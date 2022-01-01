French Grill House imageView gallery
French
Seafood
Steakhouses

French Grill House

2 Reviews

427 Northwood rd

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Sprats / Sardines

$8.20

Pate

$9.50

Focaccia/Gorgonzola Cream

$8.50

Fish Dip

$9.50

Tapenade

$7.50

Marinated Bell Pepper

$7.00

Tarama

$12.00

Tzasiki

$7.50

Appetizers

Grilled Tomato Mozzarella

$12.50

Chicken Drums & Wings

$12.00

Grilled Avocado

$11.50

Salads and soups

Pistou Soup

$9.50

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Asparagus Salad

$10.50

Vichyssoise

$9.00

Entrees

Planked Filet of the Day

$22.00

Grilled Tuna Steak

$26.00

Entrecôte Ribeye 10oz

$27.00

Steak of the Day

$25.00

Grilled Skewer of Day

$20.00

Rotisserie Pork Chop

$23.00

Rotisserie ½ Chicken

$22.00

$100 Cotes de Boeuf

$100.00

Sides

Ratatouille

$6.00

Corn with Chipotle Butter

$6.00

Hasselback Potatoes w/ Scallion

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Butters & Sauces

Au Poivre Sauce

$2.00

Bearnaise

$2.00

Beurre Blanc

$2.00

Cafe De Pari Sauce

$2.00

Chinese BBQ

$2.00

Chipotle Butter

$2.00

Cilantro Chimichurri

$2.00

Coconut Curry

$2.00

Devil Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Maitre D Butter

$2.00

Marchand De Vin Butter

$2.00

Maroccan BBQ

$2.00

Pistou

$2.00

Provencale

$2.00

Sauce “Chien”

$2.00

Shallot Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Crème Brûlée

$8.50

Mousse au Chocolat

$8.50

Tarte Tatin

$8.50

Cafe Gourmand

$10.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Ice Cream

Banana Split

Peche Melba

$8.50

Poire Belle Helene

$8.50

Fraise Melba

Ice Cream Bowl

$6.00

Baguettes / Bread

Baguettes from Loic

$3.50

Waters & Sparkling

Small Water Bottle

$5.50

Large Water bottle

$8.50

Small Sparkling Bottle

$5.50

Large Sparkling Bottle

$8.50

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Asle

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Tonic water

$3.50

Soda water

$2.00

Orangina

$3.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cramberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffees & Cafe Gourmands

Espresso

$4.20

Double Espresso

$6.20

Cage Gourmand

$10.00

Tea

$4.50

Mocktails

Virgin mule

$6.00

BTGB Red Wine

Cab Sauvignon La mision

$37.00

Pinot Noir La mision

$37.00

Bordeaux

$38.00

Malbec

$42.00

BTGB White Wine

Sauv Blanc La mision

$37.00

Chardonnay La mision

$37.00

Sauv Blanc Clouston & CO

$42.00

Bordeaux Blend

$40.00

Muscadet

$40.00

Sancerre

$15.00

Chablis

$15.00

BTGB Rose

Claude Val Cost Nimes

$38.00

BTGB Bubbles

Ballarin Brut Bordeaux

$40.00

Celene Royale Brut Rose

$40.00

Curated Red

Chianti Vitanza

$49.00

Ramspeck Napa

$59.00

Son of A B Napa

$65.00

Arnaud Baillot La montagne

$70.00

Mountford estate Willamet

$75.00

Stone Paddock NZ

$68.00

Chateau De Braude

$60.00

Chateau Roland La Garde

$65.00

Chateau Lavagnac

$65.00

Domaine Saint Paul Chateau Neuf du pape

$115.00

Vacqueyras

$75.00

Sonoma Russian river

$79.00

Gigondas

$90.00

Curated White

Les Cimels Cost nimes

$48.00

Y Rousseau Sonoma

$50.00

Supernatural NZ

$60.00

Domaine Tabordet Sancerre

$55.00

Comte de st Martin Chablis

$55.00

Chateau Callac Prestige Bordeaux

$55.00

Bachey Legros Chassagne Montrachet

$125.00

Y Rousseau Milady Napa

$70.00

Sauternes

$30.00

Or et gueules

$40.00

Curated Bubbles & Magnums

Ballarin Brut Bordeaux

$40.00

Celene Royale Brut Rose

$40.00

Forget Brimont

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are delighted to nourish you. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

427 Northwood rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Directions

Gallery
French Grill House image

Similar restaurants in your area

LA GOULUE PALM BEACH
orange starNo Reviews
288 S COUNTRY RD, PALM BEACH, FL 33480 Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Crab Tale West Palm Beach
orange star4.0 • 69
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach - 319 Belvedere Road
orange starNo Reviews
319 Belvedere Rd #12 West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish and Chicken - PBC- Okeechobee
orange star4.5 • 269
4282 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Draft House Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 460
713 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
The Dancing Crane
orange starNo Reviews
11401 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston