Freebyrd Chicken Philadelphia

Food

The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich

The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

buttermilk brined fried chicken or grilled chicken, freebyrd sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll

Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

buttermilk brined fried chicken or grilled chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll

Carolina Classic Chicken Sandwich

Carolina Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

buttermilk brined fried chicken, duke’s mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a soft roll

Nash-Vegas Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nash-Vegas Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Buttermilk brine fried or grill chicken, honey hot sauce, beer mustard braised onions, coleslaw, on a soft roll

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buttermilk fried chicken or grilled chicken, sriracha mayo, jalapeño bacon, pickles , lettuce, tomato on a soft roll

Freebyrd Wings

Freebyrd Wings

$9.99+

jumbo wings with your choice of honey hot | moonshine bbq | alabama white bbq | or sweet and smoky dry rub

Chick-In-A-Box

$11.99

skip the bread, buttermilk brined fried chicken strips, coleslaw, alabama white bbq and appalachian moonshine bbq sauces

Little Chicks

Little Chicks

$9.99

2 mini fried chicken sandwiches with homemade pickles

Curly Fry Haystack

Curly Fry Haystack

$7.99

take our seasoned curly fries and load ‘em up with jalapeño beer cheese, buttermilk brine fried or grilled chicken, braised onions, and bacon

Farmhouse Fried Pickles

Farmhouse Fried Pickles

$5.99

crispy breaded fried pickle chips with alabama white bbq for dipping

Farmstand Chopped Salad

$10.99

Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, shredded cheese, bacon, buttermilk brined fried chicken or grilled chicken, choice of ranch, blue cheese or italian

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg, romaine, cabbage, carrots, crunchy chow mien noodles, green onions, mandarin orange slices, buttermilk brined fried chicken or grilled chicken, ginger soy dressing

Extra Sauce

$0.50

$5 Slider

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Seasoned Curly Fries

Seasoned Curly Fries

$3.99
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Kettle Chips

$2.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Water Cup

$1.00

Catering menu

Catering 30 Tenders

$45.00Out of stock

Catering 12 Little Chicks

$40.00Out of stock

Huge Curly Fry Haystack

$25.00Out of stock

Half Pan Curly Fry

$15.00Out of stock

Half Pan Onion Ring

$17.00Out of stock

Caterng Kettle Chip

$9.00Out of stock

Catering Side Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Coleslaw Half Pan

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea Gallon

$12.00Out of stock

50 Wings

$55.00Out of stock

25 Wings

$30.00Out of stock

BAR

$8 Cocktail

$8.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

$3 Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring a classic beer line up, wine, and signature cocktails on tap, it’s a perfect place to unwind with a drink and some Damn Good Chicken! Come see us across form the liberty bell and independence hall.

Location

111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

