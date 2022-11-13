The French Pub 1250 French Road Depew, NY 14043 716-668-8080 www.FrenchPub.com
Specials
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Full rack of baby back ribs slow roasted and broiled to perfection. Basted with BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of potato
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
Half rack of baby back ribs slow roasted and broiled to perfection. Basted with bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of potato
Thanksgiving on a Plate
Hand- carved turkey breast, served with homemade stuffing, mashed potato, gravy, and cranberry sauce.
Sirloin Steak
7 oz sirloin grilled to your liking and topped with Montreal butter. Served with choice of potato and vegetable.
Steak in the Grass
Tenderloin filet grilled to perfection, topped with spinach mix & mozzarella cheese. Served on a grilled Costanzo Kaiser roll with French fries.
Drunken Salmon
Broiled Atlantic Salmon topped with walnuts, and cranberries in a bourbon sauce. Served over sweet mashed potatoes.
Prime Rib Queen
12-Ounce slow-roasted prime rib for outstanding flavor. Served with your choice of potato.
Prime Rib King
One pound tender slow-roasted prime rib for outstanding flavor. Served with your choice of potato.
Half Pound Prime
Half pound tender slow-roasted prime rib for outstanding flavor. Served with your choice of potato.
Breaded Fish Fry
Hand-breaded Icelandic haddock fillet served with homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, potato choice, rye bread & butter
Ham & Swiss On Pretzel Roll
Smokehouse ham topped with Swiss cheese served on a toasted pretzel roll.
Fire Cracker Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast breaded, fried to a golden brown. Served with melted pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Finished with chipotle mayo. Served on a pretzel roll.
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in a spicy Buffalo cream sauce, topped with a boneless chicken breast.
Starters
French Onion Soup
Crock of French onion soup topped with croutons and mozzarella cheese. Baked to a golden brown
Pretzel Stix
Four hot pretzel stix served with queso dipping sauce
Cheddar Potato Skins
Five potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. With sour cream on the side
Pizza Logs
Five pizza logs stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Served with red sauce for dipping.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Stuffed in a large tortilla shell and baked to a golden brown. Served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flank steak, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Stuffed in a large tortilla shell and baked to a golden brown. Served with sour cream and salsa
Bowl of Soup
Homemade soup of the day
Cup of Soup
Homemade soup of the day
Quart of Soup
Homemade soup of the day
Special Starters
Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup
Homemade cheddar and beer make for a rich creamy soup topped with bacon and served with two pretzel sticks
Cup of Beer Cheese Soup
Homemade cheddar and beer make for a rich creamy soup topped with bacon and served with one pretzel stick
Sausage Stuffed Peppers
Award-winning Hungarian peppers stuffed with Italian sausage. Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Pickle Egg Rolls
Dill pickle spears & Havarti cheese wrapped in a won ton shell, deep-fried to a golden brown, served with a dipping sauce.
Salads
Steak & Blue Salad
Grilled flank steak on a bed of crisp romaine, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmsean cheese tossed with our ceasar dressing
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with a warm pita.
Pittsburgh Steak and Fries
Iceburg lettuce topped with grilled flank steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, and served with our homemade Riviera dressing
Pittsburgh Chicken and Fries
iceburg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, and served with our homemade Riviera dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken fingers, celery and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Side Salad
Iceberg Lettuce topped with Onions, Cheese, Tomato and served with a choice of dressing
Apple Walnut Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with apples, glazed walnuts, chopped red onion, craisins and feta cheese. Served with balsamic dressing
Apple Salad with Chix
Romaine lettuce topped with apples, glazed walnuts, chopped red onion, craisins, and feta cheese. Served with balsamic dressing
Burgers
The Classic Sirloin Burger
Half pound burger or chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Cheeseburger
Half pound burger or chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of cheese
Mushroom Bacon Burger
Half pound burger or chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms, bacon and mozzarella
BBQ Bacon Burger
Half pound burger or chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, bacon, sauteed onions and american cheese
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Chicken fingers tossed in a choice of sauce topped with American cheese, bacon, and bleu cheese on grilled panini bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken fingers tossed in choice of sauce with blue cheese, lettuce and tomato
French Dip
French hoagy roll stuffed with roast beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with French fries and a side of au jus
French Onion Panini
Roast beef topped with mozzarella cheese and dijon mayo. Grilled on sourdough bread. Served with a side of french onion au jus and onion rings.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot roast beef on white bread smothered in homemade gravy. Served with French fries or mashed potatoes
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Hot turkey on white bread smothered with homemade gravy.
Triple Decker Club
Roasted turkey, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Reuben
A generous portion of corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing, served on grilled pumpernickel.
Buffalo Favorites
Roast Beef on Weck
Slow roasted top round beef served on a Weck roll. Served with local grown Miller's horseradish, pickle & chips
Chicken Fingers
Five large chicken fingers fried to a golden brown, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with french fries and bleu cheese
Single Chicken Wings
Ten jumbo chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce
Double Chicken Wings
Twenty large chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce
Beef on Weck and Chicken Wings
Roast beef on weck served with six chicken wings, coleslaw, celery, pickle and blue cheese.
Beef on Weck and Chicken Fingers
Roast beef on weck served with four chicken fingers, coleslaw, celery, pickle and blue cheese.
Kid Menu
Kids Fingers
Three chicken fingers, fries and apple sauce
Kids Wings
Six wings with celery, bleu cheese, & apple sauce
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kraft mac and cheese with fries and apple sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
White bread stuffed with american cheese with fries. Side of apple sauce
Kids Cheeseburger
Burger topped with American cheese served with fries and apple sauce
Kids Pizza Logs
Two pizza logs served with fries and apple sauce
On the Side
10oz Onion Rings
A ten-ounce portion of crispy beer batter onion rings. served with ranch dipping sauce.
5oz Onion Rings
Five-ounce portion Crispy beer batter onion rings served with ranch dipping sauce.
Crumbly Blue Cheese 2 oz
Crumbly Blue Cheese 3 oz
Five ounce Sweet Potato Fries
A five-ounce portion of waffle-cut sweet potato fries served with honey butter.
Half Pound of Fries
Mashed Potato
Mashed with Gravy
Large Blue Cheese
3-ounce portion of blue cheese
Small Blue Cheese
2-ounce a portion of blue cheese
Desserts
Cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake topped with a raspberry sauce & whipped cream.
Lemon Meringue
Peanutbutter Pie
Homemade peanut butter mousse in an Oreo crust, topped with whip cream.
Pumkin Pie
A seasonal favorite. Pumpkin pie with whip cream.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert recipe. It’s made with a chocolate cake base, cool creamy mousse filling, and topped with rich dark chocolate ganache
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
A great neighborhood pub, with ice-cold beer and delicious food.
1250 French Road, Depew, NY 14043