French Fries
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the Build Your Own Burgers and French Fries! Choose from over 40 toppings for your Burger or French Fries! We also have 10 different styles of French Fries and milkshake mash-ups for all your craving needs!
Location
1540 East Grand Avenue, Suite D, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Leah's Grover Beach - 1301 West Grand Avenue
No Reviews
1301 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurant
The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
No Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurant