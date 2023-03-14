Restaurant header imageView gallery

French Fries

1540 East Grand Avenue

Suite D

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

FOOD

BYO FRENCH FRIES

SMALL FRIES

$2.49

MEDIUM FRIES

$3.49

LARGE FRIES

$4.49

PLATTER FRIES

$5.99

ASADA FRIES

CARNE ASADA, SHREDDED CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, SOURCREAM, JALEPENOS, ONION, TOMATO
SMALL ASADA FRIES

$5.99

MEDIUM ASADA FRIES

$6.99

LARGE ASADA FRIES

$7.99

PLATTER ASADA FRIES

$10.99

PHILLY FRIES

CHEESE STEAK, AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, RED BELL PEPPERS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS
SMALL PHILLY FRIES

$5.99

MED PHILLY FRIES

$6.99

LARGE PHILLY FRIES

$7.99

PLATTER PHILLY FRIES

$10.99

POUTINE FRIES

POUTINE GRAVY, CHEESE CURDS
SMALL POUTINE FRIES

$4.47

MED POUTINE FRIES

$5.47

LARGE POUTINE FRIES

$6.47

PLATTER POUTINE FRIES

$9.47

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC (MINCED), PARSLEY, PARMESAN CHEESE
SMALL GARLIC FRIES

$3.49

MED GARLIC FRIES

$4.49

LARGE GARLIC FRIES

$5.49

PLATTER GARLIC FRIES

$7.49

BACON CHILI CHZ FRIES

CHILI (GROUND BEEF/BEANS), BACON CRUMBLE, SHREDDED CHEESE, GREEN ONION
SMALL BAC CHILI CHZ FRIES

$4.96

MED BAC CHILI CHZ FRIES

$5.96

LARGE BAC CHILI CHZ FRIES

$6.96

PLATTER BAC CHILI CHZ FRIES

$9.96

CHX BACON RANCH FRIES

CHICKEN STRIP (SLICED), BACON CRUMBLE, SHREDDED CHEESE, GREEN ONION
SMALL CHX BAC RANCH FRIES

$6.46

MED CHX BAC RANCH FRIES

$7.46

LARGE CHX BAC RANCH FRIES

$8.46

PLATTER CHX BAC RANCH FRIES

$11.99

BURGERS

JR BURGER

$2.99

SINGLE BURGER

$4.99

DOUBLE BURGER

$6.99

CHICKEN

3 PIECE CHX STRIP

$5.99

6 PIECE CHX NUGGETS

$2.99

10 PIECE CHX NUGGETS

$4.99

COMBOS

JR. BURGER COMBO

$6.48+

SINGLE BURGER COMBO

$8.48+

DOUBLE BURGER COMBO

$10.48+

3 PIECE CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$9.48+

6-PIECE CHICKEN NUGGET COMBO

$6.48+

10-PIECE CHICKEN NUGGET COMBO

$8.48+

KIDS MEALS

KIDS 4-PIECE CHICKEN NUGGETS

$4.99

KIDS JR BURGER

$4.99

DESSERTS

VANILLA MASH UP

$3.99+

CHOC MASH UP

$3.99+

SWEET POTATO DELIGHT

$3.75

CINNAMON, SUGAR, VANILLA ICING DRIZZLE

SAUCES ON SIDE

SWEET BBQ

$0.49

SPICY BBQ

$0.49

NACHO CHEESE

$0.49

MANGO HABENERO

$0.49

BUFFALO

$0.49

RANCH

$0.49

KETCHUP

SOUR CREAM

$0.49

GUACAMOLE

$0.99

1000

VANILLA ICING

$0.49

FRY SAUCE

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

SMALL DRINK

$1.00

REGULAR DRINK

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Home of the Build Your Own Burgers and French Fries! Choose from over 40 toppings for your Burger or French Fries! We also have 10 different styles of French Fries and milkshake mash-ups for all your craving needs!

