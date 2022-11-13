Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

French Press Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

8609 West Judge Perez Dr.

Chalmette, LA 70043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Cheese
Turkey Avocado Press
TURKEY EGG CHEESE

Coffee

Hot Brew

Flavor of the Day

Iced Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Americano

Espresso

French Press Pot

Hot Brew Refill

Iced Coffee Refill

Lattes

Latte

Almond Latte

Almond Joy Latte

Amaretto Latte

Banana Nut Latte

Biscotti Latte

Caramel Latte

Candy Cane Latte

Cinnimon Roll Latte

Creme Brulee Latte

Dulce De Leche Latte

Hazelnut Latte

French Vanilla Latte

King Cake Latte

Mocha Latte

Mint Mocha Latte

Mocha Hazelnut Latte

Mocha Praline Latte

Praline Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Shamrock Latte

Southen Pecan

Vanilla Latte

Varamel Latte

White Chocolate Latte

Wedding Cake Latte

Gingerbread

F.O.M.

Sugarfree Latte

Sugar Free Almond Latte

Sugar Free Amaretto Latte

Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Raspberry Latte

Sugar Free Mocha Latte

Sugar Free French Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Biscotti Latte

Skinny Delight Latte

Sugar Free Mocha Hazelnut Latte

Sugar Free Marble Cake Latte

Premium Lattes

Red Velvet Latte

Eggnog Latte

Glace' Latte

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

La Freeze

Coffee La Freeze

Southen Pecan La Freeze

ALMOND La Freeze

Almond Joy La Freeze

AMARETTO La Freeze

Banana Nut La Freeze

Biscotti La Freeze

CARAMEL La Freeze

Candy Cane La Freeze

Cinnimon Roll La Freeze

Creme Brulee La Freeze

Dulce De Leche La Freeze

HAZELUNT La Freeze

French Vanilla La Freeze

King Cake La Freeze

Mint Mocha La Freeze

Mocha La Freeze

Mocha Hazelnut La Freeze

Mocha Praline La Freeze

Praline La Freeze

PUMPKIN SPICE La Freeze

Shamrock La Freeze

VANILLA La Freeze

Varamel La Freeze

WHITE CHOCLATE La Freeze

Wedding Cake La Freeze

F.O.M.

Gingerbread

Sugarfree La Freeze

Sugar Free Almond La Freeze

Sugar Free Amaretto La Freeze

Sugar Free Hazelnut La Freeze

Sugar Free Vanilla La Freeze

Sugar Free Raspberry La Freeze

Sugar Free Mocha La Freeze

Sugar Free French Vanilla La Freeze

Sugar Free Biscotti La Freeze

Sugar Free Mocha Hazelnut La Freeze

Sugar Free Marble Cake La Freeze

SKINNY DELIGHT

Premium La Freeze

Cookie & Cream La Freeze

Peanut Butter Cup La Freeze

Cookie Crisp La Freeze

Red Velvet La Freeze

Glace' La Freeze

Eggnog La Freeze

Fudge La Freeze

Java Chip La Freeze

Spooky Treats

Witch's Brew

Monster Mash

Dracula

Cream Slush

Cream Slush

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

Classics

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

Fruit Tea

Lemonade

Hot Tea

Apple Cider

Chai Tea

Hot Chocolate

Peach Mango

Sweet Peach Mango

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Fruit Tea Refill

Lemonade

Lemonade Frozen

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.10

Diet Doke

$2.10

Sprite

$2.10

Water

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.90

Orange Juice

$1.90

Naked Juice

$4.15Out of stock

12 oz Cup of water

$0.40

16oz Cup of water

$0.55

24oz cup of water

$0.65

Daiquiri

20 oz Daiquiri

$8.00

Gallon Daiquiri

$25.00

Pastries

Muffins

$2.40

Scone

$3.20

Bagels

$2.20

Cinnamon Roll

$3.60

Danish

$4.30

Cookie

$2.00

Mocha Brownie

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

Cake Pop

$2.50

Beignet Bites

$3.90

Cheesecake

$8.00

Kingcake Slice (Traditional)

$3.75+Out of stock

Kingcake Slice (Special)

$4.25+Out of stock

Holiday Cake Pop

$2.75

Breakfast

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.00

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.00

Ham Egg Cheese

$5.80

Egg & Cheese

$4.60

Westren Omelet Press

$5.40

Grits

$2.25+Out of stock

Oatmeal

$3.00+Out of stock

Cereal

Out of stock

TURKEY EGG CHEESE

$5.80

Avocado Toast

$3.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Press Wrap

$9.20

Buffalo Wrap

$10.10

The Club

$11.99

Turkey Avocado Press

$9.30

Sriracha Ham Press

$8.60

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.30

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.90

Turkey Press

$8.70

Pesto Veggie Wrap

$8.70

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.90

BLT

$7.70

Grilled Cheese

Ham & Cheese Press

$8.70

Salads

French Press Salad

$10.80

Mixed Berry Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.10

Pesto Chicken Salad

$10.80

Caesar Salad

Romaine Salad

Side Salad

Soup

Cup Soup

$6.10

Bowl Soup

$8.90

Combos

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$9.20

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$8.60

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.60

combo deal

$8.80

SIDE

8 oz Chicken Salad

$5.00

16oz Chicken Salad

$10.00

BACON 4 STRIPS

$2.50

SAUSAGE 2 PATTIES

$4.50

PITA CHIPS SMALL

$4.00

PITA CHIPS LARGE

$6.00

EGG 1

$1.00

EGG 2

$2.00

Retail

1/2 LB COFFEE

$8.00

1LB COFFEE

$14.00

FP Logo Hat Customer

$24.00

FP Logo Hat Employee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned gourmet coffeehouse. Hot, iced, frozen, drinks of all kinds. Sandwiches, wraps, pastries, and crepes on Sunday!

Website

Location

8609 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA 70043

Directions

Gallery
French Press Coffee image
French Press Coffee image
French Press Coffee image
French Press Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
orange starNo Reviews
857 Terry Pkwy Terrytown, LA 70056
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
orange starNo Reviews
650 Poydras St Suite 102 NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
orange star5.0 • 1
217 Chartres St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Jimmy J's Cafe
orange star4.3 • 4,456
115 Chartres St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans CBD
orange star4.3 • 1,087
200 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Cafe Cour
orange star4.5 • 12
520 Royal St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chalmette

Gerald's Donuts & Burgers
orange star4.1 • 675
2101 E Judge Perez Dr Chalmette, LA 70043
View restaurantnext
Brewster's
orange star4.3 • 652
8751 W Judge Perez Dr Chalmette, LA 70043
View restaurantnext
Parish Diner
orange star4.7 • 67
2401 Paris Road Chalmette, LA 70043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chalmette
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston