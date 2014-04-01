Restaurant header imageView gallery

Freebyrd Chicken Stratford

review star

No reviews yet

2 White Horse PIke Road

Stratford, NJ 08084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(#1) Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich Combo
(#8) 6 Piece Chick in a Box Combo
(#1) Freebyrd Sandwich

Combo Meal

(#1) Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich Combo

(#1) Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.89

crispy buttermilk chicken, pickles, Freebyrd sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#2) Moonshine Chicken Sandwich Combo

(#2) Moonshine Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.59

crispy buttermilk chicken, bacon, pickles, coleslaw, moonshine BBQ with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#3) Spicy Chicken Sandwhich Combo

(#3) Spicy Chicken Sandwhich Combo

$11.89

crispy buttermilk chicken, sriracha mayo, jalapeño bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#4) Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo

(#4) Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.49

crispy buttermilk chicken, lettuce, tomato, duke's mayo with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#5) Grilled Freebyrd Sandwich Combo

(#5) Grilled Freebyrd Sandwich Combo

$10.89

grilled chicken, pickles, Freebyrd sauce with seasoned fries and medium soft drink

(#6) Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

(#6) Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.89

grilled chicken, sriracha mayo, jalapeño bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#7) 4 Piece Chick in a Box Combo

$10.79

hand battered crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#8) 6 Piece Chick in a Box Combo

$11.89

hand battered crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#9) 4 Piece Hot Chick in a Box Combo

$10.49

hand battered spicy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

(#10) 6 Piece Hot Chick in a Box Combo

$11.89

hand battered spicy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink

Sandwich (solo)

(#1) Freebyrd Sandwich

$6.79

crispy buttermilk chicken, pickles, Freebyrd sauce

(#2) Moonshine Sandwich

$7.79

crispy buttermilk chicken, bacon, pickles, coleslaw, moonshine BBQ

(#3) Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.79

crispy buttermilk chicken, sriracha mayo, jalapeño bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato

(#4) Classic Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

crispy buttermilk chicken, lettuce, tomato, duke's mayo

(#5) Grilled Freebyrd

$6.79

grilled chicken, pickles, Freebyrd sauce

(#6) Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.79

grilled chicken, sriracha mayo, jalapeño bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Chick in a box (Solo)

(#7) 4 Piece Chick in a Box

$6.79

hand battered crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

(#8) 6 Piece Chick in a Box

$7.99

hand battered crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

(#9) 4 Piece Hot Chick in a Box

$6.99

hand battered spicy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

(#10) 6 Piece Hot Chick in a Box

$8.29

hand battered spicy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

6 Piece Seasoned Wings

$12.99

12 Piece Seasoned Wings

$24.99

Kiddo's

Lil Chick sandwich

$4.99

2 Piece Crispy Chicken Tenders

$4.99

2 Piece Grilled Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Salad

Farmstand Chopped Salad

Farmstand Chopped Salad

$8.99

iceberg, romaine, carrot, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, shredded cheese, bacon, grilled chicken

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$8.99

iceberg, romaine, cabbage, carrot, crunchy chow main noodles, green onions, mandarin orange slices, grilled chicken, with ginger soy dressing

Side salad

$3.49

Side

Seasoned Curly Fries

$2.89

Coleslaw

$1.99

Side salad

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.69

Extra Sauce

Freebyrd Sauce

$0.50

Moonshine BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Freebyrd Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Siriracha Mayo

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Ketchup

Sweets

Cookie

$2.49

Brownie

$2.99

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.99

Ice Cream Sandwich (Copy)

$1.99

Drinks and Shakes

Medium Soft Drink

$2.59

Large Soft Drink

$2.99

Large Soda

$2.99

Bottles

$2.29

Shakes

$4.99

Freebyrd Sampler

Sampler Box

$25.00

Fundraiser

Fundraiser

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Built for speed and convenience the New Jersey spot features a Drive thru, Walk up ordering, a Dedicated Online Ordering drive thru lane, and Online Delivery! Get your chicken quick and have more time to enjoy it.

Location

2 White Horse PIke Road, Stratford, NJ 08084

Directions

Gallery
Freebyrd Chicken image
Freebyrd Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tejas Grill
orange star4.1 • 14
222 S White Horse Pike Stratford, NJ 08084
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Hound
orange star5.0 • 18
600 N White Horse Pike Somerdale, NJ 08083
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 266
519 N Warwick Rd Somerdale, NJ 08083
View restaurantnext
Laughing Fox - 510 S White Horse Pike
orange starNo Reviews
510 S White Horse Pike Magnolia, NJ 08049
View restaurantnext
Harper's Pub
orange star4.5 • 591
1 Gibbsboro Rd Clementon, NJ 08021
View restaurantnext
Coriander Indian Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd. Voorhees, NJ 08043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stratford

Tejas Grill
orange star4.1 • 14
222 S White Horse Pike Stratford, NJ 08084
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stratford
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston