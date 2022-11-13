  • Home
  • /
  • Depew
  • /
  • American
  • /
  • The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The French Pub 1250 French Road Depew, NY 14043 716-668-8080 www.FrenchPub.com

review star

No reviews yet

1250 French Road

Depew, NY 14043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef on Weck and Chicken Wings
French Dip
French Onion Soup

Specials

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$23.99

Full rack of baby back ribs slow roasted and broiled to perfection. Basted with BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of potato

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$17.99

Half rack of baby back ribs slow roasted and broiled to perfection. Basted with bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of potato

Thanksgiving on a Plate

Thanksgiving on a Plate

$16.99

Hand- carved turkey breast, served with homemade stuffing, mashed potato, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$17.99

7 oz sirloin grilled to your liking and topped with Montreal butter. Served with choice of potato and vegetable.

Steak in the Grass

$17.99

Tenderloin filet grilled to perfection, topped with spinach mix & mozzarella cheese. Served on a grilled Costanzo Kaiser roll with French fries.

Drunken Salmon

$18.99Out of stock

Broiled Atlantic Salmon topped with walnuts, and cranberries in a bourbon sauce. Served over sweet mashed potatoes.

Prime Rib Queen

Prime Rib Queen

$27.99

12-Ounce slow-roasted prime rib for outstanding flavor. Served with your choice of potato.

Prime Rib King

Prime Rib King

$30.99

One pound tender slow-roasted prime rib for outstanding flavor. Served with your choice of potato.

Half Pound Prime

Half Pound Prime

$24.99

Half pound tender slow-roasted prime rib for outstanding flavor. Served with your choice of potato.

Breaded Fish Fry

Breaded Fish Fry

$16.99Out of stock

Hand-breaded Icelandic haddock fillet served with homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, potato choice, rye bread & butter

Ham & Swiss On Pretzel Roll

Ham & Swiss On Pretzel Roll

$10.99

Smokehouse ham topped with Swiss cheese served on a toasted pretzel roll.

Fire Cracker Chicken Sandwich

Fire Cracker Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken breast breaded, fried to a golden brown. Served with melted pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Finished with chipotle mayo. Served on a pretzel roll.

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Penne pasta tossed in a spicy Buffalo cream sauce, topped with a boneless chicken breast.

Starters

Crock of homemade chili served on crispy French Fries topped with cheddar-jack, chopped onions and sour cream.
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Crock of French onion soup topped with croutons and mozzarella cheese. Baked to a golden brown

Pretzel Stix

Pretzel Stix

$9.99

Four hot pretzel stix served with queso dipping sauce

Cheddar Potato Skins

Cheddar Potato Skins

$10.99

Five potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. With sour cream on the side

Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$10.99

Five pizza logs stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Served with red sauce for dipping.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Stuffed in a large tortilla shell and baked to a golden brown. Served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$17.99

Grilled flank steak, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Stuffed in a large tortilla shell and baked to a golden brown. Served with sour cream and salsa

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Homemade soup of the day

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Homemade soup of the day

Quart of Soup

$12.99

Homemade soup of the day

Special Starters

Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup

Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup

$6.99

Homemade cheddar and beer make for a rich creamy soup topped with bacon and served with two pretzel sticks

Cup of Beer Cheese Soup

Cup of Beer Cheese Soup

$4.99

Homemade cheddar and beer make for a rich creamy soup topped with bacon and served with one pretzel stick

Sausage Stuffed Peppers

Sausage Stuffed Peppers

$12.99

Award-winning Hungarian peppers stuffed with Italian sausage. Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Pickle Egg Rolls

Pickle Egg Rolls

$8.99

Dill pickle spears & Havarti cheese wrapped in a won ton shell, deep-fried to a golden brown, served with a dipping sauce.

Salads

Steak & Blue Salad

Steak & Blue Salad

$17.99

Grilled flank steak on a bed of crisp romaine, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmsean cheese tossed with our ceasar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with a warm pita.

Pittsburgh Steak and Fries

Pittsburgh Steak and Fries

$17.99

Iceburg lettuce topped with grilled flank steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, and served with our homemade Riviera dressing

Pittsburgh Chicken and Fries

Pittsburgh Chicken and Fries

$15.99

iceburg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, and served with our homemade Riviera dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce topped with chicken fingers, celery and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Iceberg Lettuce topped with Onions, Cheese, Tomato and served with a choice of dressing

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with apples, glazed walnuts, chopped red onion, craisins and feta cheese. Served with balsamic dressing

Apple Salad with Chix

Apple Salad with Chix

$16.99

Romaine lettuce topped with apples, glazed walnuts, chopped red onion, craisins, and feta cheese. Served with balsamic dressing

Burgers

The Classic Sirloin Burger

$12.99

Half pound burger or chicken breast grilled to perfection.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Half pound burger or chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of cheese

Mushroom Bacon Burger

Mushroom Bacon Burger

$14.99

Half pound burger or chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms, bacon and mozzarella

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.99

Half pound burger or chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, bacon, sauteed onions and american cheese

Sandwiches

ICELANDIC HADDOCK BEER-BATTERED, FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN SERVED ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH LETTUCE & TOMATO. SERVED WITH COLE SLAW & TARTER SAUCE.
Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$15.99

Chicken fingers tossed in a choice of sauce topped with American cheese, bacon, and bleu cheese on grilled panini bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken fingers tossed in choice of sauce with blue cheese, lettuce and tomato

French Dip

French Dip

$15.99

French hoagy roll stuffed with roast beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with French fries and a side of au jus

French Onion Panini

French Onion Panini

$17.99

Roast beef topped with mozzarella cheese and dijon mayo. Grilled on sourdough bread. Served with a side of french onion au jus and onion rings.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Hot roast beef on white bread smothered in homemade gravy. Served with French fries or mashed potatoes

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Hot turkey on white bread smothered with homemade gravy.

Triple Decker Club

Triple Decker Club

$15.59

Roasted turkey, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

Reuben

$15.59

A generous portion of corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing, served on grilled pumpernickel.

Buffalo Favorites

Roast Beef on Weck

Roast Beef on Weck

$13.99

Slow roasted top round beef served on a Weck roll. Served with local grown Miller's horseradish, pickle & chips

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Five large chicken fingers fried to a golden brown, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with french fries and bleu cheese

Single Chicken Wings

Single Chicken Wings

$15.99

Ten jumbo chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Double Chicken Wings

Double Chicken Wings

$29.99

Twenty large chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Beef on Weck and Chicken Wings

Beef on Weck and Chicken Wings

$18.99

Roast beef on weck served with six chicken wings, coleslaw, celery, pickle and blue cheese.

Beef on Weck and Chicken Fingers

Beef on Weck and Chicken Fingers

$18.99

Roast beef on weck served with four chicken fingers, coleslaw, celery, pickle and blue cheese.

Kid Menu

Kids Fingers

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Three chicken fingers, fries and apple sauce

Kids Wings

Kids Wings

$7.00

Six wings with celery, bleu cheese, & apple sauce

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kraft mac and cheese with fries and apple sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

White bread stuffed with american cheese with fries. Side of apple sauce

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Burger topped with American cheese served with fries and apple sauce

Kids Pizza Logs

Kids Pizza Logs

$6.00

Two pizza logs served with fries and apple sauce

On the Side

10oz Onion Rings

10oz Onion Rings

$7.99

A ten-ounce portion of crispy beer batter onion rings. served with ranch dipping sauce.

5oz Onion Rings

5oz Onion Rings

$3.99

Five-ounce portion Crispy beer batter onion rings served with ranch dipping sauce.

Crumbly Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.75

Crumbly Blue Cheese 3 oz

$1.50
Five ounce Sweet Potato Fries

Five ounce Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

A five-ounce portion of waffle-cut sweet potato fries served with honey butter.

Half Pound of Fries

Half Pound of Fries

$2.50

Mashed Potato

$1.50
Mashed with Gravy

Mashed with Gravy

$2.00

Large Blue Cheese

$1.50

3-ounce portion of blue cheese

Small Blue Cheese

$0.75

2-ounce a portion of blue cheese

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99

New York-style cheesecake topped with a raspberry sauce & whipped cream.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$4.99
Peanutbutter Pie

Peanutbutter Pie

$4.99

Homemade peanut butter mousse in an Oreo crust, topped with whip cream.

Pumkin Pie

Pumkin Pie

$4.99

A seasonal favorite. Pumpkin pie with whip cream.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert recipe. It’s made with a chocolate cake base, cool creamy mousse filling, and topped with rich dark chocolate ganache

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A great neighborhood pub, with ice-cold beer and delicious food.

Website

Location

1250 French Road, Depew, NY 14043

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pubski Pub - 2437 William St
orange starNo Reviews
2437 William St Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
orange starNo Reviews
5601 Main Street Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Duff's Famous Wings - Eastern Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Hydraulic Hearth
orange star4.5 • 893
716 Swan Street Buffalo, NY 14210
View restaurantnext
PIZZA PLANT ITALIAN PUB - 7770 TRANSIT ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
7770 TRANSIT ROAD Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
The Pita Place
orange starNo Reviews
412 Evans St Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Depew

Margie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 257
5044 Broadway Depew, NY 14043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Depew
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston