Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
American

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

2,035 Reviews

$$

1662 Grand Ave

St. Paul, MN 55105

Tempeh Reuben
Fish Tacos

STARTERS

Rosemary Potato Flatbread

Rosemary Potato Flatbread

$18.40

Rosemary Potato Flatbread (Vegetarian)

Brussels Sprouts

$13.80

With parmesan & lemon brulee (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Broccolini

Broccolini

$9.20

with garlic | chili | lemon | olive oil (vegan, gluten-free)

Earth Wings

$14.00

fried cauliflower | organic sesame BBQ sauce | carrots | celery | house-made soy-cilantro aioli

Pommes Frites

$10.35

house-made Ras El Hanout ketchup | garlic chive aioli

"Chorizo" & Mushroom Flatbread

$20.70

vegan "mozzarella" | cremini mushrooms | red bean salsa | vegan "parmesan" | cilantro | pepperoncini | secret sauce | green onions

Bread Board

$10.35

MAINS

Walleye

$32.20

Miso Salmon

$32.20

Beef Rib

$34.50

Healing Plate

$20.70

Coconut Curry

$18.40

Fish Tacos

$18.40

Chicken Tacos

$18.40

Tempeh Tacos

$18.40

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$18.40

angel hair pasta | wild mushroom mix | creamy beurre rouge sauce | parmesan cheese | parsley

Sweet & Sour Tofu Bowl

$18.40

fried marinated tofu | sweet & sour glaze | brown rice | red cabbage | baby bok choy | edamame | carrots | mango | pickled red onion | scallions | toasted sesame seeds

SALADS

Zen Salad

Zen Salad

$16.00

steamed organic brown rice | organic microgreens | radish | organic kale | house-made hummus | cucumber | scallions roasted tomatoes | harissa | house-made guacamole | toasted sunflower seeds | mixed olives | lemon-herb vinaigrette (vegan, gluten-free)

Kushi Bowl

$16.00

sweet potato mash | organic kale | black beans | red peppers | roasted beets | house-made guacamole | cucumber | scallions | toasted pumpkin seeds | tahini turmeric dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

roasted beets | roasted caramelized pears | St. Pete’s bleu cheese | organic mixed greens | candied walnuts | tarragon vinaigrette (gluten-free)

Steak Salad

$19.00

sweet potatoes | shaved red onion | spring mix | goat cheese | maple dijon vinaigrette| grass-fed pan-seared sirloin (gluten-free)

FMB Side Salad

$8.00

organic spring mix | carrots | beets | cherry tomatoes | sunflower seeds | white balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Nicoise

$19.00

seared sustainable salmon | fingerling potatoes | mixed olives | tomatoes | haricot-verts | hard-boiled Schultz organic egg | lemon herb vinaigrette

Apple & Smoked Pecan Salad

$16.00

spinach | dried cranberries | candied smoked pecans | feta cheese | sliced apples | chopped bacon | maple dijon dressing

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Tempeh Reuben

Tempeh Reuben

$17.25

organic grilled tempeh | firecracker slaw | pickled red onions | tomato-soy aioli | sauerkraut | Herbivorous Butcher vegan Swiss | organic French Meadow sourdough rye (vegan)

Rachel

Rachel

$17.25

Wild Acres smoked turkey | Swiss | firecracker slaw | sauerkraut | tomato-caper aioli | grilled organic sourdough rye

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$20.70

grass-fed beef | white cheddar | lettuce | roasted tomatoes | onion pickles | garlic-chive aioli | organic brioche bun

Turkey Burger

$21.85

Chicken Sandwich

$18.40

Plant Burger

$19.55

grilled “Beyond Meat” burger | Herbivorous Butcher “swiss” | pickles | pickled red onions | tomato-soy aioli | romaine organic | sprouted bun

SOUPS

Tomato Basil

$5.75+

fresh basil in tomato cream base

Chicken Wild Rice

$5.75+

hormone-free chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream

Chili

$5.75+

organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn | bell peppers | tomatoes | onions

KIDS

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Healing Plate

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

SIDES

Garlic Mash

$6.90

Brown Rice

$6.90

Sauteed Kale

$8.05

FMB Side Salad

$8.05

Desserts

Berry Cream Tart

$7.00

Chocolate Dipped Cake

$7.00

Coconut Macaroon

$2.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.50

Lingonberry Almond Torte

$7.00Out of stock

Lynn's Apple Crisp

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Cupcakes

$2.25Out of stock

Organic Carrot Cake

$7.00

Rose Cake

$7.00

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$7.00

Toasted Coconut Cake

$7.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Vanilla Berry Cream

$7.00

Vegan Turtle Cake

$7.00

Bars & Brownies

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$4.00

Caramel Brownie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Raspberry Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Rice Crispy Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cafe Miel

$5.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Mocha

$5.50+

FMB Mocha

$5.50+

Hazelnut | White Chocolate | Vanilla

Turtle Mocha

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50+

Steamer

$4.00+

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Macchiato (Italian)

$3.50

Macchiato (Starbucks)

$5.00+

Shot In Dark

$5.00

Chai

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$5.50

Milk

$4.00

London Fog

$5.00

N/A Bev

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnie Palmer

$6.00

Black Iced Tea

$5.00

Green Iced Tea

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Wild Blueberry Lemon Lavender Kombucha

$6.00

Pear Sage Kombucha

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnie Palmer

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Apple Cider

$4.50

Muffins

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

GF/V Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Scones

White Chocolate Cranberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Frosted Maple Pecan Scone

$3.00

GF Apricot Ginger Scone

$3.50Out of stock

GF Fig Scone

$3.50Out of stock

V Pistachio Cranberry

$3.50Out of stock

V Banana Chocolate Scone

$3.50

V Double Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

The Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Twist

$4.50Out of stock
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe on Grand specializes in organic, locally sourced, sustainable cuisine & drinks in a warm, creative environment. Our extensive menu offers delicious options for vegan, gluten-free, & omnivore diets - something for everyone. Open 7 days/wk for breakfast, brunch, lunch, & dinner. Founded by 1st certified organic bakery in the U.S.

Location

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105

Directions

