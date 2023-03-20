French Kiss Cafe 621 South Western Avenue

A map showing the location of French Kiss Cafe 621 South Western AvenueView gallery

COFFEE

Hot\Iced

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Con Panna

$4.00

Espresso Macchiatto

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Rose Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Lattee

$6.00

Green tea Matcha

$7.00

Flavored Latte

$7.00

Sea salt Caramel

$7.00

Hot Coco

$6.00

SPECIALTY

Coconut Cuban

$7.00

Bora Bora

$7.00

Nutella Latte

$7.00

Nitro Cream

$7.00

Iced Brown Sugar

$7.00

TEA DRINK

Milk Tea

House Milk

$6.95

Thai tea

$6.95

Thai Green Tea

$6.95

Green MATCHA

$6.95

Strawberry Matcha

$6.95

Taro

$6.95

Honey Brown Sugar

$6.95

Lychee Rose Milk

$6.95

Lavender Milk

$6.95

Ovo vs Millo

$6.95

B. Non Dairy

Jasmin tea

$6.95

Grapefruit Green

$6.95

Mango passion Fruit

$6.95

Lychee Rose

$6.95

Straw Watermelon

$6.95

Thai Lemon

$6.95

Black Lemon

$6.95

Green Lemon

$6.95

C. Sparkling Tea

Grafruit Sparks

$6.95

Mojito Sparks

$6.95

Lychee Mint

$6.95

Mango P. Sparks

$6.95

Strawberry Lime

$6.95

SPECIAL DRINK

FKC Matcha

$7.50

Lychee mint

$7.50

Black Sesame

$7.50

Nutella Almond Butter

$7.50

Hawaiian Cream

$7.50

Nitro Thai Cream

$7.50

Peach Frappe

$7.50

CRÊPE BRÛLÉE

Crepes

Vanilla

$10.00

Matcha

$10.00

Thai Tea

$10.00

Coconut

$10.00

SAVORY CREPE

Monaco

$12.00

Breakfast

$11.00

SWEET CRÊPE

Crepe

French Kiss

$10.00

Ktown

$10.00

My Cherie

$9.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Fruit

$8.00

Lemon

$8.00

Cinnamon

$8.00

SANDWICH

Brie

$12.00

Tuna cranberry

$12.00

Turkey Pastrami

$12.95

Chicken Breast

$12.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made to order by professional

Location

621 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

