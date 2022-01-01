Restaurant header imageView gallery

Freedom's Secret Ingredient

1651 loop 332 ste 104

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Order Again

Food

3 Beef Fajita tacos

$13.00

3 Beef Fajita taco’s:your choice of flour or corn tortillas with romaine,T.G.S, and drizzled with our cilantro ranch. Served with a side of TGS and tortilla chips

3 grilled chicken tacos

$12.00

3 Grilled Chicken tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas: Romaine,TGS and drizzled with our cilantro ranch.Served with a side of TGS and tortilla chips

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese,cheese and more cheese baked in between 2 buttered flour tortillas.served with a side of TGS and tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken and ooey gooey cheese baked in between 2 flour tortillas served with a side of our TGS and tortilla chips

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled and marinated steak encased in yummy cheese and baked in between 2 flour tortillas. Served with a side of TGS and tortilla chips

Frenny Pie

$10.00

Our yummy frito pie with traditional frito chips covered with our 2 time award winning chili and shredded cheese to top all the goodness

SonShine salad veg

$11.00

Crisp romaine topped with our TGS(black beans,corn,bell peppers ,purple onion,avocado,tomatoes,jalapeños etc )aside of smoked almonds and with your choice of our house made cilantro ranch or vinaigrette

SonShine Salad Chicken

$13.00

Crisp romaine with our TGS(black beans,corn,avocado,bell peppers,purple onion etc) on top ,served with smoked almonds on the side and your choice of our cilantro ranch or vinaigrette dressing

SonShine Salad Steak

$15.00

Crisp romaine and tender marinated steak covered with our TGS( black beans,corn,avocado,bell pepper’s,tomato,jalapeños etc) and served with a side of smoked almonds and our cilantro ranch or vinaigrette

Dawg

$7.00

Classic grilled 1/4 lb all beef dog nestled in between a toasted hoagie roll. Ketchup or mustard on request served with your side of chips

Sandy Dawg

$9.00

Grilled all beef 1/4 lb dog ,nestled in between a toasted hoagie and topped with our 2 time award chili and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of chips

Fancy Dawg

$9.00

Grilled 1/4 all beef dog nestled between a toasted hoagie and covered with our TGS( black beans,corn,avocado,bell peppers,purple onion etc) and drizzled with our cilantro ranch. Served with your choice of chips

Fried Green Maters'

$8.00

Fried green maters,nuff said! Green tomatoes battered in our yummy goodness and fried to perfection,served with a side of our cilantro ranch

Beef and Potato Empanadas

$11.00

3 of our ground beef and potato mixture encased and fried in a yummy pastry do hand served th a side of our cilantro ranch

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Our version of Mexican Street Corn and ohhh so yummy! In a cup for easy eating is layers of a mixture of grilled corn; cotija cheese, TGS and our cilantro ranch and tajin with a wedge of lime

TGS and Tortilla Chips

$7.00

TGS….it’s sooo good we put it on like everything, that’s why it’s called “the good stuff”! A mixture of black beans, corn,avocado, bell peppers, purple onion,tomatoes etc served with tortilla chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Kids 5 pc Chicken nugget

$7.00

5 pc chicken nuggets, chips and a fruit

Caramel Apple Empanadas

$10.00

3 of our delicious caramel Apple empanada’s drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Chips and Queso

$9.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Nacho Veg

$10.00

Nacho w/Steak

$14.00

Nacho w/Chicken

$13.00

Jalepenos

$0.75

Add Queso

$1.00

Add side TGS w/Queso

$3.75

Pick up Catering

Travis

$13.50

Misc

Soup

$8.75

Shirt’s

FSI Shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Secret Ingredient Is always LOVE! We appreciate the support❤️Blessings from our family to yours

1651 loop 332 ste 104, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

