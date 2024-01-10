Le Petite Magnifique French Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are conveniently located in central Costa Mesa and are always ready to fulfill your needs for fresh breads, pastries, pies, custom decorated cakes and wedding cakes, cookies… and, of course, the greatest selection of delicious gourmet cupcakes you’ll find anywhere!
Location
273 E. 17th.Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Gallery