French Press Coffee House

4205 Airline Hwy

Metairie, LA 70001

Wedding Cake Latte
Bacon Egg Cheese
CARAMEL La Freeze

Coffee

Hot Brew

Flavor of the Day

Iced Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Americano

Espresso

French Press Pot

Lattes

Almond Joy Latte

mocha almond coconut

Almond Latte

Amaretto Latte

Banana Nut Latte

Biscotti Latte

Candy Cane Latte

Caramel Latte

Cinnimon Roll Latte

Creme Brulee Latte

Dulce De Leche Latte

French Vanilla Latte

Hazelnut Latte

King Cake Latte

Latte

Mint Mocha Latte

Mocha Hazelnut Latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Praline Latte

Praline Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Shamrock Latte

Southen Pecan

Vanilla Latte

Varamel Latte

Wedding Cake Latte

White Chocolate Latte

F.O.M.

Gingerbread

Sugarfree Latte

Sugar Free Almond Latte

Sugar Free Amaretto Latte

Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Raspberry Latte

Sugar Free Mocha Latte

Sugar Free French Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Biscotti Latte

Skinny Delight Latte

Sugar Free Mocha Hazelnut Latte

Sugar Free Marble Cake Latte

La Freeze

Coffee La Freeze

Southen Pecan La Freeze

ALMOND La Freeze

Almond Joy La Freeze

AMARETTO La Freeze

Banana Nut La Freeze

Biscotti La Freeze

CARAMEL La Freeze

Candy Cane La Freeze

Cinnimon Roll La Freeze

Creme Brulee La Freeze

Dulce De Leche La Freeze

HAZELUNT La Freeze

French Vanilla La Freeze

King Cake La Freeze

Mint Mocha La Freeze

Mocha La Freeze

Mocha Hazelnut La Freeze

Mocha Praline La Freeze

Praline La Freeze

PUMPKIN SPICE La Freeze

Shamrock La Freeze

VANILLA La Freeze

Varamel La Freeze

WHITE CHOCLATE La Freeze

Wedding Cake La Freeze

F.O.M.

GINGERBREAD La Freeze

Chai La Freeze

Sugarfree La Freeze

Sugar Free Almond La Freeze

Sugar Free Amaretto La Freeze

Sugar Free Hazelnut La Freeze

Sugar Free Vanilla La Freeze

Sugar Free Raspberry La Freeze

Sugar Free Mocha La Freeze

Sugar Free French Vanilla La Freeze

Sugar Free Biscotti La Freeze

Sugar Free Mocha Hazelnut La Freeze

Sugar Free Marble Cake La Freeze

SKINNY DELIGHT

SPECIAL

Premium La Freeze

Cookie & Cream La Freeze

Peanut Butter Cup La Freeze

Cookie Crisp La Freeze

Red Velvet La Freeze

Glace' La Freeze

Spooky Treats

Witch's Brew

Monster Mash

Dracula

Cream Slush

Cream Slush

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

Classics

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

Fruit Tea

Sweet Fruit Tea

Hot Tea

Apple Cider

Chai Tea

Hot Chocolate

Peach Mango

Sweet Peach Mango

Milk

Chocolate Milk

London Fog

PUPPY CUP

$0.45

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.10

Diet Doke

$2.10

Sprite

$2.10

Water

$1.80

Apple Juice

$1.90

Orange Juice

$1.90

Naked Juice

$3.95Out of stock

12 oz Cup of water

$0.55

16oz Cup of water

$0.65

24oz cup of water

$0.75

Pastries

Muffins

$2.40

Scone

$2.90

Bagels

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Danish

$4.00

Cookie

$1.90

Mocha Brownie

$2.20

Croissant

$2.80

Cake Pop

$2.50

Cheesecake

$5.00

Biscotti

$1.90

Rice Crispy

$1.90

Bundt Cake

$3.00

Display Cake 2

$2.00

Premium Display Cake

$3.10

King Cake

$3.75

Mini Cake

$6.30

Premium Mini Cake

$8.00

Premium Cupcake

$2.25

Breakfast

Bacon Egg Cheese

$4.70

Sausage Egg Cheese

$4.70

Ham Egg Cheese

$5.50

Egg & Cheese

$4.40

Westren Omelet Press

$5.10

Grits

$2.25+

Oatmeal

$3.00+

Cereal

TURKEY EGG CHEESE

$5.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Press Wrap

$8.90

Buffalo Wrap

$9.70

The Club

$11.80

Turkey Avocado Press

$9.00

Sriracha Ham Press

$8.20

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.60

Turkey Press

$8.30

Pesto Veggie Wrap

$8.30

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.60

BLT

$7.40

Grilled Cheese

Ham & Cheese Press

$8.30

Salads

French Press Salad

$10.30

Mixed Berry Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$8.80

Pesto Chicken Salad

$10.30

Caesar Salad

Romaine Salad

Side Salad

Soup

Cup Soup

$5.90

Bowl Soup

$8.80

Combos

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$8.90

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$8.20

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.20

combo deal

$8.00

Sides

8 oz Chicken Salad

$6.00

16oz Chicken Salad

$11.00

BACON 4 STRIPS

$2.90

SAUSAGE 2 PATTIES

$4.80

EGG 1

$1.00

EGG 2

$2.00

PITA CHIPS SMALL

$4.00

PITA CHIPS LARGE

$6.00

2 Slices of Toast

$2.25

Add Extra Chicken 2oz

$3.00

Add Extra Chicken Full 3.5 oz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

⚜️☕️ Hot, iced, La Freeze coffee, tea, drinks, sandwiches, wraps! 5 locations in #metairie, #kenner, #chalmette

Website

Location

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie, LA 70001

Directions

Gallery
French Press Coffee image
French Press Coffee image
French Press Coffee image
French Press Coffee image

