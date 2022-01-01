French
Seafood
Steakhouses
French Grill House
2 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We are delighted to nourish you. Come in and enjoy!
Location
427 Northwood rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LA GOULUE PALM BEACH
No Reviews
288 S COUNTRY RD, PALM BEACH, FL 33480 Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurant
Crab Tale West Palm Beach
4.0 • 69
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach - 319 Belvedere Road
No Reviews
319 Belvedere Rd #12 West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurant
Hook Fish and Chicken - PBC- Okeechobee
4.5 • 269
4282 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant