Dip Duo

$18.95

Get both our home made guacamole -Fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, chilies, lime and topped with queso fresco And our cheesy queso dip - Melted pepper jack cheese and spices with salsa fresca

Burgers

The Fred

The Fred

$16.45

Your choice 1/2 pound Angus beef or chicken breast - American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun Make it a double for $5 Top with carnitas for $2

Saint Guacamole

Saint Guacamole

$16.95

Your choice 1/2 pound Angus beef or chicken breast - American cheese, guacamole, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun Make it a double for $5

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$17.45

Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our house ranchero and cilantro fresco.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$16.95

Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our housemade suiza and cilantro fresco.

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$18.45

Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our house ranchero and cilantro fresco.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$18.45

Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our housemade suiza and cilantro fresco.

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.45

Fred's burritos weigh over one pound with mixed cheeses, cabbage, black beans, rice, salsa fresca and topped with our housemade suiza and cilantro fresco.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$19.45

Grilled steak with papas fritas, mixed cheeses, salsa fresca and guacamole with a side of slaw. Pick it up and eat it.....no sauce.

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$8.95

Crispy, cinnamon & sweet.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.95

Two stone ground corn tortillas, hand grated cheeses, our house ranchero and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans

Carnitas Enchiladas

Carnitas Enchiladas

$16.95

Two stone ground corn tortillas, braised pork, hand grated cheeses, our house suiza and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.95

Two stone ground corn tortillas, shredded chicken hand grated cheeses, our house ranchero and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.95

Two stone ground corn tortillas, tender shrimp hand grated cheeses, our house suiza and cilantro fresco. Served with our house made rice and black beans

A La Carte Cheese Enchilada

$5.00

A La Carte Chicken Enchilada

$5.50

A La Carte Shrimp Enchilada

$6.00

A La Carte Steak Enchilada

$6.00

A La Carte Carnitas Enchilada

$5.50

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.45

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Carne Asada Fajitas

Carne Asada Fajitas

$20.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Surf & Turf Fajitas

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$21.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$21.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$18.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$21.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Chix Fajitas for 2

Chix Fajitas for 2

$28.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$28.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas for 2

Steak Fajitas for 2

$28.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Surf/Turf Fajitas for 2

Surf/Turf Fajitas for 2

$28.95

Fajitas are served on a fiery skillet with sizzling peppers, onions and mushrooms along with rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Kids

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with refried Bean & cheese. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Tender chicken strips served with fries. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Lightly toasted buns with ultra melty cheeses, served with fries. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with grated, melted cheeses served with rice and refried beans. Comes with choice of soft drink or milk.

Kids Steak Tacos

$9.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$9.00

Kids Cheesy Fries

$9.00

Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$16.95

Fresh Romaine, black beans, fire roasted corn, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese, tortilla strips and with cilantro vinaigrette, comes in a large taco shell.

Surf City Salad

Surf City Salad

$16.95

Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, fire roasted corn, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.95

Fresh Romaine, grilled chicken breast, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco & Fred's Caesar dressing.

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$17.45

Spring mix, fire roasted corn, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese Tossed with crispy seasoned calamari strips in cilantro vinaigrette.

Bikini Surf City Salad

Bikini Surf City Salad

$13.95

Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, fire roasted corn, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro vinaigrette.

Bikini Caesar

Bikini Caesar

$13.95

Fresh Romaine, grilled chicken breast, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco & Fred's Caesar dressing.

Bikini Calamari Salad

Bikini Calamari Salad

$13.95

Fresh Romaine, grilled chicken breast, blue corn tortilla strips, queso fresco & Fred's Caesar dressing.

Specialties

The Wedge

The Wedge

$17.45

Chicken taco and cheese enchilada with rice and black beans.

Trestles

Trestles

$17.95

Carne asada taco and rolled tacos with rice and black beans.

North Shore

North Shore

$17.95

Calamari taco and shrimp enchilada served with rice & black beans.

La Bufadora

La Bufadora

$17.95

Shrimp taco and cheese enchilada served with rice & black beans.

Classic Carnitas

Classic Carnitas

$18.45

Tender braised and shredded pork with guacamole and served with rice, black beans and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Diablo

Shrimp Diablo

$19.45

Tender shrimp sauteed with red onions and tomatoes in a spicy chipotle cream sauce served with rice, black beans and flour tortillas.

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$16.95

Tender pork, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.45

Grilled steak, grated cheese, lettuce, cilantro, acapulco crema and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$17.45

Chicken breast, grated cheese, lettuce, tomatillo and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Swordfish Tacos

Swordfish Tacos

$18.45

Blackened swordfish, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and pineapple pico. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Calamari Tacos

Calamari Tacos

$16.95

Crispy calamari strips, grated cheeses, cabbage, salsa fresca and chipotle aloe. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.45

Beer battered Alaskan Cod, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo, salsa fresca on corn tortillas. served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$18.45

Shrimp, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and pineapple pico. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.45

Grilled Mahi Mahi, grated cheeses, cabbage, tomatillo and salsa fresca. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$18.45

Blackened fresh salmon, grated cheeses, cabbage,tomatillo and pineapple pico. we use freshly made flour tortillas for our tacos served with our house made rice & black beans topped with queso fresco.

Ala Carte Baja

$8.00

Ala Carte Calamari Taco

$8.00

Ala Carte Carnitas Taco

$6.00

Ala Carte Chicken Taco

$6.00

Ala Carte Mahi Taco

$8.00

Ala Carte Salmon Taco

$8.00

Ala Carte Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Ala Carte Steak Taco

$7.00

Ala Carte Surf & Turf Taco

$8.00

Ala Carte Swordfish Taco

$8.00

Dogs

Small Dog Chicken

Small Dog Chicken

$6.00

Small portion of grilled chicken with kibble.

Large Dog Chicken

Large Dog Chicken

$7.00

Large portion of grilled chicken with kibble.

Small Dog Beef

Small Dog Beef

$6.00

Small portion of Beef with kibble.

Large Dog Beef

Large Dog Beef

$7.00

Large portion of Beef with kibble.

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Carnitas

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.00
Side Chipotle Salsa

Side Chipotle Salsa

Side Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Side Fajita Veggies

$3.75
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Grilled Onions

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$3.50
Side Habanero Salsa

Side Habanero Salsa

Side House Salsa

Side House Salsa

Side Mahi

$7.50

Side Mixed Cheese

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$1.95

Side Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side Queso Sauce

$4.50

Side Rice

$4.00
Side Rice & Beans