The Free Juice Juice Bar -Shore Drive

No reviews yet

4015 Shore Drive

Eagle Creek, IN 46254

Order Again

Popular Items

20oz Peanut Butter Crunch
16oz Very Berry Blend
16oz Peanut Butter Crunch

Juice

Lemon Skunk

$7.99

Spring Water, lemon, key lime, agave, cayenne pepper 146 cal

Watermelon Headrush

$7.50

Watermelon, key lime 136 cal

The Detox

$7.99

Green apples, cucumber, romaine lettuce, kale, spinach, parsley, key lime 210 cal

OG Ginger Kush

$7.99

Green apples, kale, spring water, ginger, key lime 157 cal

Agent Orange

$7.99

Orange, carrot, mango, turmeric 222 cal

Pineapple Express

$7.99

Pineapple, mango 247 cal

The Reggie (Miller)

$7.99

Apple, lemon, ginger 233 cal

Green Goddess

$7.99

Green apple, cucumber, honey dew, mint 184 cal

Smoothie

16oz Very Berry Blend

$6.50

Apple juice, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries 207.5 cal

16oz Island Breeze

$6.50

Pineapple juice, frozen pineapple, frozen mango 280 cal

16oz Lean Green

$6.50

Non-dairy milk, banana, kale, spinach, agave 350 cal

16oz Bahama Mama

$6.50

Orange juice, frozen strawberries, frozen mango 196 cal

16oz Piña Colada

$6.50

Coconut milk, banana, cream of coconut, frozen pineapple 275 cal

16oz Strawberry Dreamboat

$6.50

Non-dairy milk, banana, strawberries 180 cal

20oz Very Berry Blend

$7.50

20oz Island Breeze

$7.50

20oz Lean Green

$7.50

20oz Bahama Mama

$7.50

20oz Piña Colada

$7.50

20oz Strawberry Dreamboat

$7.50

Protein Shake

16oz Oatmeal Cream Pie

$8.50

Non-dairy milk, banana, frozen strawberries, protein 320 cal

16oz Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.50

Non-dairy milk, banana, dates, agave, almond butter, protein 490 cal

16oz Peanut Butter Crunch

$8.50

Non-dairy milk, banana, dates, agave, peanut butter, protein 515 cal

16oz Regular Protein Shake

$8.50

Non-dairy milk, banana, protein 250 cal whey, 290 pbp

20oz Oatmeal Cream Pie

$8.99

20oz Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.99

20oz Peanut Butter Crunch

$8.99

20oz Regular Protein Shake

$8.99

Wellness Shot

Rose Gold

$4.00

Orange, turmeric

Gingeraide

$4.00

Ginger, lemon, key lime

Juice Cleanse

1 Day Bottle Cleanse

$22.00+

3, 6, or 9 bottles

3 Day Bottle Cleanse

$65.00+

9, 18, 27 bottles

Add-Ons

Peanut or Almond Butter

Ginger

$1.00

Turmeric

$1.00

Protein Scoop

$2.50

Pre-Workout

$3.00

Post-Workout

$3.00

Frozen Strawberries

$1.50

Frozen Pineapple

$1.50

Frozen Mango

$1.50

Berry Mix

$1.50

Greens (Kale & Spinach)

$0.50

Maca Powder

$0.75

Cacao Powder

$0.75

Nut Butters

$0.50

Sea Moss Scoop

$1.50

Water Bottle

Water

$1.00

Flex Nutrition

Sugar Free Meatballs

$9.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$9.99

Spanish Lemon Tilapia

$9.99

Protein Snacks

Protein Bar

$2.25

Protein Bar: 21 grams of protein per serving

Pre made Protein Shake 11.5 fl oz

$4.99

Pre made Protein Shake in a bottle. 30g of protein per serving

Sea Moss Jars

16oz Sea Moss Gold

$15.00

32oz Sea Moss Gold

$35.00

16oz Sea Moss Mega Mix

$20.00

32oz Sea Moss Mega Mix

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Juice & smoothie bar

4015 Shore Drive, Eagle Creek, IN 46254

