Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

103 Reviews

$

123 East Spring Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Popular Items

Life Salad
Harvest Chicken Salad
Rosemary Breakfast Sammich

Breakfast

Rosemary Breakfast Sammich

$10.00

Housemade Rosemary-Lemon Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Provolone Cheese, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Fresh Baked Croissant Bun

Avocado + Lox Toast

$9.00

Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Dill, Radish, 7-Grain Bread; add Poached Egg $1.25

Bacon Quiche + Salad

$11.00

Bacon, Scallion, Cheddar Quiche, Served with a Small Chopped Salad

Breakfast Burrito 10 Minutes

$9.00

**THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MODIFIED** Chorizo, Provolone, Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Onion and Peppers served with Tomatillo Sauce

French Toast W Orange Creme Anglaise

$8.00Out of stock

Bowls + Salads

Blueberry Chia Bowl

$9.00

Greek Yogurt, Blueberry Chia Pudding, Apricot Jam, Stewed Blueberries, Housemade Granola

Dark Green Chop

$12.00

Hearty Kale and Brussels Mix, Crispy Onions, Bacon, Feta, Apple, Dilly Beans, Lemon Vinaigrette

Life Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, dried berries, blue cheese, toasted rosemary pecans, herb-mustard vinaigrette

Sweet Potato Hash

$11.00

Sweet Potato, Corn, Roasted Pablanos and Jalapenos, Cilantro, Tomatillo Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Poached Egg, Corn Chips

Sandwiches

Don't Judge Me

$9.00

Roasted Chicken, French Onion Aioli, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Crumbled Potato Chips, Arugula, Sourdough Bread; named in honor of Judge Paul Herbert, founder of CATCH Court

Grilled Three Cheese

$8.50

Cheddar, Goat, Swiss with Housemade Habanero-Apricot Jam, Sourdough

Harvest Chicken Salad

$8.50

Housemade Chicken Salad with Grilled Chicken, Pecans, Chimichurri Sauce, Apple, Dried Cranberries, Spring Mix served on a Housemade Croissant

Monte Cristo

$9.00

Hand Carved Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Strawberry Jam, Sourdough

Sides

Chips

$1.75

SD Chopped Salad

$4.00

SD Candied Bacon (2 Slices)

$3.00

SD Rosemary Sausage

$4.00

SD Roasted Chicken (judge me chicken)

$4.00

SD Baked Chicken

$4.00

SD Harvest Chicken

$7.00

scoop of our housemade harvest chicken salad on a bed of lettuce

SD Sourghdough Toast

$1.50

SD Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

SD 7 Grain Toast

$2.00Out of stock

Poached Egg

$1.25

Croissant Bun

$3.00

Quiche

$7.00

Side Of Avocado Spread

$1.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Liquid Death

$2.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Spritz Tea

$3.00

Ginger Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Drinks (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

Iced Coffee (PICK UP ONLY)

$3.50

Well-balanced Medium Roast cold brew, 16oz

Latte (PICK UP ONLY)

$3.25+

Espresso and steamed whole milk

House Coffee (Armandos Blend) (PICK UP ONLY)

$2.50+

Well-balanced Medium Roast; creamer + sugar available upon pick up

House Coffee (Decaf) (PICK UP ONLY)

$2.50+

Well-balanced Medium Roast; creamer and sugar available upon pick up

Americano (PICK UP ONLY)

$3.25+

Espresso with hot water

Caramel Macchiato (PICK UP ONLY)

$3.50+

Espresso, vanilla syrup with steamed whole milk

Cappuccino (PICK UP ONLY)

$3.25+

Espresso with steamed and foamed whole milk

Mocha Latte (PICK UP ONLY)

$3.50+

Espresso, gourmet chocolate with steamed whole milk

Chai Latte (PICK UP ONLY)

$3.50+

Chai Tea with steamed whole milk

Dirty Chai Latte (PICK UP ONLY)

$4.25+

Espresso, Chai Tea with steamed whole milk

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

123 East Spring Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery image

