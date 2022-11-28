A map showing the location of Freestones City GrillView gallery

Freestones City Grill

review star

No reviews yet

41 William St

New Bedford, MA 02740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 William St, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Carmines at Candleworks
orange starNo Reviews
72 North Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Fathoms Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
255 Popes Island New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Rose Alley Ale House
orange star4.4 • 2,184
94 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Union Flats Seafood Company - 37 Union St
orange starNo Reviews
37 Union St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Bedford

Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Rose Alley Ale House
orange star4.4 • 2,184
94 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,013
218 COGGESHALL STREET New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Bedford
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston