Bars & Lounges

French Quarter

503 Reviews

$$

545 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111

Starters

Bon Temps

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Cheese Grits

$9.00

Fried Okra

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Hush Puppies

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Cajun Caesar

$14.00

Entrees

Catfish Etou

Chicken & Red Beans

$29.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$32.00

Crawfish Moniqua

$33.00

Fish and Chips

$23.00

Gumbo

$27.00

Hot Chix Sandwich

$19.00

Jambalaya

$28.00

Red Beans

$22.00

Shrimp Etouffee

$28.00

Sides

Braised Greens

$7.00

Corn Bread

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Maque Choux Corn

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

SD Rice

$3.00

SD Toast

$2.00

Zapps Crawtaters

$3.50

Zapps Bbq

$3.50

Zapps VooDoo

$3.50

Desserts

Beignets

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$13.00

Brownie Sundae

$13.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Catfish Stix

$9.00

Kid Chix Finger

$9.00

Kid Corn Dog

$9.00

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Sliders

$9.00

Kid Chix Slider

$9.00

Beer

DFT Abita Jockamo IPA

$8.00

DFT Abita Light

$6.00

DFT Big Wave

$8.00

DFT Allagash

$9.00

DFT Rotating Sour

$10.00

DFT Cambridge Amber

$8.00

DFT Maine Beer Co

$10.00

DFT Oxbow

$8.00

DFT Whirlpool

$9.00

DFT Cigar City Jai Alai

$10.00Out of stock

DFT CISCO

$9.00Out of stock

BTL Abita Amber

$8.00

BTL Abita Andygator

$8.00

BTL Abita Purple Haze

$8.00

BTL Abita Strawberry

$8.00

BTL Abita Turbo Dog

$8.00

BTL Bell’s Two Hearted IPA

$8.00

BTL Brooklyn N/A

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Bud Lite

$5.00

BTL Eden Cider

$8.00

BTL FiddleHead IPA

$10.00

BTL Ipswich Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

BTL Kona Seltzer

$6.00

Btl Nite Lite

$9.00

Signature Cocktails

Bad Moon Rising

$16.00

Black Magic Manhattan

$15.00

Cane River Punch

$18.00

French 75

$14.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Ponchatoula

$13.00

The Rampart

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sparkling Pink Pimms Cup

$14.00

Smoke on the Bayou

$14.00

Steamboat Old Fashioned

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

The Parish

$14.00

Liquor

Smirnoff (House)

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$14.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Hammer and Sickle

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Stoli

$13.00

Stoli Blue

$13.00

Stoli Citron

$13.00

Stoli O

$13.00

Stoli Raz

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla

$13.00

Stoli Elit

$22.00

Citadelle (House)

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tanq 10

$14.00

No. 3

$14.00

Plantation White (House)

$10.00

Plantation Dark

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Dos Maderas

$13.00

Flagg Hill

$12.00

Goslings

$10.00

Hamilton White

$10.00

Hamilton Demerara

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$16.00

El Jimador (House)

$11.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Claze Azul Blanco

$27.00

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00

Casa Migos Anjeo

$18.00Out of stock

Casa Migos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Migos Repo

$15.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Repo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Repo

$15.00

Patron Anjeo

$17.00

Patron XO Coffee

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$19.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Angel's Envey

$14.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden "Toast"

$15.00

Blanton's

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bully Boy

$12.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Four Roses (House)

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Kavalan Single Malt

$19.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Midleton Very Rare

$50.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Ram's Peanut Butter

$10.00

Red Breast

$22.00

Redwood Bourbon

$15.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Seagram V.O.

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Weller

$14.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$16.00

Whistle Pig 15 yr

$60.00

Whistle Pig 18 yr

$90.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$165.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock Bourbon

$50.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$14.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Coole Swan

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Gator Coffee

$10.00

Gator Satsuma

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Herbsaint

$10.00

Kaluha

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Patron XO Coffee

$9.00

Pimms

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Smugglers Bourbon Cream

$14.00

Cutty Sark ( House)

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Balvenie 14

$24.00

Chivas 12yr

$13.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 18yr

$55.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$13.00

J. W. Black

$15.00

J.W. Blue

$60.00

J.W. Red

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$16.00

Macallan 18yr

$70.00

Oban 14yr

$20.00

Pierre Ferrand

$12.00

Korbel Brandy

$10.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy XO

$45.00

Wine

GLS Chamisal Chard

$12.00

GLS Van Ruiten PG

$10.00

GLS Attitude SB

$13.00

GLS Chiarlo Moscato

$14.00

GLS Prum Riesling

$12.00

GLS Buena Vista Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Louis Bernard CDR

$12.00

GLS Deloach Merlot

$12.00

GLS Chronology Red Blend

$15.00

GLS Lyeth Cab

$15.00Out of stock

GLS Poema Cava

$10.00

GLS LVE Sparkling Rose

$14.00

GLS Fortant Rose

$9.00

BTL Chamisal Chard

$48.00

BTL Van Ruiten PG

$40.00

BTL Attitude Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BTL Chiarlo Moscato

$56.00

BTL Prum Riesling

$48.00

BTL Buena Vista Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Louis Bernard CDR

$48.00

BTL Deloach Merlot

$48.00

BTL Chronology Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Lyeth Cab

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Poema Cava

$40.00

BTL Fortant Rose

$36.00

BTL LVE Sparkling Rose

$56.00

BTL Tattinger Brut Champagne

$99.00

N/A

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Abita Cream Soda

$5.00

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Abita Root Beer Float

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Chicory Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Mock Hurricane N/A

$7.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Tepache

$10.00

Still Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
French Quarter brings the flavor and atmosphere of a New Orleans neighborhood restaurant to downtown Boston. Inspired by the charm of New Orleans our mission is to replicate the wonderful food, great drinks, and convivial atmosphere you would find in a neighborhood drinking hole on Bourbon Street. Enhancing the feeling of being in a local hangout with a long marble bar, ceiling fans, a well-appointed bar against the original old brick wall, cozy booths with velvet upholstered banquettes and reclaimed wooden tables.

545 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111

