Savoy French Country Inn

49 Reviews

$$$$

W4190 West End Road

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Pastries

Assorted Cookie Box

$25.00

Red Velvet Cake

$55.00

French Silk Pie

$40.00

Chai Coconut Cream Pie

$40.00

Cranberry Pear Pie

$40.00

First Course

Crostini

Second Course

Scallops

Third Course

New York

Cauliflower Steak

Fourth Course

Dessert

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Beautiful restaurant on Lake Como with bar, outside patio seating, elegant dining, and pasty shop.

W4190 West End Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Savoy image

