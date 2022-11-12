Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
American

FREEHOLD Brooklyn

699 Reviews

$$

45 S 3rd St

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hotel without hotel rooms.

Location

45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

Gallery
Freehold - Brooklyn image
Freehold - Brooklyn image
Freehold - Brooklyn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
El Castillo de Jagua 2 - 521 Grand Street
orange starNo Reviews
521 Grand Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
HITW Williamsburg - HITW Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 152
292 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 1,885
271 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Gertie
orange star4.4 • 863
58 Marcy Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Maison Premiere - 298 Bedford ave.
orange star4.2 • 2,017
298 Bedford ave. Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Caracas Arepa Bar - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 2,283
291 Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Maison Premiere - 298 Bedford ave.
orange star4.2 • 2,017
298 Bedford ave. Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Randolph Beer - WBURG
orange star4.4 • 1,919
104 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Bushwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Park Slope
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
DUMBO
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston