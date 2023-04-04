Main picView gallery

Freestones City Grill

41 William St

New Bedford, MA 02740

Starters

Syrian Nachos

Syrian Nachos

$14.99

Crispy seasoned pita bread wedges topped with white cheddar cheese served with sour cream and our own red sauce.

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips with our house queso and blend of cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapeños served with sour cream.

Stuffed Quahog

$5.99

A Portuguese style stuffing with fresh clams, chouriço and more, served with fresh lemon.

Portuguese Calamari

Portuguese Calamari

$16.99

Calamari with ground chouriço, roasted reds and sautéed onions tossed in our house New Beige sauce, our own flavorful spin on a Mozambique sauce …a Freestones original and favorite

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Mushroom caps stuffed with an herbed seafood stuffing served with garlic butter and fresh lemon, topped with shaved parmesan.

Portuguese Style Littlenecks

Portuguese Style Littlenecks

$15.99

Local littlenecks tossed in our house New Beige sauce, topped with banana peppers and fresh parsley, served with crusty bread for dipping.

Syrian Spiced Ahi Tuna

$16.99

Crusted sashimi grade yellowfin tuna on crispy Syrian bread with fresh cucumber, avocado, pickled red onions, scallions and our Thai dressing.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.99

Fried Brussels sprouts, tossed with candied pork belly, cognac glaze and crumbled goat cheese.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Baked artichoke hearts and spinach mixed with a blend of cheeses, served with corn tortilla chips and carrot sticks.

Quesadilla

$11.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with our cheese blend served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Crispy breaded chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing, carrots, and celery.

Soups

Fish Chowder

Fish Chowder

$5.99+

Newport, RI 1st Place Winner, twice and served in the House of Representatives Dining Room, Washington, D.C.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.99

Sweet caramelized onions in a savory beef broth, topped with plenty of Swiss cheese and broiled to perfection.

Chef's Chili

$5.99+

Fresh ground chuck, tomatoes, kidney beans, peppers and onions in a spicy tomato broth.

Salads

Freestones "Original" Turkey Salad

Freestones "Original" Turkey Salad

$17.99

Teriyaki marinated sliced turkey breast, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted almonds, rotini pasta, mixed greens, with our ginger sesame dressing.

House Cobb Salad

$13.99

Chopped romaine with bacon, avocados, hard-boiled egg, grape tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles served with bleu cheese dressing.

House Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, house croutons, balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine and house croutons, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan.

Handhelds

Classic BYO Burger

$12.99

8 oz. choice Angus beef with lettuce, tomato, onion served on a brioche bun.

Chef's Pepper Jelly Burger

$16.99

8 oz. choice Angus beef topped with crumbled goat cheese, chef’s pepper jelly, mixed greens, tomato, served on a brioche bun.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$16.99

8 oz. beef and chourico blended patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, sunny side up egg, and Mozambique aioli served on a brioche bun.

Traditional French Dip

Traditional French Dip

$13.99

The classic French Dip Sandwich, tender thin slices of warm beef layered on a French baguette with au jus for dipping.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles served on a brioche bun.

Freestones Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

In house dill pickle brined chicken breast, mixed greens, sliced onions, bacon, pickles, garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun.

Firecracker Chicken Wrap

Firecracker Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Sliced buffalo chicken, with chopped romaine, cheddar cheese, red onions, and blue cheese dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chopped romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, house croutons, in a flour tortilla.

Turkey Chipotle Avocado Sandwich

$14.99

Sliced turkey breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato and chipotle ranch on toasted ciabatta.

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Lightly battered cod filet, lettuce, tomatoes, onions topped with tartar sauce served on a brioche bun.

Black Bean Burger

$17.99

Our house made black bean burger with mixed greens, tomato, avocado, and picked onions served on a gluten free bun.

Entrees

Traditional Turkey Dinner

Traditional Turkey Dinner

$23.99

Herb roasted turkey breast, Portuguese style stuffing with clams, chouriço and more, garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli served with cranberry chutney and house brown gravy.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

House breaded cutlet topped with San Marzano marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese served over fettuccine.

Bruschetta Grilled Chicken

$21.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast covered with melted mozzarella, fresh bruschetta and drizzled with balsamic glaze, served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli.

Tips & Chicken Pasta

$23.99

Grilled sirloin tips and chicken sautéed with sliced mushrooms, roasted red peppers and spinach tossed in a creamy garlic soy sauce over fettuccine.

Classic New Engand Steak Tips

$26.99

12 oz. marinated teres major cut steak tips, served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon dill carrots.

Portuguese Surf & Turf

Portuguese Surf & Turf

$32.99

Sliced 10 oz. hanger steak topped with shrimp sautéed in New Beige sauce, served with white rice and Portuguese round potatoes, garnished with Portuguese peppers, and fresh parsley.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$22.99

Homemade meatloaf topped with bacon gravy served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli.

New England Cod

$23.99

Fresh Atlantic cod loin baked with white wine and garlic butter, with a cracker crust, served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli.

Henny Honey Salmon

$24.99

Pan seared Atlantic salmon with a Henny honey glaze, served with white rice, sweet potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts.

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$28.99

Fresh from the Scallop capital of the world, we pan sear the scallops, smother them in henny honey glaze and serve them with sweet potato puree, pork belly lardons and roasted Brussels sprouts.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Fresh Atlantic Cod prepared with your choice of beer battered or lightly breaded, served with hand cut fries, house made tartar sauce and coleslaw.

Fried Fisherman's Platter

Fried Fisherman's Platter

$33.99

Generous portions of cod, shrimp, scallops and calamari over our house fries, served with fresh lemons, tartar sauce, and our New Beige sauce for dipping.

Freestones Stir Fry

$14.99

Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, red peppers and red onions tossed in teriyaki sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

Sides

Side House Fries

$3.99

Side Garlic Parm Fries

$7.99

Side House Chips

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.99

Side Mashed Potatooes

$4.99

Side White Rice

$2.99

Side Roasted Broccoli

$3.99

Side Fried Brussels Sprouts

$4.99

Side Lemon Dill Carrots

$3.99

Side House Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Rotini

$3.99

Side Angel Hair

$3.99

Round Fries

$3.99

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Kids Burger

$9.99

Kids Pasta

$8.99

Kids Quesadilla

$10.99

MISC.

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$8.99

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Death by Chocolate

$8.99

Tres Leches Cake

$8.99
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location

41 William St, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

