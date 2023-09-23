Popular Items

Build - 3 Scoops - Sea

$15.99

Build - 2 Scoops - Sea

$12.69

Signature Poke Bowl

Choose A Signature Bowl

Classic - 2 Scoop

$11.59
Classic - 3 Scoop

$15.99
Ride the Wave - 2 Scoop

$12.99
Ride the Wave - 3 Scoop

$15.99
Nirvana - 2 Scoop

$11.59
Nirvana - 3 Scoop

$15.99
Why So Serious - 2 Scoop

$12.59
Why So Serious - 3 Scoop

$15.99
Hakuna Matata - 2 Scoop

$9.99
Hakuna Matata - 3 Scoop

$12.69
Love YoSelf - 2 Scoop

$9.99
Love YoSelf - 3 Scoop

$12.69
Freestyle Teriyaki Bowl - 2 scoop

$9.99
Freestyle Teriyaki Bowl - 3 scoop

$12.69
Shrimp Delight - 2 scoop

$11.59
Shrimp Delight - 3 scoop

$15.79
Yin Yang - 2 scoop

$9.99
Yin Yang - 3 scoop

$12.69
Firecracker Shrimp - 2 scoop

$11.59

Cooked Shrimp, Spring Onion, Jalapenos, Edamame, Tossed in Firecracker Sauce. Topped with Carrots, Pineapple, Freestyle Spicy Cashews, then finished with Togarashi Spice and Nori

Firecracker Shrimp - 3 scoop

$15.79

Build Your Own Bowl

Choose Your Size - Freestyle

Build - 1 Scoop - Sea

$9.99

Build - 1 Scoop - Land

$8.99

Build - 2 Scoops - Sea

$12.69

Build - 2 Scoops - Land

$10.89

Build - 3 Scoops - Sea

$15.99

Build - 3 Scoops - Land

$12.99

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta - Glass Bottle

$2.95

Orange Fanta *Requires bottle opener

Diet Coke

$2.95

Open Water

Open Water Still

$2.95

Coconut Water

Taste Nirvana Coconut Water

$3.95

Kombucha

Lucky Elixer _ Grape Limeade

$4.95

Lucky Elixer - Stone Fruit

$4.95

Teas

Small Thai Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Shaka Tea - Pineapple Mint

$4.50

Shaka Tea - Hibiscus Mango

$4.50

La Croix

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.95

La Croix Lemon

$2.95

Tropical Slushies

Tropical indulgent Frozen beverages
Lani Lemonade

$3.75

Our tropical and refreshing classic frozen lemonade. 16oz

Shaka Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Refreshing and "Shaka" good Strawberry Lemonade. 16oz

Maui Sunrise Lemonade

$3.75

A refreshing frozen blend of Strawberry, Passion Fruit and our Lani Lemonade. 16oz

Sides

Rice

Side of Rice

White Sushi Rice 8oz

$2.75

Forbidden Rice 8oz

$2.95

Noodles

Side of our Zoodles

Side of Zoodles 8oz

$2.50