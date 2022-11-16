Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fremont Provisions 507 Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

507 Main St.

Canon City, CO 81212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CUP GREEN CHILI PORK
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD FULL

SALADS

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

Honey soy-glazed grilled chicken, spring mix, butter lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, oranges, almonds, and crispy wonton strips tossed in a honey chipotle dressing.

BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD FULL

$15.00

Hearty warm salad with shaved brussels sprouts, chopped bacon, mushrooms, shallots, red bell pepper, green onion, and parmesan cheese. Topped with locally infused smoky bacon olive oil.

BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD HALF

$8.00

Hearty warm salad with shaved brussels sprouts, chopped bacon, mushrooms, shallots, red bell pepper, green onion, and parmesan cheese. Topped with locally infused smoky bacon olive oil.

FULL SHRIMP CAESAR

$15.00

HALF ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$8.00

Honey soy-glazed grilled chicken, spring mix, butter lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, oranges, almonds, and crispy wonton strips tossed in a honey chipotle dressing.

HALF SHRIMP CAESAR

$8.00

ROASTED BEET

$14.00

Red and yellow beets, zested goat cheese, shallots, thinly sliced oranges, baby arugula, roasted pepitas, and tomatoes tossed in a beet vinaigrette.

SIMPLE SALAD FULL

$8.00

Seasonal mixed greens salad paired with a selection of vegetables and your choice of house made dressing

SIMPLE SALAD HALF

$4.00

A seasonal mixed greens salad paired with a selection of vegetables and your choice of house made dressing

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

Gorgonzola Crumbles, shallots, bacon, and overnight tomatoes. Served with Gorgonzola dressing

WILD MUSHROOM HALF

$8.00

Mushroom medley, arugula, radicchio, mozzarella cheese, green onion, spring onion, shallots, croutons, and bell peppers tossed in a Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.

WILD MUSHROOM SALAD

$15.00

Mushroom medley, arugula, radicchio, mozzarella cheese, green onion, spring onion, shallots, croutons, and bell peppers tossed in a Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.

HANDHELDS

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.00

Tempura battered deep-fried cod fillet served with sweet slaw, mango pineapple pico de gallo, and tartar sauce.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM SANDWICH

$16.00

Portobello mushroom with goat cheese, bell peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, basil, arugula, and a balsamic reduction. Served on a brioche bun.

PRIME FRENCH DIP

$17.00

Shaved prime rib and white cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun with a side of au jus. Add mushrooms and onions for $2.

REUBEN SANDWICH

$18.00

SHRIMP PO BOY

$13.00

THE BIG PIG

$17.00

Housemade pulled pork with sweet slaw, Asian BBQ sauce, bacon and tomato jam, and crispy wonton strips served on a brioche bun.

THE PROVISIONS BURGER

$16.00

Colorado beef patty served with your choice of white cheddar, Swiss, or Havarti cheese served on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with pickles on the side. Add Green Chili Pork for $2.

STARTERS

BACON WRAPPED MOZZARELLA

$12.00

CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD

$14.00

CUP GREEN CHILI PORK

$6.00

Beer-braised pork with poblano chilies, white onions, and tomatillo.

GARLIC MUSHROOM BITES

$10.00

Garlic sautéed mushrooms, shallots, fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes, and crostini.

GARLIC MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$14.00

GCP BREAD Bowl

$9.00

SEASONAL CHILI BREAD BOWL

$9.00

SEASONAL CHILI CUP

$6.00

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

Cream cheese-based spinach and artichoke dip served in a bread bowl with veggies for dipping.

WHITEWATER WINGS

$17.00

All wings are dry-rubbed and served with your choice of sauce - classic hot, Diablo, Asian BBQ, honey chipotle, or teriyaki - or an extra toss in dry rub. Served with either buttermilk ranch or roasted garlic Gorgonzola with veggies for dipping.

TACOS

BLACK BEAN TACOS

$15.00

Vegetarian stewed black beans with hearty slaw, fresh pico de gallo and crumbled cotija cheese All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.

CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken. All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.

FISH TACO

$15.00

All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.

GCP TACOS

$15.00

Tender pork in a rich brown ale infused green chili and tomatillo sauce with hearty slaw and house-made buttermilk ranch. All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.

GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00

All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.

MIX MATCH

$15.00

STEAK TACOS

$15.00

ENTREES

BLACKENED MAHI

$26.00

BOURBON SALMON

$26.00

Citrus-marinated salmon served on farro corn succotash and sautéed greens and topped with a cilantro and green onion garnish.

CHICKEN CHIMICHURRI

$24.00

FLATIRON STEAK

$24.00

MAC N CHEESE

$18.00

SCHINTZEL

$28.00

STUFFED PORTOBELLO

$19.00

Portobello mushroom stuffed with fresh herbs, more mushrooms, farro, cherry tomatoes, green onion, bell pepper, sautéed greens, and parmesan cheese.

RIBEYE

$38.00

SIDE

ASPARAGUS

$4.00Out of stock

FRESH FRUIT

$4.00

FRIES

$3.00

HEARTY SLAW

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

NO SIDE

SAGE BROWN BUTTER BRUSSELS

$4.00

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$4.00

SIDE MAC N Cheese

$4.00

SIDE OF BREAD

$1.50

VEGETARIAN STEWED BLACK BEANS

$4.00

WILD RICE

$4.00

SAUTEED GREENS

$4.00

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

BBQ

$0.50

BUTTERMILK RANCH

$0.50

CLASSIC HOT

$0.50

DIJON BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

GARLIC FIRE SAUCE

$0.50

GREEN CHILI PORK

$1.00

HONEY CHIPOTLE

$0.50

KETCHUP

MAYO

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO

$0.50

ROASTED GARLIC GORGONZOLA

$0.50

TARTER SAUCE

$0.50

WHITE CAESAR

$0.50

Chimichurri - Side

$1.00

KID'S MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$8.00

2 BURGER SLIDERS WITH WHITE Cheddar CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$8.00

STRIPS OF CHICKEN

KIDS POPCORN CHICKEN

$8.00

KIDS PORK SLIDER

$8.00

DESSERT

1 SCOOP VIN ICE CREAM

$1.50

SEA SALT CHEESE CAKE

$12.00

APPLE PIE

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

EXTRAS

ADD AIOLI

$0.50

ADD AU JUS

$1.00

ADD BABY KALE

$4.00

ADD BACON

$5.00

ADD BBQ

$0.50

ADD BBQ TOMATO JAM

$0.50

ADD BEETS

$4.00

ADD BELL PEPPERS

$2.00

ADD BLACK GARLIC STEAK SAUCE

$0.50

ADD CARROTS

$2.00

ADD CELERY

$2.00

ADD CHIANTI RED SAUCE

$3.00

ADD CHILI TOPPING

$3.00

ADD CILANTRO

$0.50

ADD CORN TORTILLAS

$1.00

ADD COTIJA CHEESE

$1.00

ADD CRISPY CHICKEN

$4.00

ADD CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

$1.00

ADD EGG

$2.00

ADD GCP

$4.00

ADD GINGER

$0.50

ADD GOUDA

$1.00

ADD GREEN CHILIES

$3.00

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

ADD HORSERADISH

$0.50

ADD JALAPENO

$0.50

ADD LETTUCE

$0.50

ADD MUSTARD

ADD PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

ADD PULLED PORK

$9.00

ADD RED ONION

$0.50

ADD SHAVED FENNEL

$3.00

ADD SOUR CREAM

$0.50

ADD SPIN DIP

$4.00

ADD SPINACH

$4.00

ADD STEAK

$7.00

ADD SWISS

$1.00

ADD TOMATO

$0.50

ADD VEGGIE PATTY

$5.00Out of stock

ADD WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE

$4.00

ADD WHITE CHEDDAR

$1.00

Additional Salsa

$2.00

Celery & Carrots

$3.00

EGGPLANT VEGAN!!!

$18.00Out of stock

JUSTIN BURGER

$4.00

MANGO PICO

$3.00

MOZ BALLS

$4.00

SALMON

$12.00

TARTER SAUCE

$0.50

THE STAN

$16.00

BLACKBOARD MENU

CATCH OF THE WEEK

$26.00Out of stock

Blackened Mahi Mahi served with roasted vegetables and fingerling potatoes.

PRIME FRIDAY

$38.00

12oz Prime Rib served with asparagus, fingerling potatoes, horseradish, and au jus.

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

MELLO YELLOW

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee - Regular

$2.99

Coffee - Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Water

BERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE MINT

$5.00

TURMERIC GINGER

$5.00

APPLE CIDER

$5.00

BLUEBERRY CHAI

$5.00

CUCUMBER BASIL

$5.00

LIQUOR

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Three Olives

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Citrus

$6.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Boodles

$6.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Leopold's Navy Strength

$10.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$12.00

Bacardi White

$6.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Carupano Reserva 6 ESP

$800.00

Montanya Rum Platino

$7.00

Rum Haven

$6.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00Out of stock

Camarena

$7.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Casazul Mixto - Well

$7.00

Casazul Anejo

$11.00

Casazul Extra Anejo

$16.00

291 Rye Whiskey

$12.00

Axe Oak Distillery Incline Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Blantons Single Barrel Whiskey

$16.00

Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bushmill's Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Bushmill's Black Bush Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Canadian Whiskey

$9.00

Crown (Apple)

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Port Charlotte Heavily Peated Islay Single Malt Whiskey

$12.00

Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Southern Comfort Whiskey

$8.00

Stranahan's Singel Malt Whiskey

$10.00

Talnua Single Pot Still American Whiskey

$12.00

Whistle Pig Small Batch Rye

$22.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$22.00

LAWS WHISKEY

$19.00

PINHOOK RYE

$19.00

FIRESIDE

$7.00

291 Bourban Whiskey

$12.00

Axe Oak Distillery Bourbon Whiskey

$10.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$12.00

Brush Creek Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$10.00

WELL WHISKEY 4 ROSES

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor

$19.00

Dewars Blended Scotch Whiskey

$12.00

Fireside Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Glenlivet 12 Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

$14.00

Henry Mackenna Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black Blended Scotch Whiskey

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red Blended Scotch Whiskey

$8.00

KNOB CREEK

$11.00

LAWS BOURBON

$19.00

Macallan 12 Scotch Whiskey

$14.00

Maker's Mark Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$10.00

PINHOOK BOURBON

$19.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak Single Malt

$12.00

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$12.00

Weller Wheated Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Wyoming Whiskey Bourbon

$12.00

PORT CHAR.

$14.00

Aperol Aperitivo

$4.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Boissiere Extra Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Boissiere Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Campari Milano

$6.00

Caravella Limoncello Origninalle

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Chartreuse Liqueur Fabriquee

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

DeKuyper Creme de Menthe

$6.00

Dekuyper Peachtree

$6.00

Disaronno Italian Liqueur

$8.00

E&J Apple Brandy

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Grune Fee Classic Absinth

$6.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Heering Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

Hennessy Cognac

$10.00

Hiram Walker Crème de Cacao

$6.00

Hiram Walker Melon Liqueur

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Leopold Bros Maraschino

$6.00

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Leroux Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Llord's Blue Curacao

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Pernod Absinthe

$10.00

Rumple Minzel

$6.00

St. Germaine Elderflower liquor

$6.00

Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

The Decc Citrus Clove Liqueur

$10.00

Tuaca Italin Brandy

$6.00

Wood's Elderflower Liquor

$10.00

XO Original Gangster French Brandy

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Apple Mule

$12.00

APPLE OF MY EYE

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

BOBBY BRULEE

$12.00

BRIDGE

$10.00

CANDY CORN MARTINI

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Vodka, Candy Corn Syrup

Candy Soda Kids

$6.00Out of stock

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

EVERYTHING NICE

$12.00

Breckenridge Spiced Bourbon, Apple Cinnamon Syrup, Lemon Juice

Gimlet

$8.00

GREAT PUMPKIN MULE

$12.00

JENNY THE PEACH

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lindsay 30

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

NO NAME

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

PECAN PIE MARTINI

$12.00Out of stock

ROASTY TOASTY

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Skyline Margarita

$12.00

Smoky Manhattan

$12.00

Stanhattan

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Fremont

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

White Russian

$8.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.00

BEER

BEER FLIGHT

$9.00

BRISTOL CHRISTMAS ALE

$3.00Out of stock

GREEN CHILE ALE

$3.00

BULL & BUSH AMBER

$3.00

VOODOO RANGER IPA

$3.00

RED LEG HEFE

$3.00

TIVOLI IPA

$3.00

SOULCRAFT LOW VIS PALE ALE

$3.00

FACE DOWN BROWN

$3.00

BTL BERRY BLAST - FRUIT SMASH

$3.00

BTL Blue Moon

$3.00

BTL HONEY CIN AVC

$3.00

BTL CITRUS PUNCH - FRUIT SMASH

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Corona

$3.00

BTL Dale's Pale Ale

$3.00

BTL Dirty Bastard

$3.00

BTL Dos Equis Amber

$3.00

BTL FAT TIRE

$3.00

BTL Guinness

$3.00

BTL Heineken

$3.00

BTL Heineken 0.0

$3.00

BTL Holidaily Fat Randy's

$3.00

BTL OB Mama's Pils

$3.00

BTL OCTOBERFEST

$3.00

BTL OFFICIAL HAZY IPA

$3.00

BTL PINK LEMONADE - FRUIT SMASH

$3.00

BTL Semisweet AVC

$3.00

BTL TROPICAL MANGO - FRUIT SMASH

$3.00

BTL - TOMMY KNOCKER

$3.00

BTL PEACH AVC

$3.00

WINE

GLS Cline Ancient Vine Zinfandel

$12.00

GLS CABEZA CASA

$10.00

GLS Camelot Merlot

$6.00

GLS Carpineto Dogajolo Tuscano

$8.00

GLS Dow's Tawny Porto

$12.00

GLS GHOST PINES MERLOT

$13.00

GLS HOUSE RED

$6.50

GLS KRASNO PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GLS Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Portal Fine Ruby Porto

$10.00

GLS Portillo Malbec

$9.00

GLS W. & J. Graham's Tawny Porto

$12.00

GLS RITUAL RED

$9.00

GLS CHIANTI RISERVA

$9.00

GLS GARDEN RED

$13.00

BTL GARNACHA

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Camelot Merlot

$18.00

BTL Carpineto Dogajolo Tuscano

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Cline Ancient Vine Zinfandel

$34.00

BTL Ghost Pines Merlot

$45.00

BTL Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

BTL Portillo Malbec

$24.00

BTL Dow's Tawny Porto

BTL Portal Fine Ruby Porto

BTL W. & J. Graham's Tawny Porto

BTL HOUSE RED

$18.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$36.00

BTL CAB EZA

$36.00

BTL RITUAL RED

$29.00

BTL CHIANTI RISERVA

$29.00

BTL GARDEN RED

$50.00

GLS Angeline Chardonnay

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Bread and Butter Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Cara Mia Pinot Grigio

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Crane Lake White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS Elmstone Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

GLS HOUSE WHITE

$6.50

GLS KURANUI SAVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

GLS LAUGHING CAT RIESLING

$12.00

GLS VINHO VERDE

$8.00

GLS VERMENTO

$10.00

GLS CURIA

$10.00

GLS MOSCATO D'ASTI

$9.00

GLS AROMELLA

$12.00

BTL Angeline Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Bread and Butter Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Cara Mia Pinot Grigio

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Crane Lake White Zinfandel

$18.00

BTL Elmstone Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00Out of stock

BTL VINHO VERDE

$24.00

BTL HOUSE WHITE

$24.00

BTL KURANUI SAVIGNON BLANC

$26.00

BTL Vermento

$29.00

BTL MOSCATO D'ASTI

$36.00

BTL AROMELLA

$46.00

GLS The Abbey Rose

$8.00

GLS Apothic Rose

$10.00

BTL The Abbey Rose

$30.00

BTL Apothic Rose

$27.00

GLS WILD CANON HARVEST

$8.00

BTL WILD CANON HARVEST

$26.00

GLS ROSE' IL PALAZZO VER

$9.00

BTL ROSE' IL PALAZZO VER

$29.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

BTL Prosecco

$26.00

Loco

Big B's Organic Apple Cider

$4.99

Bloombox Salad Dressing - Arugula

$7.99

Bloombox Salad Dressing - Kale

$7.99

Bloombox Salad Dressing - Spinach

$7.99

Boulder Bake Cookie - Banana Walnut

$3.49

Boulder Bake Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Boulder Bake Cookie - Double Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Bolder Bake Paleo Mix - Brownie

$9.99

Bolder Bake Paleo Mix - Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.99

Bolder Bake Paleo Mix - Pancake

$9.99

Brad B Jammin Fruit Spread - Blueberry Rhubarb

$7.99

Brad B Jammin Fruit Spread - Mixed Berry

$7.99

Brad B Jammin Fruit Spread - Peach

$7.99

Burns and McCoy Vegan Ranch

$6.99

Burns and McCoy Spicy Vegan Ranch

$6.99

Burns and McCoy Avocado Roasted Poblano Vinaigrette

$6.99

Burns and McCoy White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$6.99

Colorado Mills Sunflower Oil

$14.99

Corvus Coffee Rwanda RTD Cold Brew

$4.99

Farmhand Organic Live Kim-chi - Daikon

$9.99

Farmhand Organic Live Kim-chi - Spicy Napa

$9.99

Farmhand Organic Live Kraut - Red Cabbage

$7.99

Farmhand Organic Live Kraut - Simply Kraut

$7.99

Gilly Loco Salsa - Chili Verde

$5.99

Gilly Loco Salsa - Chipotle

$5.99

Gilly Loco Salsa - Ghost Pepper

$5.99

Goody's Green Chili with Pork - Hot

$7.99

Goody's Green Chili with Pork - Medium

$7.99

Horsetooth Hot BBQ Sauce - Aloha Mr. Hand

$6.99

Horsetooth Hot BBQ Sauce - Hot Mess

$6.99

Missy J's Carob Bar - Coconut Almond

$6.99

Missy J's Carob Bar - Hazelnut

$6.99

Missy J's Carob Bar - Minty Mint

$6.99

Missy J's Carob Bar - Peanut Butter

$6.99

Motherlode BBQ Sauce - Rocky Mountain

$7.49

Motherlode BBQ Sauce - Sweet & Smoky

$7.49

RedLaw BBQ Sauce - Blueberry Ghost

$7.99

RedLaw BBQ Sauce - Serrano Apricot

$7.99

RedLaw BBQ Sauce - Whiskey Sweet Cherry

$7.99

RedLaw BBQ Sauce - Blackberry Pomegranate

$7.99

Ritual Chocolate - Belize

$8.49

Ritual Chocolate - Ecuador

$8.49

Ritual Chocolate - Madagascar

$8.49

Ritual Chocolate - Nib

$8.49

Ritual Chocolate - Peru

$8.49

Rocky Mtn Salsa - Spicy

$6.49

Rocky Mtn Salsa - Mild

$6.49

Rocky Mtn Soda - Blackberry

$7.99

Rocky Mtn Soda - Colorado Cola

$7.99

Rocky Mtn Soda - Lemon Limeade

$7.99

Rocky Mtn Soda - Orange Cream

$7.99

Rocky Mtn Soda - Prickly Pear

$7.99

Rocky Mtn Soda - Root Beer

$7.99

Seed Ranch Hot Sauce - Smoked Jalapeno

$7.49

Seed Ranch Hot Sauce - Thai Green

$7.49

Seed Ranch Hot Sauce - Umami

$7.49

Seed Ranch Hot Sauce - Umami Reserve

$7.49

Teakoe Tea - Pear

$9.99

Teakoe Tea - Pomegranate

$9.99

Teakoe Tea - Peach

$9.99

Teakoe Tea - Pineapple

$9.99

Teakoe Tea - Signature Batch No. 6

$9.99

Annies Attic

$28.00

Colorado Cola

$2.00

Pickle Patch

Bjorn's Honey - Propolis

$20.00

Bjorn's Honey - Stranahan's Whiskey Barrel

$29.00

Bjorn's Honey - Sweet and Spicy

$20.00

Bjorn's Honey - Whipped Honey

$17.00

Daddy's Homemade Syrup - Blueberry

$12.00

Daddy's Homemade Syrup - Maple

$12.00

Daddy's Homemade Syrup - Vanilla

$12.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Bomb - Acai

$5.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Bomb - Apple Sage

$5.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Bomb - Bergamot Chamomile

$5.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Bomb - Lavender Mint

$5.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Bomb - Raspberry Vanilla

$5.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Soap - Apple Rose

$8.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Soap - Lavender Mint

$8.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Soap - Lemon Zest

$8.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Soap - Oatmeal Honey

$8.00

Jobee's Soapery Bath Soap - Plumeria Passion

$8.00

K-Sauce - K-1 Original

$7.00

K-Sauce - K-2 Mean Green

$7.00

K-Sauce - K-3 Be Afraid Hot

$7.00

K-Sauce - K-4 Sunshine Mango

$7.00

K-Sauce - K-5 Smoky Chipotle

$7.00

K-Sauce - K-6 Salsa Brava

$7.00

La Vaca - Brewhouse Cracked Pepper

$8.00

La Vaca - Honey Glazed

$8.00