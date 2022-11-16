- Home
Fremont Provisions 507 Main St.
507 Main St.
Canon City, CO 81212
SALADS
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Honey soy-glazed grilled chicken, spring mix, butter lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, oranges, almonds, and crispy wonton strips tossed in a honey chipotle dressing.
BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD FULL
Hearty warm salad with shaved brussels sprouts, chopped bacon, mushrooms, shallots, red bell pepper, green onion, and parmesan cheese. Topped with locally infused smoky bacon olive oil.
BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD HALF
FULL SHRIMP CAESAR
HALF ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
HALF SHRIMP CAESAR
ROASTED BEET
Red and yellow beets, zested goat cheese, shallots, thinly sliced oranges, baby arugula, roasted pepitas, and tomatoes tossed in a beet vinaigrette.
SIMPLE SALAD FULL
Seasonal mixed greens salad paired with a selection of vegetables and your choice of house made dressing
SIMPLE SALAD HALF
WEDGE SALAD
Gorgonzola Crumbles, shallots, bacon, and overnight tomatoes. Served with Gorgonzola dressing
WILD MUSHROOM HALF
WILD MUSHROOM SALAD
Mushroom medley, arugula, radicchio, mozzarella cheese, green onion, spring onion, shallots, croutons, and bell peppers tossed in a Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.
HANDHELDS
FISH AND CHIPS
Tempura battered deep-fried cod fillet served with sweet slaw, mango pineapple pico de gallo, and tartar sauce.
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM SANDWICH
Portobello mushroom with goat cheese, bell peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, basil, arugula, and a balsamic reduction. Served on a brioche bun.
PRIME FRENCH DIP
Shaved prime rib and white cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun with a side of au jus. Add mushrooms and onions for $2.
REUBEN SANDWICH
SHRIMP PO BOY
THE BIG PIG
Housemade pulled pork with sweet slaw, Asian BBQ sauce, bacon and tomato jam, and crispy wonton strips served on a brioche bun.
THE PROVISIONS BURGER
Colorado beef patty served with your choice of white cheddar, Swiss, or Havarti cheese served on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with pickles on the side. Add Green Chili Pork for $2.
STARTERS
BACON WRAPPED MOZZARELLA
CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD
CUP GREEN CHILI PORK
Beer-braised pork with poblano chilies, white onions, and tomatillo.
GARLIC MUSHROOM BITES
Garlic sautéed mushrooms, shallots, fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes, and crostini.
GARLIC MUSHROOM FLATBREAD
GCP BREAD Bowl
SEASONAL CHILI BREAD BOWL
SEASONAL CHILI CUP
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
Cream cheese-based spinach and artichoke dip served in a bread bowl with veggies for dipping.
WHITEWATER WINGS
All wings are dry-rubbed and served with your choice of sauce - classic hot, Diablo, Asian BBQ, honey chipotle, or teriyaki - or an extra toss in dry rub. Served with either buttermilk ranch or roasted garlic Gorgonzola with veggies for dipping.
TACOS
BLACK BEAN TACOS
Vegetarian stewed black beans with hearty slaw, fresh pico de gallo and crumbled cotija cheese All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.
CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS
Crispy fried chicken. All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.
FISH TACO
All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.
GCP TACOS
Tender pork in a rich brown ale infused green chili and tomatillo sauce with hearty slaw and house-made buttermilk ranch. All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.
MIX MATCH
STEAK TACOS
ENTREES
BLACKENED MAHI
BOURBON SALMON
Citrus-marinated salmon served on farro corn succotash and sautéed greens and topped with a cilantro and green onion garnish.
CHICKEN CHIMICHURRI
FLATIRON STEAK
MAC N CHEESE
SCHINTZEL
STUFFED PORTOBELLO
Portobello mushroom stuffed with fresh herbs, more mushrooms, farro, cherry tomatoes, green onion, bell pepper, sautéed greens, and parmesan cheese.
RIBEYE
SIDE
SAUCES & DRESSINGS
KID'S MENU
EXTRAS
ADD AIOLI
ADD AU JUS
ADD BABY KALE
ADD BACON
ADD BBQ
ADD BBQ TOMATO JAM
ADD BEETS
ADD BELL PEPPERS
ADD BLACK GARLIC STEAK SAUCE
ADD CARROTS
ADD CELERY
ADD CHIANTI RED SAUCE
ADD CHILI TOPPING
ADD CILANTRO
ADD CORN TORTILLAS
ADD COTIJA CHEESE
ADD CRISPY CHICKEN
ADD CRISPY FRIED ONIONS
ADD EGG
ADD GCP
ADD GINGER
ADD GOUDA
ADD GREEN CHILIES
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN
ADD HORSERADISH
ADD JALAPENO
ADD LETTUCE
ADD MUSTARD
ADD PICO DE GALLO
ADD PULLED PORK
ADD RED ONION
ADD SHAVED FENNEL
ADD SOUR CREAM
ADD SPIN DIP
ADD SPINACH
ADD STEAK
ADD SWISS
ADD TOMATO
ADD VEGGIE PATTY
ADD WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE
ADD WHITE CHEDDAR
Additional Salsa
Celery & Carrots
EGGPLANT VEGAN!!!
JUSTIN BURGER
MANGO PICO
MOZ BALLS
SALMON
TARTER SAUCE
THE STAN
BLACKBOARD MENU
NA BEVERAGES
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic
DR. PEPPER
MELLO YELLOW
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Coffee - Regular
Coffee - Decaf
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
ARNOLD PALMER
Milk
Water
BERRY LEMONADE
PINEAPPLE MINT
TURMERIC GINGER
APPLE CIDER
BLUEBERRY CHAI
CUCUMBER BASIL
LIQUOR
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Three Olives
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Citrus
Three Olives Vanilla
Tito's
Bombay Sapphire
Boodles
Hendrick's
Leopold's Navy Strength
Tanqueray Rangpur
Bacardi White
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
Captain Morgan
Carupano Reserva 6 ESP
Montanya Rum Platino
Rum Haven
1800 Reposado
Camarena
Don Julio
Jose Cuervo Especial
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Casazul Mixto - Well
Casazul Anejo
Casazul Extra Anejo
291 Rye Whiskey
Axe Oak Distillery Incline Rye Whiskey
Blantons Single Barrel Whiskey
Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill's Irish Whiskey
Bushmill's Black Bush Irish Whiskey
Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey
Crown Canadian Whiskey
Crown (Apple)
Fireball
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Port Charlotte Heavily Peated Islay Single Malt Whiskey
Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey
Southern Comfort Whiskey
Stranahan's Singel Malt Whiskey
Talnua Single Pot Still American Whiskey
Whistle Pig Small Batch Rye
Woodford Reserve Rye
ELIJAH CRAIG
LAWS WHISKEY
PINHOOK RYE
FIRESIDE
291 Bourban Whiskey
Axe Oak Distillery Bourbon Whiskey
Breckenridge Bourbon
Brush Creek Straight Bourbon Whiskey
WELL WHISKEY 4 ROSES
Bulleit Bourbon
Colonel E.H. Taylor
Dewars Blended Scotch Whiskey
Fireside Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Glenlivet 12 Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
Henry Mackenna Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Johnnie Walker Black Blended Scotch Whiskey
Johnnie Walker Red Blended Scotch Whiskey
KNOB CREEK
LAWS BOURBON
Macallan 12 Scotch Whiskey
Maker's Mark Straight Bourbon Whiskey
PINHOOK BOURBON
Stranahan's Blue Peak Single Malt
Traverse City Whiskey Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Weller Wheated Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey Bourbon
PORT CHAR.
Aperol Aperitivo
Bailey's Irish Cream
Boissiere Extra Dry Vermouth
Boissiere Sweet Vermouth
Campari Milano
Caravella Limoncello Origninalle
Chambord
Chartreuse Liqueur Fabriquee
Cointreau
DeKuyper Creme de Menthe
Dekuyper Peachtree
Disaronno Italian Liqueur
E&J Apple Brandy
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Grune Fee Classic Absinth
Goldschlager
Heering Coffee Liqueur
Hennessy Cognac
Hiram Walker Crème de Cacao
Hiram Walker Melon Liqueur
Jagermeister
Leopold Bros Maraschino
Leroux Blackberry Brandy
Leroux Peppermint Schnapps
Llord's Blue Curacao
Midori
Pernod Absinthe
Rumple Minzel
St. Germaine Elderflower liquor
Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
The Decc Citrus Clove Liqueur
Tuaca Italin Brandy
Wood's Elderflower Liquor
XO Original Gangster French Brandy
COCKTAILS
Apple Mule
APPLE OF MY EYE
Bloody Mary
BOBBY BRULEE
BRIDGE
CANDY CORN MARTINI
Vanilla Vodka, Candy Corn Syrup
Candy Soda Kids
Cosmopolitan
EVERYTHING NICE
Breckenridge Spiced Bourbon, Apple Cinnamon Syrup, Lemon Juice