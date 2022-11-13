Cafes, Coffee & Tea
French Press Coffee House
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Locally owned gourmet coffeehouse. Hot, iced, frozen, drinks of all kinds. Sandwiches, wraps, pastries, and crepes on Sunday!
8609 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA 70043
